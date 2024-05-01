Amazon Sale live in few hours: Grab the best deals and offers on AC, refrigerator, laptops, and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale is just a couple of hours away from beginning. And with this, its time that you start preparing for it beforehand. Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe with trendy summer fashion, stock up on outdoor essentials for adventurous outings, or enhance your home with the latest gadgets and appliances, this sale has something for everyone. From electronics and appliances to beauty products and home decor, shoppers can expect significant discounts and irresistible offers from top brands. With lightning deals, limited-time offers, and exclusive discounts, the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect time to shop for all your summer needs while enjoying fantastic savings. Don't miss out on this chance to make the most of the season with unbeatable deals and exciting finds, all conveniently available at the click of a button on Amazon. Amazon Great Summer Sale to begin tomorrow; Check out the deals

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Amazon Great Summer Sale is just scheduled to start in a few hours from now. It will kickstart on May 2, 2024. However, the prime members will have the benefit of accessing the sale 12 hours before, that is, midnight of 2 May 2024.

What is there in sale?

Amazon Summer sale will host a myriad of options in various categories to chose from. So, whether you are a newly married couple who wants to buy furniture for your home or want to swatch between the lipsticks from red to pink, this sale is for you.

Let's check out the deal here:

Up to 65% off on TV:



Make your movie night all the more special with a new television set.

Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Kickstarts on 2nd May at noon for all

Up to 55% off on AC: Since the mercury levels are soaring, bringing home a brand-new AC could be a great option during the Amazon Summer sale.

Also Read: Amazon Sale 2024: Save big and upgrade your kitchen with the best chimneys, enjoy massive discount of up to 68%

Up to 65% off on Washing machines: Time to bring home a washing machine to do all your laundry chores with ease.

Up to 65% off on Refrigerator: Bring home refrigerator to keep your food fresh for longer time specially during the peak summer days.

Up to 60% off on Microwave ovens: Take your cooking skills to the next level with a new microwave during the Amazon sale.

Also Read: Godrej microwave ovens: Top 7 models with advanced cooking technology

Up to 40% off on laptops: If you are looking to buy a new laptop for your office meets or for your binge-watching session, here are the top laptops for you.

Check out more deals:

Minimum 70% off on kitchen and outdoors

Up to 80% off on beauty and fashion

Up to 60% off on daily needs

Up to 40% off on Alexa and Fire TV

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.