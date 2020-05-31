e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and Metro and suburban rails would continue.

tamil-nadu Updated: May 31, 2020 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Chennai
Stranded migrant labourers queue to board a special train to Bihar from Chennai Central railway station
Stranded migrant labourers queue to board a special train to Bihar from Chennai Central railway station (ANI)
         

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the curbs on religious places, inter-state bus transport, and Metro and suburban rails would continue.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Pubic transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not be operated in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts having the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Private stage carriers will be allowed to operate in authorised routes, Palaniswami said.

“To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the curfew is being extended till June 30 under the State Disaster Management Act and as per the Union Home Ministry’s notification,” he said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184.

The Centre had on Saturday announced ‘Unlock 1”, a graded exit plan from the lockdown that allowed, among others, reopening places of religious worship and restaurants.

The state government on Sunday also announced a number of other relaxations, barring containment zones, and these include allowing more employees at the workplace and permitting showrooms and jewellery shops to re-open. Malls will remain closed, the chief minister said.

tags
top news
Unlock 1: Most states to release guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra not keen to lift curbs
Unlock 1: Most states to release guidelines on Sunday, Maharashtra not keen to lift curbs
LIVE: Russia plans Covid-19 vaccine trials by mid-June
LIVE: Russia plans Covid-19 vaccine trials by mid-June
PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1
PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11am today, focus likely on Unlock 1
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
‘A beautiful ship’: SpaceX launch brings respite to Trump amid difficult week
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours for first time; India’s tally at 182,143
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Yuvraj called at night & said ‘I’m unwell, be ready’: Raina on Test debut
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In