5 best gifts for Raksha Bandhan under 4,999: Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler, Noise Diva 2 smartwatch, more

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and many of you must be searching for the ideal gift for your sisters. Well, if you are yet to find the perfect gift, we have listed 5 best gadgets that you can gift your sister this Rakhi. From hair styling tools to a high-quality vlogging mic, we have got you covered. These gifts will not only add a thoughtful touch, but they will also define your understanding of her interests and likings. Therefore, make this Rakhi truly special for your sister by giving her a gift as per her liking. Additionally, all the below-mentioned products are under Rs. 4,999. Therefore, you do not have to empty your pocket to get the best gift for your sibling this festive season. From hair styling tools to a high-quality vlogging mic, check out the 5 best Rakhi gift ideas under ₹ 4,999.(Amazon)

5 best Rakhi gift ideas for sister

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler: If your sibling loves to style her hair, there is no better gift than a multistyler. The Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler works like magic as it dries, straightens, and curls hair simultaneously. In the box, it includes two styling attachments, a curling brush, and a straightening brush, making it a great gift option for Rakhi. Additionally, the Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler is available at just Rs. 3,999 on Amazon.

2. Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch: Keeping fitness and style in mind, another great option could be a women-centric smartwatch. Therefore, Noise Diva 2 may come to your sister’s liking. The smartwatch has a stylish gold finish with a circular dial and metallic strap. It also offers features such as heart rate monitoring, steps and sleep tracking, and other fitness metrics. The Noise Diva 2 can be bought for just Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Another thoughtful gift could be a TWS buds, and the best affordable option would be the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Core. These earbuds offer all the advanced features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls, 3-mic setup for calling, and a lasting battery life. It's perfect for women who often travel for work or college. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are available at just Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.

4. DIGITEK DWM-115 2-in-1 Wireless Microphone: If your sister is building a career as an influencer or loves to vlog her day-to-day life, then a high-quality mic would be the best choice. At under Rs. 4,9999, the DIGITEK DWM-115 2-in-1 Wireless mic could be a great option as it offers 360° sound capture, 40m range, 2.4GHz transmission technology, and more.

5. Vega LitStyle L1 Hair Straightener Brush: Lastly, we have another hair styling tool option, which could be a great budget gift. It is a straightening brush that comes with ThermoProtect Technology to reduce frizz and make the hair smooth and straight in minutes. It also offers 5 heat temperature settings, which can be customised as per requirement. The Vega LitStyle L1 Hair Straightener Brush can be bought at Rs. 2,449 on Amazon.

