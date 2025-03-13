Menu Explore
Amazon Holi Fest ends today: Grab up to 80% off on earphones, speakers, cameras and more

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 13, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Amazon Holi Fest ends today! Get up to 80% off on top TWS earbuds, speakers, headphones, and cameras.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹18,008

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram View Details checkDetails

₹24,998

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in Ear erabuds with BT v5.4 and AURACAST Technology, Qualcomm aptX Lossless CD-Quality Audio, Intelligent Adaptive ANC, Qi Fast Charge (Black Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

pTron Zenbuds 1 V2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds 32Db Quietsound Tech,13Mm Hyperdrivers with 4D Panaromic Audio,4 Quadpro ANC Mics,40Ms Low Latency Game/Music Modes,Bluetooth V5.3(Black) View Details checkDetails

Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazon basics True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with Mic, Touch Control, IPX5 Water-Resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 55 Hours Play Time, Voice Assistance and Fast Charging (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headphones with Mic for Calls- Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details checkDetails

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Luscious Black) View Details checkDetails

boAt Rockerz 450, 15 HRS Battery, 40mm Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls, Dual Modes, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Aqua Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details checkDetails

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Enc, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function (Sea Green) View Details checkDetails

Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Carbon Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue View Details checkDetails

boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Cherry Blossom) View Details checkDetails

Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Chrome) View Details checkDetails

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Fusion Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Starlight) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) View Details checkDetails

Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver) View Details checkDetails

boAt Aavante Bar 610, 25W Signature Sound, 2.0 CH with Dual Passive Radiators, 7 HRS Battery, Sleek Design, Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

boAt Stone 352 Pro Bluetooth Speaker w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12hrs Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface(Raging Black) View Details checkDetails

boAt Aavante Bar 490 10W Signature Sound, Dual Full-Range Drivers,7 HRS Battery, Built-in Mic,2.0 CH, TWS Feature,Multi Connect, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Classic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 24h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LED View Details checkDetails

₹799

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, LED Lights, Up to 8 HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, FM Radio, Multi-Compatibility Mode, IPX4(Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Mivi Fort H30 Portable Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details checkDetails

₹42,490

insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹267,999

Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,989

Sony Alpha ILCE-6100X (Previously ILCE-6100Y) with New & Upgraded SELP1650-2 Power Zoom Lens + SEL55210 Lens | 24.2 MP | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus | Tiltable LCD – Black View Details checkDetails

₹73,989

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details checkDetails

Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation View Details checkDetails

₹157,000

Amazon’s Holi Fest sale is ending today, and it’s your last chance to grab some incredible deals! If you’ve been eyeing new TWS earbuds, speakers, headphones, or cameras, now is the time to buy, with discounts of up to 80%. Top brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, and Canon offer massive price cuts, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gadgets without breaking the bank. Whether you need immersive sound for your music or a high-quality camera to capture your Holi moments, this sale has something for everyone. Hurry, these deals won’t last beyond today!

Grab up to 80% off on top audio and camera deals at Amazon Holi Fest.
Grab up to 80% off on top audio and camera deals at Amazon Holi Fest.

Top deals

Up to 50% off on TWS earphone deals at Amazon Holi Fest

Upgrade your music experience with top TWS earphones at half the price! Enjoy up to 50% off on leading brands like Sony, JBL, and OnePlus. Whether you need noise cancellation or crystal-clear audio, Amazon Holi Fest has the perfect pair waiting for you.

Amazon Holi Fest offers up to 41% off on top headphones

Looking for premium sound quality? Get up to 41% off on top headphones from Bose, Sennheiser, and more. Whether you need wired, wireless, or noise-cancelling options, this sale is your chance to grab high-quality audio gear at unbeatable prices.

Premium smartwatches are now available at 50% off

Stay ahead of the game with top-rated smartwatches at half price. With up to 50% off on brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin, now is the perfect time to upgrade your wristwear. Enjoy fitness tracking, notifications, and stylish designs without overspending.

Amazon Holi Fest budget smartwatch sale offers up to 80% off

Looking for a feature-packed smartwatch on a budget? Get up to 80% off on top budget-friendly smartwatches. From fitness tracking to smart notifications, grab the best deals on Fire-Boltt, Noise, and boAt smartwatches before the sale ends today.

Bluetooth speakers are now available at up to 70% off

Turn up the volume with incredible Bluetooth speaker deals. With up to 70% off on top brands like JBL, Sony, and boAt, you can enjoy powerful sound at a fraction of the price. Whether for home or travel, Amazon Holi Fest has the perfect speaker for you.

Amazon Holi Fest camera deals offer up to 38% off on top brands

Upgrade your photography gear with up to 38% off on top cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Sony. Whether you're a professional or just love capturing memories, this sale is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality camera at a discounted price.

FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Holi Fest sale end?

    The sale ends today, so make sure to grab the best deals before time runs out.

  • What is the maximum discount available during the sale?

    You can get up to 80% off on select products, including budget smartwatches.

  • Are top brands included in the discounts?

    es, leading brands like Sony, JBL, Bose, Canon, and Apple are offering huge discounts.

  • Can I return or exchange products bought during the sale?

    Amazon’s standard return and exchange policies apply, so check the product details before purchasing.

  • Are these deals available for all users?

    Yes, the discounts are available for all customers, but Prime members may get additional benefits.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

