Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE! Day 1 deals on fans, coolers and inverters are out, up to 50% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 04:00 PM IST

From energy-saving BLDC fans to heavy-duty inverters and high-performance air coolers, Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day Sale covers summer appliances across budgets.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | 4-yr Warranty【White Rose Gold】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,856

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops | Reliable Power Backup | High Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,761

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW950 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 700VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,740

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room| 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer | 4-yr Warranty【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,068

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,539

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,740

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹7,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹4,115

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | 4-yr Warranty【White Rose Gold】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,856

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Shield Series Specter 55 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,491

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

₹7,724

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops | Reliable Power Backup | High Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,761

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley – Zelio+ 1100 900VA/12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter + RC 18000TT 150Ah Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 24M Inverter & 36M Battery Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹17,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter (900VA/12V) + RC 25000 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery with Trolley Combo for Home, Office & Shops – 24M Inverter & 36M Battery Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹25,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Microtek UPS Energy Saver Pure Sinewave 1225 (12V) Inverter For Home, Auto Trickle Mode with 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,607

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW950 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 700VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1550 Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1400VA/12V) with Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹26,995

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT17048 140Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹17,050

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live, and day 1 of the sale has opened with major discounts on summer essentials. Prime members can grab up to 50% off on a wide range of fans, air coolers, and inverters from top brands. With the temperature soaring across the country, these deals come at the perfect time for those looking to upgrade their cooling setup at home.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off with exclusive Day 1 offers on fans, air coolers, and inverters
Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off with exclusive Day 1 offers on fans, air coolers, and inverters

From BLDC fans and desert coolers to compact inverters for power backup, the sale covers products across budgets and needs. All offers are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members and will be live for a limited period. 

With fast-moving stocks and new deals dropping throughout the day, shoppers are advised to grab their picks early. This is just the beginning—stay tuned for more Amazon Prime Day deals across appliances, electronics and other top categories.

Unmissable deals on fans, inverters and coolers on day 1 of Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Bank offers for Prime members

Get instant discounts of 250 to 1,500 using SBI or ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.

Minimum purchase of 5,000 required; higher savings on orders above 99,990.

Valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions—no promo code needed.

No Cost EMI available on select cards for purchases over 3,000.

Offers are exclusive to Prime members during the Prime Day 2025 sale.

Best Amazon Sale deals on BLDC fans: Grab a minimum 40% off

Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering a minimum of 40% off on BLDC fans, making it a great time to switch to energy-efficient cooling solutions. These fans consume significantly less electricity compared to traditional models and come with features like remote control, silent operation, and inverter compatibility. 

Top brands such as Atomberg, Crompton, and Havells are part of the Amazon sale. With rising power bills and temperatures, these deals are expected to attract heavy demand. Prime members can avail of additional bank discounts and no-cost EMI options for added savings.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab pedestal fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Days

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of pedestal fans, making it the ideal time to upgrade your cooling setup. From high-speed models to remote-controlled variants, top brands like Usha, Crompton, Bajaj, and Havells are part of the discount. 

These fans are perfect for homes and offices, offering flexibility and easy mobility. The deals are exclusive to Prime members and valid for a limited period. Additional savings can be availed through bank offers and no-cost EMI options on select cards.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Air coolers at up to 55% off on Prime Day Sale 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has rolled out big savings on air coolers, with discounts of up to 55% on popular models. Shoppers can choose from personal, tower, and desert coolers by leading brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells. 

These coolers offer powerful airflow, energy efficiency, and large water tanks—ideal for beating the summer heat. The deals are exclusive to Prime members and available for a limited time only. Additional benefits such as bank offers and no-cost EMI options, make it easier to bring home the right cooling solution without stretching your budget.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Inverters and battery combos at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings heavy discounts of up to 50% on inverters, batteries, and combo packs—ideal for preparing your home for power cuts. Top brands like Luminous, Microtek, and Livguard are offering a wide range of products, from compact inverter units to high-capacity battery combos. 

These deals cater to various household needs and usage patterns, ensuring reliable backup at affordable prices. The sale is exclusive to Prime members, with additional savings available via bank offers and no-cost EMI options. It’s a timely opportunity to upgrade your home power setup at significantly reduced prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Unmissable refrigerator deals on Amazon Prime Day sale 2025: Top brands include LG, Samsung, and more; up to 55% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Now LIVE: Up to 40% Off on Best Laptops with Additional Bank Discounts & Cashback Offers

Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 brings discounts of up to 65% on top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, LG

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Up to 65% Off on Laptops, ACs, TVs & More! Check Out Everything that's on Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • What discounts can I get on fans, coolers, and inverters during Amazon Prime Day?

    You can grab up to 50% off on fans, air coolers, and inverters, including top brands like Atomberg, Havells, and Luminous.

  • Who is eligible for these deals?

    The deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up to access these discounts.

  • Are these deals available on all fan and cooler models?

    The discounts apply to a wide range of products, including BLDC fans, desert coolers, tower fans, and inverter combos.

  • Can I use EMI options during this sale?

    Yes, No-Cost EMI options are available on select products, making it easier to shop without any upfront interest costs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
News / Technology / Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE! Day 1 deals on fans, coolers and inverters are out, up to 50% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On