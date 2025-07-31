Acer launches Nitro Lite 16 laptop in India: Price, specifications, and availability

Acer has launched a new addition to its Lite Series with the unveiling of the Nitro Lite 16 laptop in India. Targeted at gamers, students, and content creators, the device is designed to combine performance and portability. It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. (Acer)

The Nitro Lite 16 features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display in a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports a 180Hz refresh rate and claims 100% sRGB colour coverage. The laptop includes a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter and comes in a Pearl White chassis with Nitro branding.

It is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. The device supports DLSS 3, ray tracing, and includes a MUX switch for graphics switching. Memory options go up to 24GB DDR5 RAM, and storage includes up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The Nitro Lite 16 comes equipped with a white backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys. It also includes a dedicated Copilot key to access AI tools on Windows 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 or higher, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with power-off charging support.

The device weighs 1.95 kg and is 22.9 mm thick. It includes a 53Wh battery and a 100W USB-C power adapter. The laptop’s performance is managed by Intel Thread Director and is built to support multitasking, gaming, and creative workloads.

Pricing and availability

The Acer Nitro Lite 16 is priced starting at ₹69,999. It will be available through Acer’s exclusive retail stores, the Acer online store, as well as e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.