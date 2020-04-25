Full shutdown in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore for 4 days: TN govt

tamil-nadu

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 04:34 IST

Tightening restrictions further in select urban areas to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami Friday announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days, disallowing grocery shops as well and fully curtailing movement of public.

Also, Salem and Tirupur in western Tamil Nadu will be shut similarly, albeit for three days from April 26 and Palaniswami assured people that vegetables and fruits shall reach their doorsteps via mobile outlets.

Following a review meeting on the Covid-19 scenario in the State, Palaniswami said public health and medical experts have opined that imposing further restrictions in urban regions alone will help prevent the spread of contagion.

Till date, Tamil Nadu has 1,755 confirmed Covid-19 cases and Chennai topped the list with 452 infected people followed by Coimbatore (141) and Tirupur (110).

Madurai and Salem have 56 and 30 cases respectively.

The government has, hence, decided to tighten curbs under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in select urban regions based on expert opinion, the Chief Minister said in an official release here.

The district collectors of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram have separately issued directions for implementing the full lockdown in their respective areas which are close to Greater Chennai Corporation neighbourhoods and falling under the jurisdiction of Chennai police.

Suburban Tambaram and Madambakkam in Chengelpet district, Avadi and Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district and Kundrathur and Ayyappanthangal in Kancheepuram district are among the localities that will be shut, the respective district authorities said.

“To vend vegetables and fruits, only mobile outlets shall be allowed,” the chief minister said. PTI