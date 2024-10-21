Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special deals on front and top load washing machines: Enjoy up to 50% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Enjoy huge discounts on a range of washing machines from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and other washing machine brands.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here with Diwali special deals, offering unbeatable discounts on front load and top load washing machines. Whether you need a top load washing machine for quick laundry sessions or a front load model for superior efficiency, this sale brings the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home. Enjoy up to 50% off on washing machines from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and more.
With the Amazon Diwali Sale, you can explore a wide range of washing machines designed to make laundry easier, faster, and smarter. These deals feature the latest models with advanced technologies like inverter motors, smart controls, and energy-saving features, all available at discounted prices.
If you’ve been waiting to invest in a reliable washing machine, now is the time! The Amazon sale 2024 ensures that you get top-quality appliances at the most affordable prices. Whether you need a compact machine for smaller spaces or a high-capacity one for larger households, the sale has it all.
1. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Don’t miss these Diwali special deals, grab the best washing machine offers during the Amazon Diwali Sale and enjoy hassle-free laundry! This washing machine features Smart Inverter technology for 36% energy savings, a TurboDrum for powerful cleaning, and 8 wash programs for different fabrics. Its 5-star rating ensures top efficiency, while the digital display offers easy control and status updates. Enjoy seamless washing and drying with this spacious machine, ideal for large families.
Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Capacity: 8 Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Spin Speed: 700 RPM
Special Features: Child Lock, Rat Mesh, TurboDrum
Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor
2. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi
This Diwali, upgrade with the Samsung 8 Kg AI Ecobubble Front Load Washing Machine at 34% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale! Packed with advanced features like AI Control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Hygiene Steam with an inbuilt heater, it offers efficient and hygienic washing. The Digital Inverter ensures energy savings and durability, while the 21 wash programs provide tailored care for every fabric type.
Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Ecobubble, Wi-Fi
Capacity: 8 Kg
Spin Speed: 1400 RPM
Special Features: AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Warranty: 2 years product, 20 years on motor
3. Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
Take advantage of these Diwali special deals to enjoy a smarter and energy-efficient laundry experience with the Godrej 7 Kg I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. It is now available at 32% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale. Its i-Wash technology automates the washing process for efficient results, while the toughened glass lid adds durability. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures reduced electricity consumption.
Specifications of Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity: 7 Kg
Spin Speed: 720 RPM
Special Features: I-Wash Technology, Toughened Glass Lid, Child Lock
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Warranty: 2 years product, 10 years on motor
4.
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control , Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW90T504DAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
Enjoy No Cost EMI options and a 34% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on the Samsung 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, featuring Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control for exceptional cleaning. Make your laundry efficient and effortless with this high-performance washing machine. Its 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency, while the Digital Inverter Motor guarantees durability and quieter operation. With a large 9 Kg capacity, this machine is perfect for bigger families.
Specifications of Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble Technology
Capacity: 9 Kg
Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for faster drying
Special Features: Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi Connectivity
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Warranty: 2 years on product, 20 years on motor
Check out more offers on top load washing machines on Amazon Diwali Sale
Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave
Simplify laundry with the Haier 6 Kg Top Load Washing Machine featuring Oceanus Wave Technology for superior cleaning and fabric care. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine offers both washing and drying functions while keeping power and water consumption minimal. Its Magic Filter and Balance Clean Pulsator ensure effective stain removal with gentle care. Available at 48% discount during the Amazon Sale 2024 and No Cost EMI options. this washing machine offers excellent value and convenience for your household needs.
Specifications of Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave
Capacity: 6 Kg – Ideal for small to medium families
Spin Speed: 780 RPM for quick drying
Wash Programs: 8 programs, including Quick, Delicate, and Tub Dry
Drum: Stainless steel with Oceanus Wave design for durability
Special Features: Magic Filter, Child Lock, Auto Restart
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
Experience superior cleaning with the Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, equipped with advanced Steam Technology and an In-Built Heater for tough stain removal. Designed for larger families, this 5-star energy-efficient model combines effective cleaning with gentle fabric care, making laundry days effortless. Available at 24% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, with No Cost EMI options and free installation, this washing machine is perfect for efficient laundry care in your home.
Specifications of Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
Capacity: 8 Kg – Ideal for 5-6 members
Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for quick drying
Wash Programs: 15 versatile options including Stain Care, Baby Wear, and Rapid Wash
Drum: Fully stainless steel for durability and hygiene
Special Features: 6th Sense Soft Move for optimised washing
7.
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
Make laundry day easier with the Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Featuring Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor, this washing machine ensures powerful yet gentle cleaning, with better energy efficiency and reduced noise. Get it at a 28% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale, with No Cost EMI and free installation. This model offers exceptional performance with multiple wash programs, making it a Best Seller in its category.
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
The LG 9 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) offers a seamless laundry experience with intelligent features. Designed for large families, it combines AI Direct Drive technology with 6 Motion Direct Drive to provide customized care for different fabrics. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency, while the 1200 RPM spin speed speeds up drying. Special features like Hygiene Steam, in-built heater, smart diagnosis, and Wi-Fi control via the LG ThinQ app make it perfect for modern households.
Specifications of LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology
Capacity: 9 Kg – Ideal for large families
Energy Rating: 5 Star for efficiency and savings
Spin Speed: 1200 RPM for faster drying
Technology: AI DD for fabric protection, 6 Motion Direct Drive for different fabrics, and Wi-Fi connectivity for smart control
Special Features: Hygiene Steam for allergen removal
Check out more offers on front load washing machines on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Get the perfect wash with the Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, designed to deliver high efficiency and performance. Ideal for large families, it features AI Active Water Plus technology and an in-built heater for thorough cleaning with minimal water and energy use. With a 1400 RPM spin speed, it ensures faster drying. The washing machine offers versatile programs like Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, and Hygiene Steam for allergen removal. Get it at 40% discount during Amazon Diwali deals.
Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Capacity: 8 Kg – Perfect for large families
Energy Rating: 5 Star for maximum savings
Spin Speed: 1400 RPM for quick drying
Wash Programs: Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Special Features: Hygiene Steam for allergen removal, Child Lock, Drum Clean, and Delay Start
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading washing machine
The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine delivers reliable performance with low water and energy consumption, making it ideal for small families. Equipped with Wind Jet Dry technology, it speeds up drying by reducing moisture, while the Rat Away cover ensures durability by protecting against rodent damage. With 1300 RPM spin speed and wash modes for gentle, normal, and strong fabrics, it offers flexibility for all laundry needs. Bring it home at 29% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Deals. It includes No Cost EMI and free delivery, providing an affordable yet feature-packed solution for everyday washing.
Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading
Capacity: 7 Kg – Ideal for 3-4 members
Energy Rating: 5 Star for top efficiency
Spin Speed: 1300 RPM for quick drying
Wash Programs: Gentle, Normal, and Strong modes for all fabric types
Special Features: Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Technology
Top and front load washing machine
- What is the difference between front-load and top-load washing machines?
Front-load machines are more energy-efficient, use less water, and provide better cleaning. Top-load machines are easier to use, cost less, and require less bending.
- What is the ideal washing machine capacity for a family?
For 1-2 people, 6-7 kg is suitable. A family of 3-4 members may need 7-8 kg, while larger families should consider 9 kg or more.
- How does the energy rating affect my washing machine choice?
Higher star ratings (like 5 stars) indicate better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills and environmental benefits.
- What is the benefit of an in-built heater in washing machines?
In-built heaters allow washing with hot water, which helps remove tough stains, allergens, and bacteria from clothes.
