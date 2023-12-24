Algae-covered iPhone 12 in working condition despite 3 months underwater

An iPhone 12 that was recovered from a river in California was found to be in working condition despite being underwater for three months, Apple Insider has reported. A man poses with an Apple iPhone 12 in a mobile phone store in Nantes, France. (File Photo/REUTERS)

The story was shared with the website by the diver who discovered the Apple device while cleaning the Stanislaus River, looking for fish.

What happened?

According to the website, the man, who gave his name only as ‘Lee,’ said he found the iPhone 12 on November 10; it was coated in a layer of algae amongst rocks.

Lee, Apple Insider said, set the handset aside to dry it out for a few days. Around a week later, on November 16, he managed to power it on by connecting it to a charger. Also, the handset appeared not to have a passcode, as the diver was able to unlock the device and view recent photos and contacts. The most recent item in the Photos app was a video taken at the Stanislaus on September 4, indicating that the iPhone 12 was submerged for more than three months.

How water resistant is iPhone 12?

iPhones 12 and newer are rated by Apple at IP68 under IEC standard 60529, i.e., the models can withstand a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes. Though these are not meant to be intentionally submerged, water and debris ingress is prevented by gaskets in these. An iPhone, however, won't sustain lasting damage while underwater.

Apple policy on water damage

Water and other liquid damage to iPhones or iPod is not covered under a warranty, as per the tech giant.