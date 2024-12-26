Amazon exclusive year-end prices: Up to 80% off on Smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Amazon’s year-end sale brings incredible discounts on Smart TVs, offering up to 80% off on leading brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with the latest technology at unbeatable prices. With options ranging from budget-friendly models to high-end 4K and OLED displays, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy vivid visuals, smart features, and advanced connectivity that enhance your viewing experience. Whether streaming your favourite shows or watching live sports, these deals ensure premium performance at a great value. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to bring home a top-brand Smart TV at a fraction of the cost. Shop now and save big during Amazon’s year-end sale! Grab up to 80% off on Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more during Amazon's exclusive year-end sale!

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K UHD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K for superior clarity. It provides seamless streaming and connectivity through Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports. Ideal for families or gifting, this Smart TV supports immersive entertainment with HDR, Motion Xcelerator, and Q-Symphony sound. Perfect for modern living rooms or media setups, it ensures an enjoyable viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Screen Type: Crystal 4K UHD

Smart Features: Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay

Audio Output: 20W with Q-Symphony

Special features: Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator

The Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals with its 4K X-Reality PRO and HDR10/HLG for lifelike clarity. Its Google TV integration offers seamless access to apps, Google Assistant, and streaming services. With Dolby Audio and MotionFlow XR, it’s great for gaming, movies, or gifting. Connectivity options like HDMI and USB ensure versatility for modern entertainment setups.

Specifications of Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Screen Type: 4K LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In

Audio Output: 20W Dolby Audio

Special features: 4K X-Reality PRO, Motionflow XR

The TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines sleek design with advanced technology. Featuring a 4K UHD display with HDR10 and Dynamic Color Enhancement, it offers vivid picture quality. With Google TV, dual-band Wi-Fi, and built-in streaming apps, it ensures effortless entertainment. Dolby Audio and a wide viewing angle make it ideal for families or gifting purposes. Its bezel-less design enhances modern living spaces.

Specifications of TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Screen Type: 4K UHD LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Screen Mirroring

Audio Output: 24W Dolby Audio

Special features: AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming

The MI 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers exceptional visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a wide colour gamut for a vivid viewing experience. Its Google TV platform, built-in Chromecast, and access to popular streaming apps make entertainment seamless. The 30W Dolby Audio and DTS-X sound is ideal for home use or gifting. Enhanced features like MEMC and Google Assistant add to its versatility.

Specifications of MI 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV



Screen Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-in

Audio Output: 30W Dolby Audio

Special features: Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine

5. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers immersive entertainment with stunning visuals, 4K upscaling, and Filmmaker Mode for a cinematic experience. Powered by WebOS 23, it offers unlimited OTT app support, a Game Optimizer, and AI-driven features like brightness control and sound up-mix for dynamic performance. It is ideal for family rooms or gifting during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of LG 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Screen Type: 4K Ultra HD LED

Smart Features: WebOS 23, AI ThinQ

Audio Output: 20W Virtual Surround

Special Features: Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode

The Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart Google LED TV offers vibrant visuals with its Super Bright Panel and HDR 10 support, complemented by powerful 30W Dolby Audio for an enhanced viewing experience. It features a True Bezel-less design and a built-in Chromecast, making it ideal for compact spaces or budget-friendly gifting during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart Google LED TV



Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast

Audio Output: 30W Dolby Audio

Special Features: HDR 10, Dual-Band WiFi

The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV delivers stunning visuals with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision, offering enhanced brightness and colour depth. Featuring 4K upscaling, Game Mode Plus, and Auto Low Latency Mode, it ensures an immersive experience for both casual viewing and gaming. With built-in Amazon Alexa, Voice Control, and a sleek bezel-less design, it is a great choice for tech-savvy users during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart Features: Amazon Alexa, Voice Assistant

Audio Output: 24W Dolby Atmos

Special Features: Game Mode Plus, 4K Upscaling

The Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV offers sharp 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a wide array of smart features for seamless streaming. Equipped with Google TV, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, it ensures an immersive viewing experience. With its sleek design, multiple connectivity options, and compatibility with popular streaming services, it's an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Audio Output: 30W Dolby Audio

Special Features: ALLM, Dolby Vision

Amazon year-end sale on TVs: FAQs What types of TVs are available during the Amazon Year-End Sale? The sale features a wide range of TVs, including Smart TVs, 4K Ultra HD, OLED, QLED, and LED models from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, and more. You can also find TVs with various features like Dolby Vision, HDR, Google TV, and gaming modes.

Are there any special discounts on TVs during the sale? Yes, the Amazon Year End Sale offers significant discounts on various TV models. Prices may vary depending on the brand, size, and features. Additionally, you can often find bundle offers and exchange deals to save even more.

Can I get an extended warranty on TVs purchased during the sale? Many TVs come with an extended warranty or protection plans during the sale. You may also be eligible for special offers on extended warranties at checkout or through the brand’s official warranty services.

How do I know if the TV I want is eligible for a discount? The TV you’re interested in will show its discount price on the product page during the sale period. You can also track price drops and discounts through the Amazon app or website. The discount eligibility is based on stock availability and the specific offers available at the time.

