Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is LIVE with offers on car accessories like dashcams, tyre inflators and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 05:00 am IST

Grab top deals on car accessories like dashcams and tyre inflators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Festive discounts and bank offers await!

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring

₹11,998

₹11,998
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage

₹10,990

₹10,990
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported

₹3,299

₹3,299
CP PLUS 4K Dashcam for Car with Sony Starvis | 8MP Front + FHD Cabin Dash Camera | Built-in GPS | Wi-Fi App Control | G-Sensor | Night Vision | Time-Lapse | SD Card up to 1TB | CP-F85B

₹11,999

₹11,999
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W

₹1,899

₹1,899
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp

₹5,690

₹5,690
Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black)

₹1,599

₹1,599
ZORX 160 PSI Manual Foot Pump | Air Pump for Cycle and Bike | Car Tyre Inflator Pump I Double Cylinder Foot Pump with Pressure Gauge & Multi Nozzle | Heavy Duty Cycle Pump

₹1,234

₹1,234
TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables

₹2,424

₹2,424
Woscher iX Dual Mode Use (6000 mAh Battery & 12V USB Port) Portable Tyre Inflator for Car & Bike with 150 PSI | Digital Display, Auto Shutoff | Air Pump Compressor for Car Tyre, Bikes,Bicycles,Balls

₹2,599

₹2,599
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) (Black)

₹2,620

₹2,620
₹599

₹599

amazonLogo
₹2,999

₹2,999

amazonLogo
₹2,824

₹2,824

amazonLogo
3 in 1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable,Portable,Rechargeable for car, bike and sofa (3 in 1 portable vacuum cleaner, pack of 1)

₹399

₹399
Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange)

₹1,599

₹1,599
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Car Vacuum Cleaner |High Power for Car Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black| With Bag

₹1,249

₹1,249
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Car Use | Home Use | 4 in 1 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner & Blower | 6000mAh | 3-Mode Suction Upto 15000PA | BLDC Motor | HEPA Filter | 10 Addons | 1 Year Warranty

₹2,999

₹2,999
Bosch Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for Cars with tubeless Tyres | Pack of 4 sensors | Real-Time Tracking & Alerts via Mobile App | 5-Year Warranty

₹6,100

₹6,100
Skypearll Car Tire Pressure Monitor Systems with Clock, Solar Power and USB Charge, 4 External Sensors PSI and Temperature Safety Alarm Display, TPMS for Cars

₹1,999

₹1,999
Skyshop® C240 Prime (Voice Alert) External USB/Solar TPMS (Car Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Support Car/Bike/Scooty

₹2,199

₹2,199
Skyshop® Solar C260 (Voice Alert) Windshield USB/Solar TPMS (Car Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Suitable for All Car with 4 Tires Sensors PSI & Temperature Display (External)

₹1,993

₹1,993
Skyshop® C400 Motorcycle/Bike TPMS Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless with 2 External Sensors, 7Alarm Modes, Water Resistant, Real-Time Monitoring Tires Pressure & Temperature Bar/PSI

₹2,399

₹2,399
AGARO Primo Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, External USB/Solar TPMS (Car Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Suitable for All Car with 4 Tires Sensors PSI & Temperature Display (External Sensors)

₹2,402

₹2,402
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live, bringing exciting deals on car accessories for every vehicle owner. From high-quality dashcams and tyre inflators to seat covers, car vacuum cleaners, and more, this sale has everything to upgrade your car’s safety, comfort, and convenience.

Upgrade your car this Amazon sale.
Upgrade your car this Amazon sale.

Shoppers can enjoy festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals while choosing from top brands. Whether you’re preparing for road trips, improving daily commute safety, or adding smart gadgets to your car, the Amazon Diwali Sale provide the perfect opportunity to grab essential car accessories at unbeatable prices.

Ensure safety and savings with dashcams during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Stay safe on the road and protect your vehicle with dashcams available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Ideal for daily commuters and long-distance travellers, these devices record high-quality footage, helping in accident evidence and insurance claims. Choose from features like loop recording, night vision, and wide-angle lenses. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals, getting a reliable dashcam has never been easier. Upgrade your car’s safety and enjoy peace of mind at unbeatable prices this Amazon sale season.

Best deals on dashcams on Amazon sale

Tyre inflators are essential; Buy one on the Amazon sale

Keep your car ready for any journey with tyre inflators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Perfect for emergencies and regular maintenance, these portable devices ensure your tyres stay properly inflated. Compact and easy to use, most models feature digital displays, automatic shut-off, and multiple nozzle options. Ideal for long drives or city commuting, they save time and improve safety. Take advantage of festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals during the Amazon sale 2025 to upgrade your car essentials without stretching your budget.

Best deals on tyre inflators on Amazon sale

Keep your cars clean with portable vacuum cleaners; Buy on Amazon sale 2025

A clean car makes every drive more comfortable, and portable vacuum cleaners are the easiest way to maintain it. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can grab powerful yet compact vacuums designed for cars. These cleaners come with strong suction, multiple attachments, and easy handling for quick interior cleaning. Whether it’s dust, crumbs, or pet hair, they handle it all. With festive discounts and bank offers, now’s the right time to upgrade your car care kit on the Amazon sale 2025.

Best deals on portable vacuum cleaners on Amazon sale:

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the right time to get a new TPMS

Keeping track of your tyre pressure is essential for safe and efficient driving, and a TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) makes it effortless. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect opportunity to buy one at a discounted price. These systems alert you about pressure drops, improve fuel efficiency, and extend tyre life. With easy installation and reliable performance, a TPMS is a smart investment for every car owner looking to boost safety and savings this festive season.

Best deals on TPMS on Amazon sale:

  • Why should I invest in a dashcam during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

    Dashcams provide evidence in case of accidents, help with insurance claims, and boost driving safety. The festive discounts make them more affordable than usual.

  • Are portable tyre inflators reliable for emergencies?

    Yes, portable inflators are compact, quick to use, and ideal for emergencies. They save time compared to service stations and are a must-have during long drives.

  • Do portable car vacuum cleaners work well for deep cleaning?

    Portable vacuums can easily clean dust, crumbs, and dirt from tight spots, making them suitable for routine car cleaning, though heavy-duty detailing may still need professional services.

  • How does a TPMS help improve driving efficiency?

    TPMS alerts you when tyre pressure drops, ensuring better mileage, longer tyre life, and safer driving conditions—all while reducing the risk of blowouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

