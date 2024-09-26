Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale live for Prime members: Enjoy up to 75% off on QLED, LED, Google TV, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins 24 hours early for prime members, giving them the exclusive chance to sneak peek at the deals during the sale. However, the sale will start for all others tomorrow, that is September 27 onward. This much awaited sale of the year, Amazon Sale hosts amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products. And if you have been looking to buy a new TV for your home, then this is the best chance to bring one today. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Sale live for prime members; get up to 70% off on TVs

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get up to 75% off on a wide assortment of TVs from reckoned brands such as Mi, One Plus, Samsung, LG, Sony, and a lot of others. What’s more in store? You can also get an instant 10% discount on all sales made using SBI credit and debit cards. Moreover, you can also enjoy exchange benefits, no cost EMI options. So, what’s the wait for? Here is a list of top TVs as per their screen size to suit your needs.

Up to 70% off on top 50 inches TV:

Get ready to transform your living room into a mini-theatre with the top-rated 50-inches TV. Featuring 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision, and premium sound technology, this TV ensures stunning visuals and immersive sound for the ultimate viewing experience. It’s the perfect size for larger rooms, delivering a theatre-like experience from the comfort of your couch. Grab this exclusive deal during the Amazon Sale and enjoy mind-blowing discounts, no-cost EMI options, and special offers!



Top Picks:

Up to 60% off on top 32 inches TV:





Ideal for small rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms, 32-inch TVs offer a great mix of affordability and quality. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it combines FHD/4K resolution, crisp audio, and seamless smart TV integration. Whether it's binge-watching your favourite series or hosting a family movie night, this TV provides an immersive experience at a size that fits any living space. Take advantage of massive price cuts, exchange offers, and exciting cashback deals during the Amazon Sale. Shop now for unbeatable savings!

Top picks:

Also Read: Best 32-inch smart TV

Up to 55% off on top 43 inches TV:





Experience Stepping up in size, the 43-inch TVs are perfect for living rooms or larger bedrooms. With Full HD or even 4K resolution, models like the OnePlus Y1S Pro and LG 43UQ7500 deliver vivid colours, sharp details, and immersive sound. Smart features like voice assistants, HDR support, and easy access to OTT platforms ensure a seamless viewing experience. Expect deep discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on these models during the Great Indian Festival, making it an ideal time to upgrade your entertainment system.

Top picks:

Also Read: Best of 55-inch Android TVs: Top 10 picks from best brands





Up to 65% off on top 55 inches TV:

Turn your home into a hub of entertainment with the best 55-inches TV available this festive season. Equipped with 4K Ultra HD, HDR support, and advanced smart TV capabilities, it’s perfect for the avid movie buff, sports enthusiast, or gaming aficionado. The sleek, slim design adds a touch of sophistication to any space. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can bring home this top-rated TV at an incredible price with deep discounts, exchange offers, and festive cashback. Don’t wait—upgrade your home entertainment now!

Top 55 inches TV:





Also Read: best smart tv under 15000

Up to 55% off on top 65 inches TV

Experience the future of entertainment with the top 65-inches TV, offering an unmatched viewing experience. Its ultra-large screen with 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, and smart features make it the ultimate TV for serious movie lovers and gamers. Ideal for large living rooms or dedicated home theatres, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals and booming sound that pulls you right into the action. This Amazon Sale, enjoy jaw-dropping discounts, exclusive offers, and special cashback deals. Hurry, deals won’t last long!

Top 65 inches TV:

Also Read: Best 65 inch TV



Up to 75% off on 75-inch TV

Upgrade your home entertainment with a 75-inch TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy immersive, cinematic viewing with 4K UHD resolution, vibrant colours, and smart features. Perfect for large rooms, it brings movies, sports, and gaming to life with exceptional detail and clarity. Take advantage of exciting discounts and offers during the festival!

Top 75 inch TV:



Up to 70% off on 85 inch TV





Transform your living space into a theatre with an 85-inch TV, available at great prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Experience stunning 4K or 8K visuals, advanced smart features, and superior audio quality for an ultimate home entertainment experience. Don't miss exclusive deals on this massive screen size!





Top 75 inch TV:

Similar articles for you:





43-inch QLED TV vs larger screens: Top 10 choices for superior viewing

Better than 8K LED TVs: Check out top 10 4K and 8K QLED TVs

Top 10 Xiaomi smart TVs to revolutionize your viewing experience

Top 6 Redmi LED TV: Affordable excellence for home entertainment

FAQ for TVs on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival: 1. What are the most popular TV brands available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival? You can find top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Xiaomi (Mi/Redmi), OnePlus, TCL, Hisense, and VU, offering a wide variety of models in different sizes and specifications.

2. What discounts are available on TVs during the Great Indian Festival? Amazon offers huge discounts, typically up to 70% off or more on select TVs. Additional discounts include bank offers, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and coupons for extra savings.

3. Are there exchange offers on TVs? Yes, Amazon provides exchange offers during the Great Indian Festival, allowing you to trade in your old TV and get discounts on your new TV purchase. The exchange value depends on your old TV's brand, model, and working condition.

4. What is No-Cost EMI? No-Cost EMI allows you to pay for your TV in easy monthly instalments without any additional interest, making large purchases more affordable.

5. Which TV size is best for my room? 32 inches: Suitable for small rooms, like bedrooms or kitchens. 43 inches: Best for mid-sized rooms. 50-55 inches: Ideal for large living rooms. 65 inches and above: Suitable for home theatre setups.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.