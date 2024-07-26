Amazon Mega Electronics sale: Get up to 80% off on refrigerators, ACs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more

Amazon is famous for offering amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products, and this time Amazon has come up with lucrative discounts on electronics and appliances during Amazon Mega Electronics Sale. You can make the most of it and grab up to 80% off on a wide range of washing machines, AC, refrigerators, laptops, TV, tablets, and more. Top deals on electronics and appliances(Pexels)

So, just in case you are looking for appliances or electronic items to redefine your home, it's time to make the most of this sale. With a wide catalogue of electronics and appliances, choosing one can be a tedious task. But fret not, we are here to help you out with the best deals on electronics and appliances.

So, check out the deal below:

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip redefines the laptop experience, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency. The M1 chip, Apple's first designed specifically for Mac, integrates an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, ensuring fast and seamless multitasking, creative workflows, and immersive gaming. The 13.3-inch Retina display offers vibrant colours and razor-sharp text, making every image and video pop with true-to-life detail. With up to 18 hours of battery life, this lightweight and ultra-thin laptop is perfect for on-the-go professionals, students, and creatives. The fanless design ensures silent operation, while macOS Big Sur brings advanced features and enhanced security. The MacBook Air with M1 chip combines power, portability, and premium aesthetics, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a high-performance laptop.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display

Processor: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Display: 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels

Memory: 8GB unified memory

Storage: 256GB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Operating System: macOS Big Sur

Weight: 1.29 kg

Connectivity: Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Other Features: Touch ID, Backlit Magic Keyboard, Force Touch trackpad

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional performance with M1 chip Limited port selection Long battery life Higher price point Lightweight and portable Non-upgradable RAM and storage

More laptops on sale

TV on sale:

2.Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV:

The Xiaomi 55-inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV is designed to transform your home entertainment experience. Featuring a stunning 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision, this TV delivers breathtaking picture quality with vibrant colours, sharp contrast, and incredible detail. The powerful quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, while the integrated Google TV platform provides access to a vast library of content, apps, and services. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV, search for content, and manage your smart home devices using voice commands. The sleek, bezel-less design adds a modern touch to any living space, and the Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive audio quality. Whether you're streaming your favourite shows, playing games, or watching movies, the Xiaomi X Series TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Display Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Processor: Quad-core

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant built-in

Design: Bezel-less design

Other Features: Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store access

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality with 4K and Dolby Vision Limited HDMI ports Google TV platform with voice control May require additional sound system for optimal audio Sleek, modern design Potential for software updates needed

Also Read: Smart TV under Rs, 40000: Top 10 picks for your perfect movie nights



More TVs on sale:

Refrigerators on sale:

3.Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is an ideal choice for modern kitchens, combining innovative technology with a sleek design. Its convertible feature allows you to customise the fridge and freezer space according to your storage needs. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and silent operation, adjusting cooling based on the refrigerator's usage. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers significant energy savings. The fridge features a spacious interior with toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable box, and multiple compartments for organised storage. The LED display provides easy control and monitoring of temperature settings. The frost-free technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, and the built-in deodoriser keeps the fridge smelling fresh. Perfect for small to medium-sized families, this refrigerator is a blend of performance, convenience, and style.

Specifications of Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 236 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter Compressor

Type: Frost Free Double Door

Convertible: Yes

Shelves: Toughened glass

Display: LED control display

Cooling Technology: Multi-air flow

Deodoriser: Yes

Dimensions: 555 x 1635 x 637 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convertible feature for flexible storage Moderate energy rating Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency Smaller capacity for large families Frost-free technology Higher initial cost

Also Read: Best Samsung single door refrigerator: 8 fridges with advanced cooling systems



More refrigerators for you:

Washing machine on sale:

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is a perfect blend of advanced technology and user-friendly features, designed to make laundry day easier and more efficient. The Eco Bubble technology generates bubbles that dissolve detergent quickly, allowing for deeper cleaning even at lower temperatures. The Digital Inverter Motor ensures quieter operation and greater energy efficiency, backed by a 5-star energy rating. The soft closing door adds a touch of elegance and safety, preventing accidental slams. The machine comes with a range of wash programs to cater to different fabric types and soiling levels. Its 8 kg capacity is suitable for medium to large families, and the intuitive control panel makes it easy to select and customise wash cycles. This washing machine promises superior cleaning performance while being gentle on your clothes and energy bills.

