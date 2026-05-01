Should you switch to a MacBook? Here’s what actually matters before you decide

You must have come across this thought many times when you open your laptop in the morning to start your day; should I upgrade to a MacBook? Well, there’s not a simple answer to this question because it depends on a lot of factors including your workflow, comfort, and your budget. Here is a quick rundown of the reasons you should upgrade to a MacBook, including why you should stay with your current laptop. What really changes when you switch to a MacBook By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Performance that feels effortless Apple revolutionised the computing industry with its own Apple M series silicon. These ARM-based chips can easily come at par with some desktop chips in terms of performance. So if performance and portability are one of your key requirements, then a MacBook should be your first consideration. Whether it's video editing, coding, or any other professional task that requires raw power, you will not be disappointed.

One thing to note here is that if you are coming from Windows or Linux, then there is a possibility that not all your required software is available for macOS. Although, there are services like Parallels that let you run Windows side by side without much performance drop.

Reliability that holds up over time Design, comfort, and portability are something Apple takes care of throughout its product catalogue. MacBooks are also very reliable when it comes to build quality; you can use a laptop for years. I am currently daily driving a MacBook Pro M1 from 2020, and it's working flawlessly for my daily tasks, including a decent battery life.

Premium Windows laptops are coming close to MacBooks when it comes to reliability, but it also depends on the brand and model. Pick a MacBook if you keep your gadgets for years to come without needing to upgrade or facing hardware issues.