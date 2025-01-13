Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more phones on discounts

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Planning for a smartphone upgrade? Then Amazon has commenced its Great Republic Day Sale for Prime members and the official sale will go live from 12 PM today. During the sale, buyers can grab massive deals and discounts on top smartphone models from brands like Apple, OnePlus, Realme, and more. Additionally, to make your search hassle, we have compiled a list of smartphone models available at huge discounted prices such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and much more. Check out the phone price drop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Amazon is providing massive price drops on phones during the Great Republic Day Sale, check details.(Realme)

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 5 smartphone deals

iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 has received a significant price drop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price, since it's a year-old smartphone. The iPhone 15 originally retails for Rs.69990 for a 128GB variant. However, during the ongoing sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.56999. Additionally, buyers can avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of smartphones.

Loading Suggestions...

Realme GT 7 Pro: It is the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone in India with powerful performance benchmarks and promising multitasking capabilities. The Realme GT 7 Pro was recently launched in India for Rs.69999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. However, on Amazon, it's available at just Rs.59998. In addition to discounts, buyers can avail flat Rs.5000 instant discount on all Banks' Credit and Debit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.54999.

Loading Suggestions...

iQOO 12: Another smartphone to buy during the sale is the iQOO 12 which gained immense popularity during its launch in 2023 for its powerful performance and camera features. The smartphone originally retailed for Rs.59999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB variant, now during Amazon sale, it's available at just Rs.45999. Buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to reduce prices further.

Loading Suggestions...

Vivo X200 Pro: It is another latest flagship model launched in December 2024 with exceptional camera capabilities and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. On Amazon, the Vivo X200 Pro retailed for Rs.1,01,999, but during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, it is available at Rs.94999. Amazon is also providing no-cost EMI options and bank offers of up to Rs.6000.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which is still a popular flagship, despite being 2 years old. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs.149999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB variant, however, now Amazon is providing a 52% discount on smartphones, reducing the price to just Rs.71999. Buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits.