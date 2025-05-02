5 mobiles under under Re 30000: iQOO Neo 10R 5G, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and more

Looking for a smartphone that balances performance, camera quality, and battery life without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark? In the ever-evolving mid-range smartphone market, brands have stepped up with devices offering top-notch features at affordable prices. Whether you're a gamer, photography enthusiast, or someone who values a reliable all-rounder, there's something for everyone. iQOO Neo 10R, Nothing Phone 3a Pro among top smartphones under Rs. 30,000 worth checking out now.(Pexels)

Here’s a look at the top five smartphones to consider under Rs. 30,000 in May 2025.

1. iQOO Neo 10R 5G

iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a crisp 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, built on TSMC’s 4nm process.

The Neo 10R also has a gaming mode for a more engaging gaming experience, a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and a dedicated 90fps gaming mode for sessions up to five hours long.

For photography, iQOO Neo 10R features a 50MP Sony camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) for clear and steady shots, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera. It also supports 4K video capture at 60fps.

The device houses a 6,400mAh battery coupled with a 80W fast charging support. iQOO also claims that the battery will retain over 80 per cent of its original health even after five years of use.

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,998 for 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage during the Amazon Summer Sale.

2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device stands out with its unique transparent rear panel with Glyph LED lights, which add a unique aesthetic touch and also serve functional purposes, such as doubling up as a notification indicator.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which ensures efficient multitasking and enhanced gaming performance. For photography, the device boasts a triple camera setup, including a 50MP rear sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the device houses a 5000mAh battery supported by a 50W fast charging. Moreover, Nothing Phone 3a Pro runs on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, users can expect a clean and bloat-free interface.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 28,490 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant.

3. Oppo F29 Pro 5G

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. This device also has various safety features, including IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, which make it resistant to dust, immersion in water up to 1.5 meters for half an hour, and even exposure to high-pressure hot or cold water jets from any direction. Oppo F29 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The device has been promised to get two major OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset. Furthermore, in terms of camera, the F29 Pro 5G sports a 50MP OV50D40 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), supported by a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 27, 999 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

4. Poco X7 Pro 5G

The Poco X7 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits, a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, also shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, built using a 4nm TSMC process. This processor can reach 3.25GHz and is coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, offering high-speed performance and efficiency. Poco X7 Pro 5G houses a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, coupled with a 90W HyperCharge.

For photography, the Poco X7 Pro 5G sports a 50MP Sony LYT-600 rear camera with a wide f/1.59 aperture, backed by both OIS and EIS for steady shots and videos, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120 degrees of field of view, while the front houses a 20MP selfie shooter.

Poco X7 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,050 on Amazon.

5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, it offers excellent performance for gaming and multitasking.

For photography, the phone boasts a triple-camera setup inckusing a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device houses a 6,000mAh battery supported by a 90W TurboPower fast charging, along with 15W wireless charging. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs Android 15 and offers a near-stock experience.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on Flipkart.