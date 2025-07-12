Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE! Day 1 deals on fans, coolers and inverters are out, up to 50% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now live, and day 1 of the sale has opened with major discounts on summer essentials. Prime members can grab up to 50% off on a wide range of fans, air coolers, and inverters from top brands. With the temperature soaring across the country, these deals come at the perfect time for those looking to upgrade their cooling setup at home. Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off with exclusive Day 1 offers on fans, air coolers, and inverters

From BLDC fans and desert coolers to compact inverters for power backup, the sale covers products across budgets and needs. All offers are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members and will be live for a limited period.

With fast-moving stocks and new deals dropping throughout the day, shoppers are advised to grab their picks early. This is just the beginning—stay tuned for more Amazon Prime Day deals across appliances, electronics and other top categories.

Unmissable deals on fans, inverters and coolers on day 1 of Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Bank offers for Prime members

Get instant discounts of ₹250 to ₹1,500 using SBI or ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.

Minimum purchase of ₹5,000 required; higher savings on orders above ₹99,990.

Valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions—no promo code needed.

No Cost EMI available on select cards for purchases over ₹3,000.

Offers are exclusive to Prime members during the Prime Day 2025 sale.

Best Amazon Sale deals on BLDC fans: Grab a minimum 40% off

Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering a minimum of 40% off on BLDC fans, making it a great time to switch to energy-efficient cooling solutions. These fans consume significantly less electricity compared to traditional models and come with features like remote control, silent operation, and inverter compatibility.

Top brands such as Atomberg, Crompton, and Havells are part of the Amazon sale. With rising power bills and temperatures, these deals are expected to attract heavy demand. Prime members can avail of additional bank discounts and no-cost EMI options for added savings.

Grab pedestal fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Days

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of pedestal fans, making it the ideal time to upgrade your cooling setup. From high-speed models to remote-controlled variants, top brands like Usha, Crompton, Bajaj, and Havells are part of the discount.

These fans are perfect for homes and offices, offering flexibility and easy mobility. The deals are exclusive to Prime members and valid for a limited period. Additional savings can be availed through bank offers and no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Air coolers at up to 55% off on Prime Day Sale 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has rolled out big savings on air coolers, with discounts of up to 55% on popular models. Shoppers can choose from personal, tower, and desert coolers by leading brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Havells.

These coolers offer powerful airflow, energy efficiency, and large water tanks—ideal for beating the summer heat. The deals are exclusive to Prime members and available for a limited time only. Additional benefits such as bank offers and no-cost EMI options, make it easier to bring home the right cooling solution without stretching your budget.

Inverters and battery combos at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings heavy discounts of up to 50% on inverters, batteries, and combo packs—ideal for preparing your home for power cuts. Top brands like Luminous, Microtek, and Livguard are offering a wide range of products, from compact inverter units to high-capacity battery combos.

These deals cater to various household needs and usage patterns, ensuring reliable backup at affordable prices. The sale is exclusive to Prime members, with additional savings available via bank offers and no-cost EMI options. It’s a timely opportunity to upgrade your home power setup at significantly reduced prices.

Amazon Prime Day Sale What discounts can I get on fans, coolers, and inverters during Amazon Prime Day? You can grab up to 50% off on fans, air coolers, and inverters, including top brands like Atomberg, Havells, and Luminous.

Who is eligible for these deals? The deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up to access these discounts.

Are these deals available on all fan and cooler models? The discounts apply to a wide range of products, including BLDC fans, desert coolers, tower fans, and inverter combos.

Can I use EMI options during this sale? Yes, No-Cost EMI options are available on select products, making it easier to shop without any upfront interest costs.

