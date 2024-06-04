Amazon deals on air fryers: Top 10 picks with up to 75% off for quick and healthy meals at home

Air fryers have become a popular kitchen appliance for those seeking quick and healthy meal options. These compact devices use hot air to cook food, resulting in crispy and delicious dishes with significantly less oil than traditional frying methods. This makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to reduce fat intake without sacrificing taste. Cook with ease and save time with the best Amazon deals on Air fryers

Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated air fryers, with discounts of up to 75%. Whether you are cooking for yourself or the entire family, these air fryers can help you prepare a wide range of meals efficiently. Take advantage of these offers to enjoy healthier cooking at home without burning a hole in your wallets.

Here are the top 10 picks we found with Amazon deals on air fryers:

1.

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel is designed for those who want to enjoy delicious meals with up to 90% less fat. Its Rapid Air Technology ensures that you can even cook without flipping your food. This versatile air fryer features a user-friendly touch screen with 7 presets and a Keep Warm function, perfect for frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating. The auto-shut-off feature adds safety, while the dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning a breeze. It's a great choice for families and makes a thoughtful gift for health-conscious friends.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Pre-set menu options: 7

Suitable for family size: Large

Special features: Temperature Control, Keep Warm Function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Evenly fried results without flipping Relatively smaller capacity Keep Warm Function Higher initial investment

2.

Lifelong Air Fryer | 1 Year Warranty | 800W, 2.5L, Air Fryer for Home, Electric Air-Fryer with 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology & Timer Control, Oil Free Fryer for Bake & Toast (LLHF25, White)

The Lifelong Air Fryer is perfect for those looking to enjoy oil-free meals with ease. Using advanced 360° Hot Air Circulation Technology, this air fryer cooks food with up to 90% less oil. Ideal for small households, its 2.5-litre capacity can prepare delicious fried, grilled, or baked foods in minutes. The simple temperature and timer controls make it user-friendly, allowing you to set the cooking time from 1 to 60 minutes. Cleaning is a breeze with the non-stick basket, making this air fryer a convenient addition to any kitchen. It also makes a great gift for health-conscious friends.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer

Capacity: 2.5 litres

Pre-set menu options: 5 cooking modes available

Suitable for family size: Small (1-2 people)

Special features: Temperature Control, Timer Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Oil-free cooking experience Limited capacity for larger families Easy-to-use temperature and timer controls Limited pre-set menu options

Also read: How to choose the best air fryer for your kitchen: A comprehensive buying guide for you

3.

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

The Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer offers a healthier way to cook your favourite dishes with up to 85% less oil. With its 360° Rapid Air Technology, it ensures even cooking, making meals crispy and delicious without the extra fat. This versatile appliance allows you to fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat, all in one device. The digital touch panel and 8 preset menus make it easy to use, while the view window lets you monitor your cooking. Perfect for large families, this air fryer also features a non-stick sliding pan for easy cleanup and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 6 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Large

Special features: Temperature Control, View Window

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile cooking options Relatively larger size View window for monitoring cooking Higher initial investment

4.

INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter

The INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L is perfect for those seeking a healthier cooking option. Using Air Crisp Technology, it fries food with little to no oil, reducing fat content by up to 99%. This versatile air fryer features 8 preset programs, allowing you to cook a variety of dishes such as vegetables, chicken, sausages, fish, and even desserts. The digital touch screen adjustable timer and temperature controls make it easy to use. Its non-stick cooking pan ensures effortless cleanup. This appliance is also an excellent gift for occasions like Diwali, making healthy cooking accessible to all.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Medium

Special features: Temperature Control, Non-Stick Cooking Pan

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Air Crisp Technology for healthier frying Relatively smaller capacity Easy-to-use digital touchscreen Limited warranty period

5.

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode | 1500 Watt & 2 Year Warranty, 5 Liter

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal is a versatile appliance for healthier cooking, using up to 85% less oil. With a 5-liter pan and 1500W power, it features Aero Crisp Technology for rapid air circulation, ensuring evenly cooked food. Its touch control panel with an LED display makes operation simple, while the see-through window allows you to monitor your cooking. The fryer includes 8 preset menu options and a dehydrator mode, suitable for various recipes. Additional features like a safety lock, cool touch handle, and overheating protection enhance user safety. Easy to clean and perfect for family meals, it also makes a thoughtful gift.

