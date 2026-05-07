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    Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 goes live tonight with huge deals on Apple products including MacBook, iPad and more

    Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 starts tonight with deals on MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and Mac devices across categories.

    Published on: May 07, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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    Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; IndigoView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - SilverView Details...

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    Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; SilverView Details...

    ₹1.17L

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    Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; SilverView Details...

    ₹2.00L

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    Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 Pro chip with 18‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for AI, 41.05 cm (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space BlackView Details...

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    The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 kicks off tonight, bringing exciting deals on Apple’s most popular products across categories. Buyers can expect price drops on MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and Mac devices, making it a great time to upgrade or invest in the Apple ecosystem. With limited-time offers and fast-moving stock, these deals are likely to attract strong demand right from the start.

    Apple deals go live tonight in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.
    Apple deals go live tonight in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Bank offers and extra savings in Amazon Sale 2026

    • Instant bank discounts: Get up to 10% off using HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI options during Amazon Sale 2026, lowering the final price instantly
    • Prime member benefits: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers early access plus an extra 3% discount.
    • No Cost EMI options: Spread payments easily with zero-interest EMI plans, making expensive Apple products more affordable
    • Exchange deals: Trade in old devices and get up to 66,000 off, a major saving during Amazon Sale 2026
    • Cashback and rewards: Amazon Pay ICICI cards offer up to 5% cashback, stacking on top of sale discount.

    MacBook deals in Amazon Sale 2026

    The Amazon Sale 2026 brings strong price drops on MacBook models, making premium laptops more accessible. Buyers can expect offers on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro variants with powerful performance and sleek designs. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, these deals become even more attractive with bank offers and limited-time discounts.

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    iPad offers to watch in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

    Tablets get a major spotlight in the Amazon Sale 2026, with iPad models seeing notable discounts across price segments. From entry-level iPads to iPad Air and Pro versions, there is something for every user. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 further enhances value with bundled deals and exchange offers.

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    Apple watch deals in Amazon Sale 2026

    Wearable enthusiasts can find great savings during the Amazon Sale 2026 on Apple Watch models. Popular variants come with health tracking and seamless connectivity at reduced prices. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 going live, added bank discounts and festive pricing make these smartwatches even more appealing.

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    AirPods discounts in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

    Audio deals stand out in the Amazon Sale 2026 with attractive offers on AirPods. Buyers can grab true wireless earbuds known for sound quality and convenience at lower prices. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 also introduces limited-period deals, making it easier to upgrade your audio experience.

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    Mac desktop deals in Amazon Sale 2026

    The Amazon Sale 2026 also covers Mac desktop options, including iMac and Mac mini, with noticeable price cuts. These devices offer strong performance for work and creative tasks. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, additional discounts and offers make desktop upgrades more budget-friendly.

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    FAQs
    The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 begins on 8th May, with deals going live from midnight. Early access may be available for select users before the official start.
    The Amazon Sale 2026 includes deals on MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and Mac desktops. Discounts vary across models, with additional offers on select variants.
    Yes, the Amazon Sale 2026 usually includes bank discounts, no-cost EMI options and exchange deals. These offers help reduce the effective price further on Apple products.
    Apple deals are typically moderate but valuable during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. Buyers can still find worthwhile price drops combined with bank offers and limited-time deals.
    The Amazon Sale 2026 is a good time to buy Apple products due to combined discounts and offers. Popular items may go out of stock quickly, so early purchase is recommended.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Goes Live Tonight With Huge Deals On Apple Products Including MacBook, IPad And More
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