Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale: Grab the best deals on appliances with up to 45% discount as it is raining offers

Top Amazon deals on washing machines:

1. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) combines affordability with excellent wash quality, ideal for everyday use. With a capacity suitable for 3-4 members, it features a range of wash programs including Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates, and Eco Tub Clean, catering to various laundry needs. The machine operates at a maximum rotational speed of 680 RPM, ensuring efficient washing and faster drying times. This model is equipped with an Inverter motor for enhanced energy efficiency, making it suitable for households looking to save on electricity bills. Its user-friendly design and automatic controls simplify operation, making laundry hassle-free for busy individuals and families.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kilograms

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Inverter

Cycle Options: Bedsheet, Delicates, Tub Clean, Quick Wash, Normal

Voltage: 220 Volts

Controls Type: Fully Automatic

Maximum Rotational Speed: 680 RPM

Special features: Inverter motor, Energy Saving

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Not suitable for large families Excellent wash quality Limited colour options

2. LG 6.5 Kg, 5 Star, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1065SDW, White) features advanced Direct Drive Technology and Hygiene Steam, ensuring optimal wash quality while conserving energy and water. Ideal for small families, singles, or couples, it boasts a 5-star energy rating, making it highly efficient with low energy consumption and water usage per cycle.

Equipped with a 1000 RPM spin speed, it facilitates faster drying of clothes. This model offers a versatile range of 10 wash programs including Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, and Rinse + Spin, catering to various fabric types and washing needs. It also includes smart features like Smart Diagnosis for quick issue resolution and a Touch Panel interface for user convenience.

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 6.5 Kilograms

Colour: White

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Access Location: Front Load

Drum / Pulsator Type: Stainless Steel

Special features: Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Best wash quality Higher initial investment Energy and water efficient May be overwhelming for basic needs

3. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA BXS 6008, White & Black) delivers superior wash quality with energy and water efficiency, perfect for small families, singles, and couples. It boasts a 5-star energy rating, ensuring minimal energy consumption while offering thorough cleaning. Featuring an 800 RPM spin speed, this model facilitates quicker drying of clothes. It comes equipped with 8 wash programs including Cradle Wash for Delicates, Cotton Normal, Woollens, and Express Wash, catering to various fabric types and cleaning needs. The machine is designed with a stainless steel crescent moon drum that provides a gentle wash while preventing fabric damage. The perfect investment to make with the great offers right before the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Specifications of IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 6 Kilograms

Colour: White & Black

Special Features: Child Lock, Auto Restart, High-Low Voltage Protection, Aqua Energie, Cradle Wash for Delicates, Foam Detection, 2x Power Dual Steam, Stainless Steel Crescent Moon Drum, Inbuilt Heater

Access Location: Front Load

Special features: 2x Power Dual Steam, Stainless Steel Crescent Moon Drum

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Best wash quality Higher initial cost Energy and water efficient Advanced features may not be needed

Also read: 8 KG washing machines: Your BFF for doing piles of laundry; Top 10 picks.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines on Amazon:

Best Washing Machines Weight Capacity Wash Programs Special Features Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 Kilograms Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean Inverter motor, Energy Saving LG 6.5 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash 6.5 Kilograms Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate Smart Diagnosis, Hygiene Steam IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 6 Kilograms Cradle Wash for Delicates, Cotton Normal, Woollens TRI SHIELD PROTECTION, 2x Power Dual Steam

Best value for money washing machine with offers on Amazon:

The LG 6.5 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash offers exceptional value with its energy-efficient performance and advanced features like Smart Diagnosis and Hygiene Steam. Ideal for small families, its reliable build and superior wash quality make it a top choice for savvy shoppers who don't want to wait for the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Best overall washing machine with offers on Amazon:

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine combines affordability with excellent wash performance. With features like an Inverter motor for energy savings and a variety of wash programs, it caters to diverse laundry needs. This model is perfect for those seeking reliability and functionality at a competitive price point.

Top Amazon deals on refrigerators:

1. Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator ensures reliable cooling and durability with its Digital Inverter technology, making it ideal for small families. It features a spacious interior with toughened glass shelves and a dedicated vegetable drawer, ensuring ample storage for fresh produce and essentials. The refrigerator is designed for energy efficiency, boasting a 3-star rating and a Digital Inverter Compressor that reduces power consumption by 50% while operating quietly. It includes special features like a Coolpack for maintaining temperature during power cuts and an Easy Slide Shelf for convenient access. This model is a practical choice for those seeking a reliable, energy-saving refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Digital Inverter Compressor, Coolpack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient operation Limited freezer capacity Quiet performance No water dispenser

2. Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator

The Haier 325 L Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator combines advanced technology with a spacious design, catering perfectly to medium-sized families. Featuring Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, it offers versatile cooling options for various storage needs, from vegetables to frozen items. Its 3-star energy rating ensures efficient performance, complemented by a quiet Triple Inverter Compressor that guarantees long-lasting reliability. With 240 litres of fresh food capacity and a dedicated vegetable drawer, this refrigerator is equipped to maintain freshness and maximise storage convenience.

