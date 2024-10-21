Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special deals on front and top load washing machines: Enjoy up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here with Diwali special deals, offering unbeatable discounts on front load and top load washing machines. Whether you need a top load washing machine for quick laundry sessions or a front load model for superior efficiency, this sale brings the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home. Enjoy up to 50% off on washing machines from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more. Hottest Diwali Special deals on washing machines of all capacities from Samsung, LG, Haier and many more.

With the Amazon Diwali Sale, you can explore a wide range of washing machines designed to make laundry easier, faster, and smarter. These deals feature the latest models with advanced technologies like inverter motors, smart controls, and energy-saving features, all available at discounted prices.

If you’ve been waiting to invest in a reliable washing machine, now is the time! The Amazon sale 2024 ensures that you get top-quality appliances at the most affordable prices. Whether you need a compact machine for smaller spaces or a high-capacity one for larger households, the sale has it all.

Don’t miss these Diwali special deals, grab the best washing machine offers during the Amazon Diwali Sale and enjoy hassle-free laundry! This washing machine features Smart Inverter technology for 36% energy savings, a TurboDrum for powerful cleaning, and 8 wash programs for different fabrics. Its 5-star rating ensures top efficiency, while the digital display offers easy control and status updates. Enjoy seamless washing and drying with this spacious machine, ideal for large families.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Spin Speed: 700 RPM

Special Features: Child Lock, Rat Mesh, TurboDrum

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

2. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi

This Diwali, upgrade with the Samsung 8 Kg AI Ecobubble Front Load Washing Machine at 34% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale! Packed with advanced features like AI Control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater, it offers efficient and hygienic washing. The Digital Inverter ensures energy savings and durability, while the 21 wash programs provide tailored care for every fabric type.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi

Capacity: 8 Kg

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM

Special Features: AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 years product, 20 years on motor

3. Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Take advantage of these Diwali special deals to enjoy a smarter and energy-efficient laundry experience with the Godrej 7 Kg I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. It is now available at 32% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Its i-Wash technology automates the washing process for efficient results, while the toughened glass lid adds durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures reduced electricity consumption.

Specifications of Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 7 Kg

Spin Speed: 720 RPM

Special Features: I-Wash Technology, Toughened Glass Lid, Child Lock

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 years product, 10 years on motor

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024 begins: Buy washing machines, refrigerators and ACs at up to 55% discount, best deals revealed

Enjoy No Cost EMI options and a 34% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on the Samsung 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, featuring Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control for exceptional cleaning. Make your laundry efficient and effortless with this high-performance washing machine. Its 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Digital Inverter Motor guarantees durability and quieter operation. With a large 9 Kg capacity, this machine is perfect for bigger families.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology

Capacity: 9 Kg

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for faster drying

Special Features: Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Connectivity

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 years on product, 20 years on motor

Check out more offers on top load washing machines on Amazon Diwali Sale

Best Diwali Special Deals on top load and front load washing machines.

Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave

Simplify laundry with the Haier 6 Kg Top Load Washing Machine featuring Oceanus Wave Technology for superior cleaning and fabric care. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine offers both washing and drying functions while keeping power and water consumption minimal. Its Magic Filter and Balance Clean Pulsator ensure effective stain removal with gentle care. Available at 48% discount during the Amazon Sale 2024 and No Cost EMI options. this washing machine offers excellent value and convenience for your household needs.

Specifications of Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave

Capacity: 6 Kg – Ideal for small to medium families

Spin Speed: 780 RPM for quick drying

Wash Programs: 8 programs, including Quick, Delicate, and Tub Dry

Drum: Stainless steel with Oceanus Wave design for durability

Special Features: Magic Filter, Child Lock, Auto Restart

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Up to 75% off on large appliances

Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Experience superior cleaning with the Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, equipped with advanced Steam Technology and an In-Built Heater for tough stain removal. Designed for larger families, this 5-star energy-efficient model combines effective cleaning with gentle fabric care, making laundry days effortless. Available at 24% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, with No Cost EMI options and free installation, this washing machine is perfect for efficient laundry care in your home.

