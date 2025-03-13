Amazon Holi Fest ends today: Grab up to 80% off on earphones, speakers, cameras and more
Mar 13, 2025 09:30 AM IST
Amazon Holi Fest ends today! Get up to 80% off on top TWS earbuds, speakers, headphones, and cameras.
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details
|
₹18,008
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram View Details
|
₹24,998
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in Ear erabuds with BT v5.4 and AURACAST Technology, Qualcomm aptX Lossless CD-Quality Audio, Intelligent Adaptive ANC, Qi Fast Charge (Black Copper) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
pTron Zenbuds 1 V2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds 32Db Quietsound Tech,13Mm Hyperdrivers with 4D Panaromic Audio,4 Quadpro ANC Mics,40Ms Low Latency Game/Music Modes,Bluetooth V5.3(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
amazon basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Touch Control, IPX5 Water-Resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 55 Hours Play Time, Voice Assistance and Fast Charging (Black) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headphones with Mic for Calls- Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Aqua Blue) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
|
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Enc, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function (Sea Green) View Details
|
|
|
|
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Carbon Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹59,999
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details
|
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
|
|
|
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Cherry Blossom) View Details
|
|
|
|
Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Chrome) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Fusion Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Starlight) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Stone 352 Pro Bluetooth Speaker w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12hrs Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface(Raging Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar 490 10W Signature Sound, Dual Full-Range Drivers,7 HRS Battery, Built-in Mic,2.0 CH, TWS Feature,Multi Connect, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Classic Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 24h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LED View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, LED Lights, Up to 8 HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, FM Radio, Multi-Compatibility Mode, IPX4(Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Mivi Fort H30 Portable Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details
|
₹42,490
|
|
|
insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black) View Details
|
₹267,999
|
|
|
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black) View Details
|
₹10,989
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100X (Previously ILCE-6100Y) with New & Upgraded SELP1650-2 Power Zoom Lens + SEL55210 Lens | 24.2 MP | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD – Black View Details
|
₹73,989
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation View Details
|
₹157,000
|
|