Specifications of Haier 325 L Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 325 litres

Energy Star: 3 Star

Special features: Convertible 14-in-1 modes, Triple Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 14-in-1 convertible modes May be bulky for smaller kitchens Efficient Triple Inverter Compressor No digital display for temperature control

3. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a spacious and advanced appliance designed for large families, offering exceptional storage and convenience. Its side-by-side configuration with a capacity of 655 litres provides ample room for storing both fresh and frozen items. The refrigerator features tempered glass shelves, multiple door baskets, and a dedicated vegetable box for organised storage. A Smart Inverter Compressor, it ensures energy efficiency while maintaining consistent cooling to preserve food freshness longer. Additional features like Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting and an internal LED display enhance user convenience, making it a perfect choice for modern households. A great Amazon deal you can enjoy before the Prime Day Sale.

Specifications of LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator:

Capacity: 655 litres

Energy Star: Not specified

Special features: Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Diagnosis

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious side-by-side configuration Large dimensions may not fit smaller kitchens Energy-efficient Smart Inverter Compressor Higher initial investment

Also read: LG versus Samsung: Comparison guide for two side-by-side refrigerators from these well-known brands.

Top 3 features of the best refrigerators on Amazon:

Best Refrigerators Configuration Capacity Special features Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Freezer-on-Top 236 litres Digital Inverter, Coolpack, All Round Cooling Haier 325 L Convertible Bottom Mounted Double Door Full-Sized Freezer-on-Bottom 325 litres 14-in-1 Convertible Modes, Triple Inverter, Fan Motor LG 655 L Side-by-Side Smart Inverter Refrigerator Side-by-Side 655 litres Express Freeze, Multi Air-Flow, Smart Diagnosis

Best value for money refrigerator with offers on Amazon:

The LG 655 L Side-by-Side Smart Inverter Refrigerator offers spacious storage, energy efficiency, and smart features, making it an excellent choice with current discounts prior to the Prime Day Sale.

Best overall refrigerator with offers on Amazon:

The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator combines reliability, energy efficiency, and convenient features, providing great value with current promotional offers right before the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Top Amazon deals on ACs:

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling performance with its Inverter Compressor and 5-in-1 Convertible feature, adapting to various cooling needs efficiently. It includes Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filters for clean air, Turbo Cool for quick cooling, and operates silently with stabiliser-free operation. With a durable build and environment-friendly R32 refrigerant, it ensures reliable performance and low maintenance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Special features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Antiviral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 Convertible for flexible cooling May be bulky for smaller rooms Antiviral + PM 2.5 Filter for clean air Higher noise levels compared to some models

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a top choice for efficient cooling with its AI 6-in-1 Convertible feature and Dual Inverter Compressor. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it offers flexibility in cooling capacities, enhanced by features like HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and Ocean Black Protection on the condenser coil for durability. It operates quietly with features like Silent Mode and offers energy savings with its 5-star energy rating and stabiliser-free operation. With innovative functionalities such as VIRAAT Mode and Smart Diagnosis, it ensures personalised comfort and ease of use.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy Star: 5 Star

Special features: AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI 6-in-1 Convertible for flexible cooling Higher initial cost HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection May require professional installation

3. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC combines advanced features with energy efficiency, perfect for mid-sized rooms. Its Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 technology allows flexible cooling capacities, saving up to 50% energy. Equipped with dual filtration (HD & PM 2.5 Filter) and Auto Cleanser for air purification, it ensures clean and healthy indoor air. Features like Insta Cool for rapid cooling, Aqua Clear Protection on the copper condenser coil for durability, and intelligent CRF alert enhance comfort and reliability.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts

Special features: Flexicool Inverter Technology, Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 technology May be complex for users to operate Dual Filtration for enhanced air purification Requires professional installation

Top 3 features of the best ACs on Amazon:

Best ACs Capacity Compressor Special Features Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons Inverter 5-in-1 Convertible, Golden Fin Evaporator, Silent Mode LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons Dual Inverter AI 6-in-1 Convertible, 4-Way Air Swing, VIRAAT Mode Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons Flexicool Inverter Dual Filtration (HD & PM 2.5 Filter), Auto Cleanser

Best value for money AC with offers on Amazon:

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers exceptional energy efficiency and advanced features like AI 6-in-1 Convertible cooling, making it a great buy with current discounts prior to the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Best overall AC with offers on Amazon:

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides reliable performance with its 5-in-1 Convertible feature and Golden Fin Evaporator, offering great value during current promotional offers right before the launch of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Also read: Best 4-star inverter ACs: Top 10 efficient split AC models with convertible technology

Factors to keep in mind while selecting the best deals on appliances on Amazon:

Price and Discounts: Compare prices across different sellers and check for any ongoing discounts or special offers, including cashback or promotional codes.

Product Reviews and Ratings: Look for appliances with high ratings and positive reviews from verified purchasers to ensure quality and performance.

Specifications and Features: Review the product specifications carefully to ensure they meet your needs and preferences, such as capacity, energy efficiency ratings, special features, and dimensions.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Check the warranty period offered by the manufacturer and the availability of after-sales service. A longer warranty period can provide added peace of mind.

Shipping and Delivery Options: Consider shipping costs, delivery timeframes, and any additional services offered, such as installation or removal of old appliances, to optimise your buying experience.

