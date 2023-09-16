Amazon is offering massive discount on this Samsung smartphone. Check deal

If you are planning to buy a Samsung smartphone, then it is the time for you. E-commerce platform Amazon is offering attractive discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone, launched last year.



According to Amazon website, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone having 8GB+128 GB storage has an MRP of ₹25,999. The website is offering this smartphone at just ₹17,999. Further, there is an additional discount of up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank credit card.



Now, the e-commerce giant also offers an exchange discount of up to ₹16,500 on exchanging your existing smartphone. The exchange offer is dependent on your existing phone's working condition. It means that the smartphone can be bought for just ₹1,499 on exchange discount. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone. (Amazon)

Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone runs on Android 12.0, One UI 4 operating system. It is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor with the 12 band support.



The smartphone has a 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) LCD Display, FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5

Talking about camera, this Samsung smartphone has a Quad camera (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP) and an eight megapixel Front Camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone runs on 6000 mAh Battery. It has other features like Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology and Auto Data Switching.

Samsung unveiled foldable Z Flip phones in July





Recently, Samsung unveiled its latest foldable smartphones at the Unpacked event. It had unveiled its Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones.



Samsung India, Mobile Business, Senior Vice President Raju Pullan told PTI that the new foldable devices, Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5, have recorded pre-booking worth ₹1,500 crore which is 1.5 times compared to pre-booking registered for previous generation foldable smartphones.

"India has rolled out the red carpet for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. Over 150,000 consumers have pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. We expect foldable smartphones to contribute over 30 per cent to our premium segment business this year, indicating growing importance of the foldable category in India," Pullan said.

