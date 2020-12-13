Kamal Haasan launches assembly poll campaign from Madurai in TN

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:51 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday hinted at realignment of political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2021 assembly elections while not ruling out a possible tie-up with actor Rajinikanth, who is set to float his party soon.

“Alliances will break-up and alliances (new combinations) will come together,” the actor-turned politician told reporters in this temple city where he launched his party’s campaign for the polls likely to be held in April-May.

Haasan was replying to a question if there was a possibility of his party striking an electoral deal with the to-be launched outfit of Rajinikanth.

Nothing more could be spelt out on alliances, he added.

To a question on putting an MNM-led third front in place, he said it was not possible to divulge when that would happen.

On denial of permission by the government for campaigning in a number of places, he said such impediments were nothing new and they were geared up to reach out to people by following norms in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his brief address at an event here, Haasan assured the gathering of designating Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu if his party was voted to power.

In a question and answer session that followed, he expressed confidence of eliminating corruption with the support of people.

His political entry was to serve the public who stood behind him ever since he joined the world of cinema when he was still a child.

Replying to a question, Haasan said enforcing prohibition in Tamil Nadu was not feasible.

His stand was that the government should not be involved in liquor business, the way it focused on key sectors like education and health.

Hence, if MNM was voted to power, liquor vends would be privatised and the government shall confine itself to priority areas including education and job creation, he said.

History showed that the idea of complete prohibition had led to illicit liquor, he said.

“We should not sow seeds for illicit liquor by claiming to do away with alcoholic beverages.” On unemployment, he said his party stood for developing entrepreneurial skills of young men and women to make them entrepreneurs.

They should pursue a variety of educational choices rather than choosing only engineering or medicine and ending up being mere job seekers, he said.

Haasan, who earlier arrived here from Chennai to embark on the first phase of campaign, was accorded a grand reception by his party workers.

Standing through the sunroof of his car, he greeted the people and joined his arms to symbolise the logo of his party that denoted togetherness.

Haasan’s party contested its first elections in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fielding candidates in 38 constituencies in the state, but failed to win any seat, polling only 3.77 per cent votes.