Specifications of Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal

Capacity: 5 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Medium to Large

Special features: Temperature Control, Aero Crisp Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Aero Crisp Technology for even cooking Relatively smaller capacity Safety features like safety lock and cool touch handle Higher price point

Also read: Best air fryers under ₹5000: Achieve delicious, low-fat meals with top 9 picks

6.

AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer-Digital- 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power, 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer - AMI-AFD-65LDx-Digital- Free recipe book-Black & Steel

The AMERICAN MICRONIC Air Fryer-Digital 6.5 Litre offers a healthier way to cook with little to no oil, making it a must-have for those who prefer low-fat meals. With 1700W of power and 360° air circulation technology, it ensures fast and even cooking, delivering crispy, well-heated food. This air fryer features 8 preset menus, allowing you to easily prepare a variety of dishes like pork chops, rotisserie chicken, and sweet potato fries. The cool-touch handle ensures safe handling, and the large capacity is perfect for serving 5-6 people. Its sleek black and silver design adds style to any kitchen, and it comes with a free recipe book for culinary inspiration.

Specifications of AMERICAN MICRONIC Air Fryer-Digital

Capacity: 6.5 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Medium to Large

Special features: Temperature Control, Cool-touch Handle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for serving more people Relatively larger size Free recipe book included Higher power consumption

7.

AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home,14.5L,Rotisserie Convection Oven,1700 watts,Electric Oven,16 Preset Menus,Digital Display,Touch Control,Bake,Roast,Toast,Defrost,Dehydrate,Keep Warm,Dark Grey,14.5 Liter

The AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile cooking appliance. With a substantial 14.5L capacity and 1700W power, it uses less oil compared to traditional frying methods, promoting healthier eating. This air fryer features 360° heat circulation technology, ensuring thorough and quick cooking from all angles. The digital display and touch control panel offer 16 preset menu options, including chicken, steak, and pizza, making it easy to prepare a variety of dishes. The appliance includes assisted cooking functions like top and bottom heating and rotisserie, providing even more flexibility. Safety features like automatic shutoff and overheat protection add to its appeal. Perfect for large families or gatherings, it also comes with a range of accessories and a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home

Capacity: 14.5 litres

Pre-set menu options: 16

Suitable for family size: Large

Special features: Temperature Control, 360° Heat Circulation Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for cooking more food Relatively larger size Assisted cooking functions Higher price point

8.

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter

The Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home offers healthier cooking with 65% less fat and 15% more protein retention, perfect for health-conscious individuals. Its digital control panel and 8 preset menus make cooking effortless and versatile. With dual fan technology, this air fryer ensures even heat distribution for perfectly cooked meals every time. You can customise your cooking with adjustable time and temperature controls to suit your preferences. Safety features like voltage fluctuation protection and non-stick-coated accessories ensure safe and easy operation. Plus, the continuity function allows for uninterrupted cooking, adding to the convenience of this appliance.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer

Capacity: 5 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Medium to Large

Special features: Temperature Control, Dual Fan Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual fan technology for even heat distribution Relatively higher price point Continuity function for uninterrupted cooking Limited pre-set menu options

Also read: Best air fryers for healthier cooking: Discover top 10 options for your kitchen

9.

COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 6.5 Litre with LCD Digital Touch Panel & Visual Window, Uses 95% Less Oil, 8 Pre-set Menu & Recipe, 1600W, Rapid Air Technology with Variable Temperature & Timer Setting

The COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home is a game-changer for healthier cooking, using up to 95% less oil while retaining the crispy texture you love. With a generous 6.5-litre capacity and 1600W power, it's perfect for family meals and gatherings. This air fryer offers 8-in-1 functionality, allowing you to fry, roast, bake, grill, toast, dehydrate, reheat, and keep warm with ease. Its intuitive touchscreen controls and 8 preset cooking options make meal preparation effortless. Plus, the visible window and interior light let you monitor your food's progress without opening the basket. With its robust motor and advanced convection system, you can enjoy faster cooking time and find it very time-saving in the kitchen.

