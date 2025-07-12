Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE! Day 1 deals on fans, coolers and inverters are out, up to 50% off
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 04:00 PM IST
From energy-saving BLDC fans to heavy-duty inverters and high-performance air coolers, Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day Sale covers summer appliances across budgets.
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control | 4-yr Warranty【White Rose Gold】 View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 88 L | 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Big Ice Chamber | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility | 2 Years Warranty on Motor | View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan | Upto 2 hours timer, auto OFF, Elegant look, 4 speed control | High Air Delivery | Aesthetic Design, Telescopic Arrangement | (Pack of 1, White Blue) View Details
|
₹2,856
|
|
|
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops | Reliable Power Backup | High Performance | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹4,761
|
|
|
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW950 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 700VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details
|
₹16,949
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹2,740
|
|
|
Polycab Wizzy Neo 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room| 55% Energy Saving, 100% Copper, High Air Delivery, 6 Speed Setting, Reversible & Timer | 4-yr Warranty【Brown Copper】 View Details
|
₹3,068
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,539
|
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹7,290
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal) View Details
|
₹4,115
|
|
|
|
|
V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue View Details
|
₹2,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】 View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Specter 55 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home with Dura Marine Pro Pump| Dura Tuff Pro Motor| 3-Yr Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | Ice Chamber | 3-Speed Control | White View Details
|
₹9,998
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, White) View Details
|
₹13,491
|
|
|
RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR View Details
|
₹7,724
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home View Details
|
₹15,499
|
|
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley – Zelio+ 1100 900VA/12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter + RC 18000TT 150Ah Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 24M Inverter & 36M Battery Warranty View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details
|
₹17,749
|
|
|
Luminous Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter (900VA/12V) + RC 25000 200Ah Tall Tubular Battery with Trolley Combo for Home, Office & Shops – 24M Inverter & 36M Battery Warranty View Details
|
₹25,599
|
|
|
Microtek UPS Energy Saver Pure Sinewave 1225 (12V) Inverter For Home, Auto Trickle Mode with 3 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹5,607
|
|
|
|
|
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1550 Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1400VA/12V) with Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹26,995
|
|
|
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT17048 140Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details
|
₹17,050
|
|
