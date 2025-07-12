Unmissable refrigerator deals on Amazon Prime Day sale 2025: Top brands include LG, Samsung, and more; up to 55% off

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is a standout moment for anyone planning to buy a new refrigerator. Discounts are reaching up to 55% on trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and Haier. That's why this Amazon sale makes it easy to find real value for your money. The price drops are significant which means you can upgrade to a quality appliance without stretching your budget. Since these offers are only available for a short time and stocks are limited, it’s wise to take a look soon if you want the best deal. This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 truly delivers on both savings and choice. It's a great time to invest in a new fridge! Shoppers can save big on top refrigerator brands during the limited Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, featuring discounts of up to 55% across a wide range of models.

No cost EMI and bank offers during Amazon sale

Customers shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 can avail No Cost EMI on select credit and debit cards for orders above ₹3,000. Under this offer, the interest amount is discounted from the product price, so the total you pay to the bank (excluding GST on interest) matches the item’s price. For a refrigerator priced at ₹24,990, the monthly EMI remains the same across leading banks, ₹8,330 for 3 months, ₹4,165 for 6 months, ₹2,777 for 9 months, and ₹2,083 for 12 months, all at no additional interest. Some EMI plans may require a down payment, and GST may apply on the interest portion. Instant discounts are also available for Prime members using select cards.

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a great choice for small families looking for reliable cooling and energy efficiency this Amazon sale. With a smart inverter compressor, it runs quietly while saving electricity. Features like Multi-Air Flow cooling and an anti-bacterial gasket keep your food fresh and safe longer. Perfect for those shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, it offers excellent value with smart technology and thoughtful storage options.

Specifications Capacity 242 litres Energy rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Special features Multi-Air Flow cooling, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Click Here to Buy LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

The Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer Double Door Refrigerator brings flexibility and freshness together for modern households. Its 6-in-1 convertible freezer lets you adapt storage as your needs change, and Nano Shield Technology helps keep food safe and hygienic. With Cool Balance and Multi Inverter Technology, you get precise, energy-efficient cooling that preserves fruits and vegetables for up to 30 days. Sturdy glass shelves and a spacious vegetable drawer add to the convenience, while the inverter compressor ensures quiet, reliable performance. If you’re eyeing the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, this refrigerator is a smart investment for lasting value and everyday ease.

Specifications Capacity 223 litres Convertible freezer 6-in-1 modes Special technology Nano Shield, Cool Balance Energy rating 3 Star Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

The Godrej 180 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a practical and eco-friendly choice for small families this Amazon sale. With advanced capillary technology and twin layer insulation, it delivers fast, efficient cooling while keeping energy use in check. The jumbo vegetable tray and spacious bottle shelf make everyday storage simple, and the stylish recess handle adds a modern touch. Using R600A refrigerant, it’s also gentle on the environment. If you’re shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, this fridge stands out for its value, reliability, and thoughtful design.

Specifications Capacity 180 litres Energy rating 2 Star Cooling technology Advanced Capillary, Twin Layer Insulation Special feature Jumbo Vegetable Tray, 2.25L Bottle Shelf Click Here to Buy Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

More refrigerator deals for you during Amazon sale:

It's Amazon sale time! The Samsung 330 L 2 Star Bespoke AI Refrigerator is designed for families who want both innovation and convenience. Its Convertible 5-in-1 technology lets you adjust storage for every occasion, while the AI Energy Mode helps you save up to 10% more electricity. The digital inverter compressor ensures quieter operation and long-term reliability, backed by an impressive 20-year warranty. With WiFi connectivity and SmartThings integration, you can control your fridge from your phone, making life simpler. If you’re considering the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, this model stands out for its smart features, flexible storage, and premium build.

Specifications Capacity 330 litres Convertible modes 5-in-1 flexibility Connectivity WiFi Enabled, SmartThings support Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Click Here to Buy Samsung 330 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A2BSLHL, EZ clean Steel/Real Steel, Silver)

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator is built for large families who value both style and substance. Its spacious design easily accommodates big grocery hauls, while the inverter compressor ensures energy savings and consistent cooling to keep food fresher, longer. Thoughtful features like Multi Air-Flow, Express Freeze, and Smart Diagnosis add everyday convenience, and the sleek Dazzle Steel finish brings a premium touch to any kitchen. If you’re exploring the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 , this refrigerator stands out for its blend of capacity, technology, and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 655 litres Compressor Smart Inverter Special features Multi Air-Flow, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Shelves Tempered Glass, 4 in fridge and 4 in freezer Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

The Haier 325 L 3 Star Convertible 14-in-1 Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator is all about flexibility and smart performance for today’s families, especially during the Amazon sale. Its innovative 14-in-1 convertible modes let you switch between everything from party mode to power saving, so your fridge adapts to your lifestyle. The triple inverter and fan motor technology ensure quiet, energy-efficient cooling, while the bottom freezer design adds everyday convenience. With toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and turbo icing, it’s built for both hygiene and speed. If you’re shopping during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, this fridge delivers outstanding value, versatility, and peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 325 litres Convertible modes 14-in-1 flexibility Compressor Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Energy rating 3 Star Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-333GB-P, GE Black)

The Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a solid choice for medium-sized families who want reliable performance without fuss. Its powerful cooling keeps food fresh, while features like Turbo Icing and a cool pad ensure quick chilling and temperature stability even during power cuts. The toughened glass shelves and large vegetable box add practical storage, and the anti-bacterial gasket helps maintain hygiene. With stabilizer-free operation and a durable compressor backed by a 10-year warranty, this fridge is built for everyday convenience. This model offers dependable value and simplicity, especially during the Amazon sale.

Specifications Capacity 240 litres Energy rating 2 Star Special Features Turbo Icing, Cool Pad, Anti-bacterial Gasket Shelves 3 Toughened Glass, Large Veg Box Click Here to Buy Haier 240 L, 2 Star, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-252EGS-P, Moon Silver)

The Haier 602 L 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator is designed for large families who need both space and flexibility. Its standout feature is the 100% convertible fridge space, letting you adjust temperature zones from -24°C to 5°C to match your storage needs - perfect for everything from party prep to everyday groceries and a steal during the ongoing Amazon sale. The expert inverter technology delivers quiet, energy-efficient cooling and is built to last, backed by a 10-year warranty. Inside, you’ll find toughened glass shelves, spacious drawers, and an anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene, while the jumbo ice maker and external digital display add everyday convenience during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

Specifications Capacity 602 litres Convertible feature 100% fridge space flexibility Compressor Expert Inverter, 10-year warranty Special features Magic Cooling, Deo Fresh, Jumbo Ice Maker Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

The Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Triple Door Refrigerator is a smart solution for families who need flexibility and freshness in their daily routine. Its unique 8-in-1 convertible modes and triple door design let you adapt storage for groceries, leftovers, or special occasions, while the Vario Inverter Compressor ensures quiet, energy-efficient cooling. The UV Protected Body Shield and VitaFresh Technology help keep food safe and crisp, and the adaptive UI makes temperature control simple. With features like a multipurpose box for medicines or cosmetics, and no odour mixing in the mid-section, this fridge stands out for thoughtful design.

Specifications Capacity 303 litres Convertible modes 8-in-1 flexibility Compressor Vario Inverter, 10-year warranty Special features VitaFresh, UV Protected Body Shield, Adaptive UI Click Here to Buy Bosch MaxFlex Convert 303L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (2023 model, CMC33S03NI, 8-in-1 Convertible, UV Protected Body Shield, VitaFresh Technology, Adaptive UI, Sparkly Steel)

The Samsung 215 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue) combines stylish design with top-tier efficiency, making it ideal for small families. Its digital inverter compressor adjusts cooling intelligently, ensuring quiet operation and up to 50% energy savings. The 5 Star energy rating means lower electricity bills, while stabilizer-free operation protects against voltage fluctuations. The base stand drawer offers extra space for storing onions and potatoes, and the toughened glass shelves can handle heavy loads. With features like an anti-bacterial gasket, LED lighting, and a modern Paradise Bloom Blue finish, this fridge keeps food fresh for up to 15 days and adds elegance to your kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 215 litres Energy rating 5 Star, 133 kWh/year Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty Special features Base stand drawer, toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket Click Here to Buy Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)

FAQs on refrigerators What is the benefit of a convertible refrigerator like the Godrej 223 L or Haier 325 L? Convertible refrigerators let you adjust freezer and fridge space as needed, offering flexibility for changing storage requirements and seasons.

How does the inverter compressor in LG and Samsung models help? Inverter compressors adjust cooling based on usage, leading to quieter operation, better energy efficiency, and longer appliance lifespan.

What makes Bosch MaxFlex Convert stand out among triple door refrigerators? Bosch MaxFlex Convert offers 8-in-1 convertible modes, a UV-protected body, and VitaFresh technology for advanced freshness and flexible storage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.