Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali special deals up to 60% off on TVs from Sony, Samsung and more

Celebrate this Diwali with unbeatable offers on top-brand TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Whether you want a compact TV for your bedroom or a large-screen TV for a theatre-like experience, the sale covers all screen sizes and resolutions. Top brands like Sony and Samsung are featuring advanced models with stunning 4K UHD, OLED, and QLED displays that deliver vibrant colours and lifelike clarity. Check out the best deals on smart TVs on Amazon Diwali Sale

Enjoy the latest features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and smooth 120Hz refresh rates, making your favourite shows and games more immersive. Many smart TVs on offer come with built-in voice assistants, multiple streaming apps, and enhanced audio systems to elevate your viewing experience.

With the Amazon Sale 2024, these premium TVs are now more affordable than ever. Whether you're after Sony's OLED brilliance or Samsung’s cutting-edge QLED technology, this Diwali special deal lets you bring home the perfect TV at a fraction of the price.

Experience immersive viewing with the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B. This stunning television, part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, offers exceptional 4K resolution for crisp, lifelike images, ensuring you don't miss a detail. With advanced features like Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and Dolby Atmos sound technology, this Sony TV elevates your entertainment experience. Enjoy exclusive Diwali special deals, with discounts of 53%, making it one of the best smart TVs to invest in during this Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Voice Control (Google Assistant, Alexa)

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Upgrade to a better viewing experience with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL. Part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this stylish Samsung TV offers stunning 4K resolution, delivering vivid colours and sharp details that bring your favourite shows to life. With advanced features like the Crystal Processor 4K and Motion Xcelerator, you’ll enjoy an exceptional cinematic experience right in your living room. This Diwali special deal provides a fantastic 39% discount, making it one of the best smart TVs to purchase during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Q-Symphony

Smart Features: Bixby, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, 4K Upscaling

3. Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Discover the Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN, now available at an incredible 52% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! This stylish TV features a crisp HD Ready resolution (1366 x 768 pixels) and a smooth refresh rate of 60 Hz, ensuring vibrant visuals for all your favourite shows and movies. With its user-friendly Google TV interface, you can easily access popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV also supports voice control through Google Assistant, making it a convenient addition to your smart home setup.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Control, Dual Band Wi-Fi

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L is now available at a stunning 45% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! With a brilliant 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, this TV delivers vibrant colours and sharp details for an immersive experience. The Google TV interface provides easy access to your favourite streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while voice search and Chromecast make navigation a breeze. Enjoy crystal-clear sound with 20 Watts output and Dolby Audio.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty from the brand

Amazon Sale 2024: Unmissable deals on best Smart TVs

Hurry, grab your favourite smart TV deal on Amazon Sale now!

5. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Transform your entertainment setup with the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN, now at a fantastic 56% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! This TV offers a stunning HD Ready resolution (1366x768) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz for crisp visuals and smooth motion. Powered by Fire OS 7, it provides seamless access to popular streaming apps like Prime Video and Netflix, plus over 12,000 additional apps from the App Store. The voice remote with Alexa makes it easy to control your viewing experience.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Fire TV Built-In, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Integration

6. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience top-notch entertainment with the LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a remarkable 45% discount! With stunning 4K resolution (3840x2160) and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate, this smart TV delivers vibrant visuals and immersive sound with AI Sound technology. Powered by WebOS 23, it offers unlimited access to popular OTT apps, including Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Smart Features: WebOS 23 with unlimited OTT app support

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi

7. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Your entertainment experience is just about to get better with the Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT, now available at an incredible 51% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! This smart TV boasts a stunning 4K resolution (3840x2160) and a smooth refresh rate of 60 Hz, delivering vibrant visuals. Its frameless design and advanced AI-enabled chipset enhance your viewing experience, while Google TV provides personalized content suggestions. Don't miss out on these Diwali special deals on the best smart TVs!

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV with Android 14, built-in Chromecast

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual-band Wi-Fi

8. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN is now available at a fantastic 42% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! This smart TV features a stunning 4K resolution (3840x2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, ensuring vibrant visuals for your favourite shows and movies. With Dolby Vision and HDR10, experience a cinematic display like never before. It comes with built-in Google TV, providing easy access to your favourite streaming apps and voice assistant capabilities. Grab this incredible deal now for the best smart TVs on Amazon!

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual

Smart Features: Google TV with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

9. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience stunning visuals with the Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B. This impressive TV features 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, delivering vibrant colours and crystal-clear images. With Google TV and integrated Chromecast, accessing your favourite apps and content is seamless. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Audio and a powerful 20 Watts output. Currently available at a fantastic 42% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this is a must-have for any entertainment enthusiast!

Specifications: of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 20 Watts with Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and HDMI 2.1 compatibility

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

10. TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

Transform your home entertainment with the TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV. With a massive 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and Quantum Dot Technology, enjoy vibrant colours and stunning detail on a huge screen. This smart TV features Google TV and comes equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio-visual experience. Available at a fantastic 46% discount during the Great Indian Festival Sale, this is an incredible deal for a top-tier TV!

Specifications of TOSHIBA 215 cm (85 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Technology: QLED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 36 Watts with Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, and screen mirroring options

Amazon Sale on TVs What types of TVs are available in the sale? You can find various TVs, including LED, OLED, QLED, and Smart TVs from top brands.

Can I avail of EMI options for purchasing a TV? Yes, Amazon provides No Cost EMI options on select credit and debit cards during the sale.

Is free delivery available for TVs? Yes, free delivery is available on most TV purchases during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

What is the return policy for TVs purchased in the sale? TVs typically come with a 10-day replacement policy, allowing you to return or exchange if needed.