Specifications of COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home

Capacity: 6.5 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Medium to Large

Special features: Temperature Control, Scratch Resistant, Visible Window, LED Display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Scratch-resistant and visible window Larger sizes may not fit in all kitchens 8-in-1 functionality for versatile cooking Higher power consumption

10.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a versatile solution for healthier cooking, offering up to 95% less oil usage while maintaining the desired crispiness. With a 4.2-litre capacity and 1200W power, it's suitable for family meals. This air fryer provides 8 preset menus, enabling easy cooking of various dishes. The 360° high-speed air circulation ensures even cooking. Its digital display allows convenient mode selection and monitoring of cooking times and temperatures. The delay start function allows meal planning, while the defrost function thaws frozen foods quickly. The powerful 1200W motor ensures rapid heating and consistent performance.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Pre-set menu options: 8

Suitable for family size: Small to Medium

Special features: Digital Display, Delay Start Function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital display for easy operation May not fit in smaller kitchens 8 preset menus for convenient cooking options Limited capacity for large gatherings

Top 3 features of the best air fryer available on Amazon deals

Product Name Capacity Warranty Special features PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 4.1L 2 years Touch Panel, Keep Warm Function Lifelong Air Fryer 2.5L 1 year Temperature Control, Timer Control Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer 6L 2 years View Window INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry 4.2L 1 year Digital Touch Screen, Buzzer, Cold Touch Handle Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal 5L 2 years Aero Crisp Technology, Safety Lock, Cool Touch Handle American Micronic Air Fryer-Digital 6.5L 2 years Cool-touch Handle, Free Recipe Book AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home 14.5L 2 years 360° Heat Circulation Technology, Assisted Cooking Functions Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer 5L 2 years Dual Fan Technology, Voltage Fluctuation Protection COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home 6.5L 2 years Scratch Resistant, Visible Window, Interior Light Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 2 years Touch Panel, Thaw function for frozen foods

Best value for money air fryer available on Amazon deals:

Lifelong Air Fryer

The Lifelong Air Fryer stands out as the best value-for-money product. With its affordable price point and practical features, it offers users the opportunity to enjoy oil-free meals without breaking the bank. Its compact design and 2.5-litre capacity make it ideal for small households, while its straightforward temperature and timer controls ensure ease of use. The inclusion of a non-stick basket adds to its value by facilitating easy cleaning after use. Overall, the Lifelong Air Fryer provides an excellent balance of affordability and functionality, making it a smart investment for health-conscious individuals.

Best overall air fryer available on Amazon deals:

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 earns the title of the best overall product in the lineup. Renowned for its quality and performance, this air fryer offers users a premium cooking experience with its innovative features and sleek design. With a generous 4.1-litre capacity and seven preset menu options, it caters to the needs of large families and individuals alike. Its Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking and crispy results without the need for excessive oil. Additionally, the touchscreen interface and Keep Warm function enhance user convenience, making it a standout choice for those seeking top-notch performance in their kitchen appliances.

How to pick the best air fryers on Amazon deals?

Here are five points to consider when picking the best air fryers on Amazon deals:

Capacity: Determine the size of the air fryer based on your cooking needs and family size. Larger capacities are suitable for bigger families or if you often cook for gatherings, while smaller ones are more space-efficient for smaller households.

Features: Look for air fryers with features that match your cooking preferences. This could include preset menus, adjustable temperature control, timer settings, and additional accessories like racks or baskets.

Technology: Consider the cooking technology used in the air fryer. Advanced features like rapid air circulation technology ensure even cooking and crispy results with less oil, making them more efficient and versatile.

Safety: Ensure that the air fryer has safety features such as automatic shut-off, cool-touch handles, and overheat protection. These features enhance safety during operation and prevent accidents.

Reviews and Ratings: Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from other customers to gauge the performance, reliability, and durability of the air fryer. This can provide valuable insights into the product's pros and cons from real users' experiences.

The best Amazon deals on air air fryers: FAQs

1. Are air fryers healthier than traditional frying methods?

Yes, they use less oil, reducing fat intake while still achieving crispy results.

2. What can I cook in an air fryer?

A variety of dishes, including fries, chicken, vegetables, desserts, and even baked goods.

3. How do air fryers work?

They use hot air circulated at high speed to cook food, creating a crispy texture without excess oil.

4. Are air fryers easy to clean?

Yes, most models have dishwasher-safe parts and non-stick coatings, making cleanup simple.

