Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts in 3 Days: Get a sneak peek on pre-deals for home decor, electronics and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Jan 10, 2025 03:02 PM IST

The Amazon Sale 2025 is right around the corner, and we are here with the deals on home decor, home and kitchen, electronics and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Racold PRONTO NEO Electric Instant Water Heater 5L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, Anti Backflow System, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body, Faster Heating, with Fire Retardant Cable, White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt - Mixie with Mini Jar for Chutney & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades (LLMG93) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|4 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Longway Magma 2000/1000 W Fan Room Heater With ISI Approved (White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME Polyester Micromink Summer Ac/Mild Winter/Heavy Winter Sherpa Blanket Super Soft Flannel Solid/Plain, Blue & Grey, Size 220 X 228 Cms (Approx 7.4 X 7 Ft) (Double), 200 TC View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME Polyester Micromink Summer Ac/Mild Winter/Heavy Winter Sherpa Blanket Super Soft Flannel Solid/Plain, Blue & Grey, Size 150 X 228 Cms (Approx 4X7 Ft) (Single), 200 TC View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer - Green with 5 Year Replacement Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Double Bed King Size Quilt Blanket for Winter (200 GSM, Black & Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Microfibre Reversible Comforter, Single (Stone Blue & Silver Grey, 200GSM)| TC - 50 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V14 G3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U /16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/ Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Chromebook CB315-4H Intel Celeron N4500 (Chrome OS/8 GB RAM/128 GB/WiFi 6) 39.6 cm (15.6) Full HD, Silver, 1.6 KG, 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan with Gemini Advanced & 2TB Cloud Storage View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Intel 13th Gen Core i3 14 (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/FPR/Arctic Grey/1Y Onsite + Premier Support/1.38Kg), 21KG00AFIN View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Crosshair 16 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14700HX, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB /Cosmos Gray/2.5Kg), D14VFKG-206IN View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seaform Green View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Graphite View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Gun Metal Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Wave Armour 2 Smart Watch w/ 1.96 (4.9 cm) HD Display,BT Calling, Coins, Rugged Design,100+Watch Faces,Compass Feature,Big Box Speakers, HR&SPO2 and Stress Monitoring,IP68(Teal Green) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony New ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is just three days away, bringing massive discounts across a wide range of categories. Starting January 13 at midnight for Prime members and noon for non-Prime members, the sale promises exceptional savings on home decor, kitchen and dining essentials, and cutting-edge electronics. This much-awaited shopping extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to revamp your home, upgrade your kitchen, or bring home the latest gadgets at unbeatable prices.

Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon is coming soon with many attractive offers.
Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon is coming soon with many attractive offers.

With a curated selection of premium products and attractive pre-deals already live, now is the time to plan your purchases. Expect everything from elegant home decor pieces to smart kitchen appliances and high-performance electronics at prices that fit every budget. As one of the year’s most significant sales events, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale guarantees a shopping experience like no other. Mark your calendars and get ready to shop and save big!

Home and kitchen deals starting at 49 on the upcoming Amazon Republic Day sale

The Amazon Republic Day sale brings heavy discounts to home and kitchen products. You can get home appliances like geysers, mixer grinders, water purifiers and more. There is a chance to up your interior design game with bedding and decor. See our curation of the top products here and choose the one that suits your needs the best.

Top geyser options to check out during the upcoming Amazon sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best mixer grinders with discounts during the upcoming Amazon sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Best mixer grinders under 4000: Top 8 options for your kitchen needs with great performance, durability, and value

Breathe easy with top deals on air purifier

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Beat the winter chills this Amazon sale season with room heaters

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Amazon Mega Furniture Sale: Up to 60% off on beds, sofas, swings, mattresses and more!

Avail big discounts on blankets during the Amazon sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

You can not miss these electronic deals during the upcoming Amazon sale with up to 75% off

Electronics are always in demand during the Amazon sale, but what are the top products you should look out for? We have made answering this question easy for you by curating the top electronics with discounts. Choose from a wide range of laptops, smartwatches, headphones, tablets and more. You can get a discount of up to 75% on these products and upgrade your tech arsenal during the upcoming Amazon sale.

Get up to 40% off laptops during the upcoming Amazon sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Best Bosch vacuum cleaners: Top picks for efficient cleaning, powerful suction, and long-lasting performance

Upcoming Amazon Republic Day sale is offering up to 60% off on best-selling tablets

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bag 5,000 instant discount on popular smartwatches during the upcoming Amazon sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Amazon offers a minimum of 45% off on geysers; Taking a hot shower was never easier!

Headphones and earbuds starting at 149 during the upcoming Amazon Republic Day sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best Prestige dosa tawas for healthy south Indian food at home

Best Medtech BP monitors: Top 6 clinically accurate and easy-to-use blood pressure monitors for at-home health tracking

Best mixer grinders under 5000: Discover 8 budget-friendly, high-performance models for everyday kitchen needs

Best baby luggage bags: Top 7 options that blend comfort, organisation and durability for all your baby travel needs

FAQs About the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

  • When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begin?

    The sale begins on January 13 at midnight for Prime members and at noon for non-Prime members, offering early access and exclusive deals for Prime subscribers.

  • What categories are covered in the sale?

    The sale features massive discounts on home decor, kitchen and dining essentials, electronics, and more. It’s a great opportunity to revamp your home or upgrade your gadgets.

  • Are there pre-deals available before the sale starts?

    Yes, select pre-deals are live before the official sale begins. These include discounts on popular categories like home decor, appliances, and electronics, allowing shoppers to snag great offers early.

  • Will bank offers and EMI options be available during the sale?

    Yes, buyers can enjoy instant discounts and savings on EMI transactions with select credit and debit cards from banks such as SBI, HDFC, and others.

  • How can I make the most of the sale?

    Plan ahead by browsing pre-deals, adding your desired products to your cart, and checking for applicable bank offers. Prime members can unlock early access and exclusive discounts starting at midnight on January 13.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On