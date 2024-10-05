Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 65% off on TVs from Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more under 30,000

If you're looking for a high-quality TV under ₹30,000, there are plenty of excellent options that provide great features without breaking the bank during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. In this price range, you can expect to find smart TVs with Full HD or even 4K Ultra HD resolution, offering crisp picture quality and vibrant colours. Many models come with LED or QLED panels, ensuring clear visuals even in bright rooms. Additionally, most TVs in this range support popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, giving you easy access to your shows and movies. With screen sizes typically ranging from 40 to 55 inches, these TVs are perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or smaller home entertainment setups. Look for features like voice control, screen mirroring, and multiple HDMI ports to enhance your viewing experience further. Amazon Great Indian Sale offers up to 65% off on TVs under ₹ 30,000

During the Amazon Great Indian sale, you can get up to 65% off on TVs across brands under the price range of ₹50,000

Experience stunning visuals and immersive entertainment with the LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This TV offers a brilliant 4K display with HDR support, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals. The AI ThinQ technology provides seamless voice control, while webOS gives you access to your favourite streaming platforms. With built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple ports, this TV is perfect for both watching movies and gaming. Upgrade your home entertainment with LG’s reliable and smart technology.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ, webOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: 20W Output, Dolby Audio

Additional Features: HDR 10 Pro, Filmmaker Mode

2.62% off on TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Elevate your viewing experience with the TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. With its bezel-less design, this TV blends seamlessly into any living space. Enjoy vibrant 4K visuals powered by Dolby Vision and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. Google TV offers personalized recommendations and easy access to apps, while built-in Chromecast allows for content casting from your mobile device. It's the perfect blend of performance and design.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Additional Features: Dolby Vision, Bezel-less design

3.38% off on Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Immerse yourself in vibrant colors and clear picture quality with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV. The Crystal Display enhances color accuracy, making every scene lifelike. Powered by the Tizen OS, this smart TV provides seamless access to popular streaming apps and a user-friendly interface. With Adaptive Sound and multiple connectivity options, this TV is perfect for enhancing your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Tizen OS, App support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, Bluetooth

Audio: 20W sound output, Adaptive Sound

Additional Features: Crystal Display, HDR 10+

4.36% off on Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Upgrade your entertainment experience with the Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This smart TV delivers sharp, crystal-clear 4K resolution for an immersive visual experience. Google TV integration offers access to countless apps and content, while built-in Chromecast makes it easy to stream content from your mobile device. With Dolby Audio and dynamic colour enhancement, the Panasonic Smart LED TV is perfect for family entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W Output

Additional Features: HDR 10, Dynamic Colour Enhancement

Amazon sale on television: Up to 65% off

5.47% off on Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV:

Bring the cinematic experience home with the Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV. The 4K display with Dolby Vision offers stunning picture quality with deep contrast and vibrant colours. Google TV allows easy access to apps, while the built-in Google Assistant offers voice control for hands-free navigation. Enjoy a smooth performance with its powerful processor and seamless connectivity options. This TV is a great choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W Output

Additional Features: Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in

6.43% off on Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers a stunning visual experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. The slim and sleek design adds elegance to any room. Powered by Google TV, this model offers endless entertainment options, personalized recommendations, and easy voice control with Google Assistant. Enjoy seamless streaming and gaming with fast connectivity options and excellent audiovisual synchronization.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 127 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Audio, 24W Output

Additional Features: HDR 10, Bezel-less Design

7.49% off on Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Enhance your viewing experience with the Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV combines a vibrant 4K display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience. Google TV integration provides access to popular apps and content, while the sleek bezel-less design ensures a modern look in any room. Enjoy smooth performance with multiple connectivity options and built-in Google Assistant for voice control.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 20W Output

Additional Features: Dolby Vision, Bezel-less Design

8.47% off on MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers an exceptional 4K viewing experience with rich colours and sharp contrasts. With Google TV, users have easy access to their favourite streaming apps, and built-in Google Assistant enables hands-free voice control. The TV supports HDR 10+ for vibrant visuals and Dolby Audio for immersive sound. Its sleek design and versatile connectivity make it a perfect choice for modern living rooms.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Display Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Audio, 20W Output

Additional Features: HDR 10+, Chromecast built-in

9.46% off on Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV:

The Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV provides stunning picture quality with Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours and deep contrast. The 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp visuals, while Google TV gives you access to endless entertainment options. Dolby Vision enhances your viewing experience, and Dolby Atmos provides powerful, immersive sound. This TV is perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike, thanks to its advanced technology and sleek design.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 126 cm (50 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV:

Display Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 30W Output

Additional Features: Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision

10.54% off Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

Enjoy smart entertainment on a compact scale with the Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV. The HD Ready display offers clear and vibrant visuals, while Google TV brings your favourite streaming services to your fingertips. Built-in Chromecast allows you to cast content from your mobile device, and Google Assistant enables hands-free control. This TV is ideal for smaller spaces, providing a great mix of performance and convenience.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV:

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB ports

Audio: Dolby Audio, 16W Output

Additional Features: HDR 10, Compact Design

FAQs What are the key features to look for in a TV under ₹ 30,000? Display Quality: Look for Full HD (1080p) or 4K resolution for crisp visuals. Smart TV Capabilities: Built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc. Panel Technology: LED, QLED, or OLED, though OLEDs are rare under ₹30,000. HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR10 or Dolby Vision) enhances contrast and colour. Screen Size: Typically, you’ll find options ranging from 32 to 50 inches. Connectivity: HDMI ports, USB ports, and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi support for easy pairing with devices. Audio Output: Consider TV models with good sound systems or Dolby Audio support.

Which screen size is best for a TV under ₹ 30,000? 32-43 inches: Ideal for smaller rooms or viewing distances of 4–6 feet. 43-50 inches: Suitable for medium to large rooms with viewing distances of 7-10 feet.

Can I get a 4K TV under ₹ 30,000? Yes, many brands like Xiaomi, Realme, TCL, and Hisense offer 4K TVs in this price range, typically starting from 43 inches. These models will support Ultra HD resolution and often come with HDR support.

What is the difference between HD, Full HD, and 4K in TVs? HD (720p): Entry-level resolution, usually found in smaller TVs (32 inches or below). Full HD (1080p): A step up from HD, provides better clarity and is common in 40-43 inch TVs. 4K (Ultra HD): Four times the resolution of Full HD, offering superior picture clarity, especially in TVs larger than 43 inches.

Are Smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 worth it? Yes, Smart TVs at this price point come with built-in apps and support for Android TV, Google Assistant, or proprietary OS like Tizen (Samsung) or WebOS (LG). They offer a convenient way to stream content directly from apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more.