Specifications of Samsung Top Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor: Digital Inverter Motor

Technology: Eco Bubble

Door: Soft closing

Wash Programs: Multiple

Control Panel: LED display

Drum Type: Diamond drum

Dimensions: 540 x 850 x 568 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Eco Bubble technology for effective cleaning Higher price point Digital Inverter Motor for energy efficiency and quiet operation Requires space for top loading Soft closing door for safety Fewer wash programs compared to some competitors

Also Read: Best portable washing machines in India: Top 9 options

More washing machines for you:

ACs on sale:

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient and effective cooling, making it an ideal choice for medium to large-sized rooms. The inverter technology ensures precise temperature control, reduced energy consumption, and quieter operation. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC offers a good balance between performance and energy savings. The unit features a high-efficiency rotary compressor and multi-fold evaporator coils, which enhance cooling efficiency and ensure rapid cooling. The sleek design and hidden display blend seamlessly with modern interiors. The AC comes with various modes such as turbo, sleep, and dehumidification, catering to different user needs. Additionally, the anti-dust filters and self-cleaning feature ensure clean and healthy air circulation. The Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC promises to deliver consistent and reliable cooling performance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: High-efficiency rotary compressor

Cooling Capacity: 5200 W

Technology: Inverter

Air Flow: 4-way swing

Filters: Anti-dust filters

Modes: Turbo, sleep, dehumidification

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 1010 x 315 x 220 mm

Dimensions (Outdoor Unit): 840 x 300 x 540 mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter technology for energy efficiency 3-star energy rating High cooling capacity Regular maintenance required for filters Multiple modes for different needs No Wi-Fi or smart connectivity

Also Read: Best AC: Top 8 AC models to beat summer heat without surging electricity bills

More ACs for you:

Tablets for sale:



The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a versatile tablet designed for both entertainment and productivity. Featuring a sleek and lightweight design, it is perfect for on-the-go use. The large 10.5-inch display offers vivid colours and sharp details, ideal for watching movies, browsing, and reading. Powered by a robust processor and ample RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The tablet comes with a long-lasting battery that provides hours of uninterrupted usage. The S Pen support enhances creativity and productivity, allowing for precise note-taking and drawing. With expandable storage, you can store more of your favourite content. The Galaxy Tab A9+ also features a high-resolution camera for capturing moments on the go. Whether for work, school, or play, this tablet offers a comprehensive and enjoyable experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Display: 10.5-inch TFT

Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB, expandable up to 1TB

Battery: 7040mAh

Operating System: Android 11

Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.4 x 7.0 mm

Weight: 467 g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large, vibrant display Limited storage in base model S Pen support Mid-range processor Long battery life No cellular connectivity in some models

More tablets for you:

Factors to consider before finding the best electronics on deal

To find the best electronics on deal, start by identifying your needs and setting a budget. Research online to compare prices and read reviews from trusted sources. Utilise deal-tracking websites and apps that notify you of price drops and special promotions. Take advantage of comparison tools to check prices across multiple retailers. Check out customer reviews and ratings to ensure the product meets your expectations. Additionally, consider refurbished or open-box items that often come at a reduced price but still offer good quality. Always verify the warranty and return policy before purchasing to avoid any future hassles. By staying informed and being patient, you can secure the best deals on high-quality electronics.

Similar articles for you

10 best laptops under ₹60,000: Here are top picks for you

Best Android TVs: Unlock ultimate viewing experience with these 10 picks

Best Panasonic front load washing machine vs top load ones: Top 7 options

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner: Best options for a cleaner and tidier home

FAQ on Best Electronics and Appliances on Deal Q: When is the best time to buy electronics on deal? A: The best times to buy electronics on deal are during major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and back-to-school sales. Retailers often offer significant discounts during these periods.

Q: How can I ensure I'm getting a good deal on electronics? A: To ensure you're getting a good deal, compare prices across multiple retailers, read customer reviews, and use price tracking tools. Checking for warranty and return policies is also crucial.

Q: Are refurbished electronics a good option? A: Yes, refurbished electronics can be a good option as they are often significantly cheaper than new ones. Ensure they come with a warranty and have been certified by the manufacturer or a trusted retailer.

Q: What should I look for in customer reviews? A: Look for consistency in positive or negative feedback, pay attention to reviews that mention durability and performance, and check if the product meets the specific needs and expectations you have.

Q: Is it safe to buy electronics online? A: Yes, it's safe to buy electronics online if you purchase from reputable retailers and ensure the website is secure. Always check for customer reviews and ratings before making a purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.