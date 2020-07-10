e-paper
Heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu, may continue for next 24 hours: Report

Heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu, may continue for next 24 hours: Report

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that the northern part of Tamil Nadu and some interiors districts of the state are also likely to receive a downpour in the next 24 hours.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chennai
Talking about rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, Balachandran said that from June 1 till July 10, the country has received “39 per cent more rainfall than normal”.
Some places in Tamil Nadu have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, informed S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Friday.

“Easterly and westerly trough is interacting over the middle part of the Tamil Nadu atmosphere. Due to this, in the last 24 hours, we have received rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu. Yercaud district has received 20 centimetres of rains so far,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Balachandran also said that the northern part of Tamil Nadu and some interiors districts of the state are also likely to receive a downpour in the next 24 hours.

“As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will be cloudy in the day time and rains are expected during early mornings or during the night,” he added.

Talking about rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, Balachandran said that from June 1 till July 10, the country has received “39 per cent more rainfall than normal”.

