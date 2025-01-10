Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts in 3 Days: Get a sneak peek on pre-deals for home decor, electronics and more
Jan 10, 2025 03:02 PM IST
The Amazon Sale 2025 is right around the corner, and we are here with the deals on home decor, home and kitchen, electronics and more.
Racold PRONTO NEO Electric Instant Water Heater 5L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, Anti Backflow System, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body, Faster Heating, with Fire Retardant Cable, White View Details
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue) View Details
Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall Mounting View Details
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey View Details
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes View Details
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting View Details
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 2 Jars 500 Watt - Mixie with Mini Jar for Chutney & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades (LLMG93) View Details
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black View Details
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|4 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White View Details
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details
Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black View Details
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White View Details
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA View Details
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA View Details
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty View Details
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details
Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details
Longway Magma 2000/1000 W Fan Room Heater With ISI Approved (White) View Details
Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color View Details
Orient Electric Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, Black View Details
Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose Gold View Details
BSB HOME Polyester Micromink Summer Ac/Mild Winter/Heavy Winter Sherpa Blanket Super Soft Flannel Solid/Plain, Blue & Grey, Size 220 X 228 Cms (Approx 7.4 X 7 Ft) (Double), 200 TC View Details
BSB HOME Polyester Micromink Summer Ac/Mild Winter/Heavy Winter Sherpa Blanket Super Soft Flannel Solid/Plain, Blue & Grey, Size 150 X 228 Cms (Approx 4X7 Ft) (Single), 200 TC View Details
Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer - Green with 5 Year Replacement Warranty View Details
Cloth Fusion Reversible AC Comforter Double Bed King Size Quilt Blanket for Winter (200 GSM, Black & Grey) View Details
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown View Details
Amazon Brand - Solimo Microfibre Reversible Comforter, Single (Stone Blue & Silver Grey, 200GSM)| TC - 50 View Details
Lenovo V14 G3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U /16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/ Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg View Details
Acer Chromebook CB315-4H Intel Celeron N4500 (Chrome OS/8 GB RAM/128 GB/WiFi 6) 39.6 cm (15.6) Full HD, Silver, 1.6 KG, 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan with Gemini Advanced & 2TB Cloud Storage View Details
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Intel 13th Gen Core i3 14 (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/FPR/Arctic Grey/1Y Onsite + Premier Support/1.38Kg), 21KG00AFIN View Details
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN View Details
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg View Details
MSI Crosshair 16 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14700HX, 41CM QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB /Cosmos Gray/2.5Kg), D14VFKG-206IN View Details
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour View Details
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seaform Green View Details
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Graphite View Details
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Lava Black) View Details
Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Gun Metal Grey) View Details
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Black View Details
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Rose Pink) View Details
boAt Wave Armour 2 Smart Watch w/ 1.96 (4.9 cm) HD Display,BT Calling, Coins, Rugged Design,100+Watch Faces,Compass Feature,Big Box Speakers, HR&SPO2 and Stress Monitoring,IP68(Teal Green) View Details
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black) View Details
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue View Details
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Blue) View Details
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
Sony New ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
