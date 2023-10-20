The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has dawned upon us, bringing with it a plethora of enticing deals and discounts. This annual shopping extravaganza has carved its place as a much-anticipated event, offering consumers the opportunity to fulfil their desires while keeping their wallets happy. Buyers from every corner of the nation eagerly await this festival, making it a perfect time to snag those coveted products at unbeatable prices. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Score 54% Off on Living Room Fans(Unsplash)

As we delve into this year's sale, one product category that should be on every buyer's radar is living room fans. These unassuming yet essential household devices provide not just comfort but also an avenue for families to come together and bond over the soothing breeze they offer. With the latest advancements in technology, living room fans now come equipped with features like remote control, energy efficiency, and even smart capabilities. Renowned brands like Dyson, Honeywell, and Bajaj will grace the sale with massive discounts, making it the ideal time to upgrade your home's cooling system.

At our end, we've curated an exclusive list of the best deals and discounts for living room fans during this sale season. We've carefully scrutinized the finest brands and models, taking into account technologies such as bladeless design, air purification, and adjustable speed settings. From classic designs to the most cutting-edge innovations, we've got it all covered. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is open for shopping until October 14, 2023, providing you with ample time to explore and seize these incredible deals. Join us in making the most of this festival, and enhance your home's comfort and style today.

1. Luminous New York Brooklyn 1200MM Star-rated BEE Certified Energy Efficient 56-Watt High Speed Ceiling Fan (Venetian Grey)

Introducing the Luminous New York Brooklyn 1200MM Ceiling Fan in elegant Venetian Grey – a stunning combination of style and efficiency. This high-speed ceiling fan not only enhances the aesthetics of your living space but also offers remarkable energy efficiency and cooling performance. Here's a detailed look at this BEE certified star-rated fan's specifications, pros, and cons:

Specifications of Luminous New York Brooklyn 1200MM

Size: The Luminous New York Brooklyn features a generous 1200mm (48-inch) sweep size, making it ideal for medium to large rooms.

Powerful Motor: Equipped with a robust 56-watt motor, this fan ensures powerful and consistent airflow, keeping your space comfortably cool.

Energy Efficiency: Being BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) certified, this fan is not just about performance but also about energy savings, making it an eco-friendly choice.

High Speed: The fan operates at high speed, making it perfect for those sultry summer days when you need a quick cool-down.

Venetian Grey Finish: The Venetian Grey finish adds a touch of sophistication to your room's decor. It complements a variety of interior styles and color schemes.

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency Non-Remote Control High-Speed Performance Installation

2. Orient Electric I Tome 1200mm 26W Intelligent BLDC Energy Saving Ceiling Fan with Remote| 3 Year On-Site Manufacturer's Warranty | 5 Star Rated (Gold, Pack of 1)

The Orient Electric I Tome 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a shining example of modern innovation and efficiency. Designed for both performance and convenience, this intelligent BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fan comes with a remote control, making it a fantastic addition to your home. With a sleek gold finish, this fan seamlessly blends style with smart technology. Here's a detailed look at its specifications, pros, and cons:

Specifications of Orient Electric I Tome 1200mm 26W

Size: The 1200mm (48-inch) sweep size of this fan is ideal for medium to large rooms, ensuring even air circulation.

Motor: The intelligent BLDC motor is not only energy-efficient but also delivers consistent and silent operation.

Energy Efficiency: This 26-watt fan is designed for maximum energy savings, reducing your electricity bills and carbon footprint.

Remote Control: The included remote control allows you to adjust the fan speed, set timers, and control modes with ease.

Warranty: Orient Electric provides a generous 3-year on-site manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind.

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency Higher Initial Cost Intelligent Features Installation

3. atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote | Upto 65% Energy Saving | 2+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) | Winner of National Energy Conservation Awards (2022)

The atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is not just a cooling device; it's a testament to cutting-edge technology and energy efficiency. This sleek and stylish fan, in Midnight Black, is designed to complement modern interiors while making a significant impact on your energy consumption. Winner of the National Energy Conservation Awards in 2022, this fan sets a new standard for performance and sustainability. Here's a detailed look at its specifications, pros, and cons:

Specifications of atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated

Size: With a 1200mm (48-inch) sweep size, this fan is suitable for medium to large rooms, ensuring efficient air circulation.

Motor: The BLDC motor ensures optimal performance while consuming minimal energy and running quietly.

Energy Efficiency: The Renesa fan boasts up to 65% energy savings, significantly reducing your electricity bills and environmental impact.

Remote Control: The included remote control allows you to effortlessly adjust fan speed, set timers, and switch between modes.

Warranty: atomberg provides a 2+1 year warranty, reflecting their confidence in the fan's reliability.

Pros Cons Remarkable Energy Savings Higher Initial Cost Award-Winning Design Installation

4. Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium 1200 mm Designer 5 blades Ceiling Fan and 2 years warranty (Antique Copper Rosewood)

The Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium Ceiling Fan is more than just a cooling device; it's a piece of functional art. This 1200 mm ceiling fan boasts a striking Antique Copper Rosewood finish, adding a touch of timeless elegance to your living space. Designed for those who appreciate the finer things, this fan combines exceptional aesthetics with reliable performance. Here's a detailed look at its specifications, pros, and cons:

Specifications of Polycab Superia SP04 Super Premium 1200 mm

Size: With a 1200 mm (48-inch) sweep size and 5 beautifully crafted blades, this fan is designed for even air distribution in medium to large rooms.

Motor: The powerful motor ensures efficient and consistent airflow, keeping your space comfortably cool.

Aesthetic Excellence: The Antique Copper Rosewood finish and designer blades make this fan a focal point of any room, blending modern design with classic charm.

Warranty: Polycab offers a 2-year warranty, providing you with peace of mind regarding the fan's performance.

Pros Cons Aesthetic Appeal Price Powerful Cooling Remote Control

5. ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM Noiseless BLDC (28 Watts) Wood Ceiling Fan With Wooden Finish 5 Years Warranty (RoseWood)

The ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM Wood Ceiling Fan is a harmonious blend of beauty and innovation. With a stunning RoseWood finish and a noiseless BLDC motor, this ceiling fan is designed to enhance the aesthetics of your living space while providing efficient, silent cooling. Backed by a remarkable 5-year warranty, it offers both style and performance for years to come. Here's a detailed look at its specifications, pros, and cons:

Specifications of ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM

Size: The 1200 mm (48-inch) sweep size, paired with a 5-blade design, ensures even air distribution, making it suitable for medium to large rooms.

Motor: The advanced BLDC motor operates with minimal noise and exceptional energy efficiency, consuming just 28 watts of power.

Finish: The RoseWood finish gives this fan a warm and inviting look, making it a perfect fit for various interior styles.

Warranty: ACTIVA stands by the quality of their product, offering a generous 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Pros Cons Efficient and Noiseless Price Stylish Design Remote Control

Value-for-money deal

The "ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM Wood Ceiling Fan" in RoseWood is the ultimate value-for-money deal. With an attractive price point and a remarkable 5-year warranty, it's a budget-friendly choice that doesn't compromise on quality. This fan's efficient operation, stylish wooden finish, and extended warranty make it a smart investment for those seeking the perfect balance of affordability and performance. It's the top choice when it comes to getting the best value for your hard-earned money.

Best value for money

For the best value for money, the "ACTIVA Premium Series Lotus 1200 MM Noiseless BLDC (28 Watts) Wood Ceiling Fan With Wooden Finish 5 Years Warranty (RoseWood)" is a strong contender. It provides an efficient BLDC motor, a stylish wooden finish, and an extended 5-year warranty, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice.

