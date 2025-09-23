Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is LIVE with offers on car accessories like dashcams, tyre inflators and more
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 05:00 am IST
Grab top deals on car accessories like dashcams and tyre inflators during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Festive discounts and bank offers await!
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details
|
₹11,998
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
CP PLUS 4K Dashcam for Car with Sony Starvis | 8MP Front + FHD Cabin Dash Camera | Built-in GPS | Wi-Fi App Control | G-Sensor | Night Vision | Time-Lapse | SD Card up to 1TB | CP-F85B View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp View Details
|
₹5,690
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
ZORX 160 PSI Manual Foot Pump | Air Pump for Cycle and Bike | Car Tyre Inflator Pump I Double Cylinder Foot Pump with Pressure Gauge & Multi Nozzle | Heavy Duty Cycle Pump View Details
|
₹1,234
|
|
|
TUSA Tyre Inflator for Car - 150 PSI, 12V DC Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge & LED Light | Car Accessories, Auto Air Pump for Cars, Motorcycle, Bicycles & Other Inflatables View Details
|
₹2,424
|
|
|
Woscher iX Dual Mode Use (6000 mAh Battery & 12V USB Port) Portable Tyre Inflator for Car & Bike with 150 PSI | Digital Display, Auto Shutoff | Air Pump Compressor for Car Tyre, Bikes,Bicycles,Balls View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) (Black) View Details
|
₹2,620
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,824
|
|
|
3 in 1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable,Portable,Rechargeable for car, bike and sofa (3 in 1 portable vacuum cleaner, pack of 1) View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Car Vacuum Cleaner |High Power for Car Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black| With Bag View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Car Use | Home Use | 4 in 1 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner & Blower | 6000mAh | 3-Mode Suction Upto 15000PA | BLDC Motor | HEPA Filter | 10 Addons | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Bosch Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) for Cars with tubeless Tyres | Pack of 4 sensors | Real-Time Tracking & Alerts via Mobile App | 5-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹6,100
|
|
|
Skypearll Car Tire Pressure Monitor Systems with Clock, Solar Power and USB Charge, 4 External Sensors PSI and Temperature Safety Alarm Display, TPMS for Cars View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Skyshop® C240 Prime (Voice Alert) External USB/Solar TPMS (Car Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Support Car/Bike/Scooty View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Skyshop® Solar C260 (Voice Alert) Windshield USB/Solar TPMS (Car Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Suitable for All Car with 4 Tires Sensors PSI & Temperature Display (External) View Details
|
₹1,993
|
|
|
Skyshop® C400 Motorcycle/Bike TPMS Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless with 2 External Sensors, 7Alarm Modes, Water Resistant, Real-Time Monitoring Tires Pressure & Temperature Bar/PSI View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
AGARO Primo Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, External USB/Solar TPMS (Car Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Suitable for All Car with 4 Tires Sensors PSI & Temperature Display (External Sensors) View Details
|
₹2,402
|
|