Specifications of Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg – Ideal for 5-6 members

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for quick drying

Wash Programs: 15 versatile options including Stain Care, Baby Wear, and Rapid Wash

Drum: Fully stainless steel for durability and hygiene

Special Features: 6th Sense Soft Move for optimised washing

Also read: Top load washing machine vs front load washing machine: What’s

Make laundry day easier with the Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Featuring Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor, this washing machine ensures powerful yet gentle cleaning, with better energy efficiency and reduced noise. Get it at a 28% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale, with No Cost EMI and free installation. This model offers exceptional performance with multiple wash programs, making it a Best Seller in its category.

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) offers a seamless laundry experience with intelligent features. Designed for large families, it combines AI Direct Drive technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to provide customized care for different fabrics. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency, while the 1200 RPM spin speed speeds up drying. Special features like Hygiene Steam, in-built heater, smart diagnosis, and Wi-Fi control via the LG ThinQ app make it perfect for modern households.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology

Capacity: 9 Kg – Ideal for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star for efficiency and savings

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM for faster drying

Technology: AI DD for fabric protection, 6 Motion Direct Drive for different fabrics, and Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control

Special Features: Hygiene Steam for allergen removal

Check out more offers on front load washing machines on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

Also read: Best IFB 7 kg front load washing machine: Top 6 models for quicker and cleaner laundry

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Get the perfect wash with the Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, designed to deliver high efficiency and performance. Ideal for large families, it features AI Active Water Plus technology and an in-built heater for thorough cleaning with minimal water and energy use. With a 1400 RPM spin speed, it ensures faster drying. The washing machine offers versatile programs like Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, and Hygiene Steam for allergen removal. Get it at 40% discount during Amazon Diwali deals.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 Kg – Perfect for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star for maximum savings

Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for quick drying

Wash Programs: Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse

Special Features: Hygiene Steam for allergen removal, Child Lock, Drum Clean, and Delay Start

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading washing machine

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine delivers reliable performance with low water and energy consumption, making it ideal for small families. Equipped with Wind Jet Dry technology, it speeds up drying by reducing moisture, while the Rat Away cover ensures durability by protecting against rodent damage. With 1300 RPM spin speed and wash modes for gentle, normal, and strong fabrics, it offers flexibility for all laundry needs. Bring it home at 29% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Deals. It includes No Cost EMI and free delivery, providing an affordable yet feature-packed solution for everyday washing.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading

Capacity: 7 Kg – Ideal for 3-4 members

Energy Rating: 5 Star for top efficiency

Spin Speed: 1300 RPM for quick drying

Wash Programs: Gentle, Normal, and Strong modes for all fabric types

Special Features: Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Technology

Similar articles you may like to read

Amazon Sale 2024 4 PM Deals: Save over 30% on top Samsung washing machines this Great Indian Festival; top deals for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Prices: Up to 65% off on top load washing machines with additional cashback

Samsung top load washing machine: 10 best picks to consider before buying

Best Whirlpool top load washing machines: Top 9 picks that are convenient, efficient and reliable for Indian families

Top and front load washing machine What is the difference between front-load and top-load washing machines? Front-load machines are more energy-efficient, use less water, and provide better cleaning. Top-load machines are easier to use, cost less, and require less bending.

What is the ideal washing machine capacity for a family? For 1-2 people, 6-7 kg is suitable. A family of 3-4 members may need 7-8 kg, while larger families should consider 9 kg or more.

How does the energy rating affect my washing machine choice? Higher star ratings (like 5 stars) indicate better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills and environmental benefits.

What is the benefit of an in-built heater in washing machines? In-built heaters allow washing with hot water, which helps remove tough stains, allergens, and bacteria from clothes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.