Amazon Prime Day Sale: Starting in a few hours, expect a bonanza on TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators and more

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is almost upon us. In a few hours, customers will have part of a shopping boom as a whole host of products will be available at slashed down prices. Shopping during sales is a great idea because it allows you to save money, stretch your budget, and get more value for your purchases. Discounts and special offers make it easier to afford high-quality items and luxury products. For this article, we will take a close look at discounts on large appliances such as TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners and more. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Time to buy a large appliance for your home like ACs, TVs, refrigerators etc is now.

But why buy large appliances when picking them from your offline market has been a time honoured tradition? Here are some compelling reasons. Buying large appliances like TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and chimneys to name a few items, during Amazon Sale periods is a wise move due to significant discounts and exclusive deals. These sales events often feature substantial price reductions, allowing you to save money on essential household items. Additionally, Amazon offers easy financing options, extended warranties, and convenient delivery services, making the purchasing process seamless. Taking advantage of these sales ensures you get high-quality appliances at the best possible prices, enhancing your home's efficiency and comfort.

We have put together a list of some of best products in this category that are part of this sale. Check them out here and add them to your cart straightaway.

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2024 Model, 173V CAE White) offers efficient cooling with its 4-in-1 adjustable mode. Designed with a durable copper condenser, it ensures long-lasting performance and better heat transfer. The anti-dust filter enhances indoor air quality by trapping dust and allergens, making it ideal for health-conscious users. With a 3-star energy rating, this AC provides substantial energy savings without compromising on cooling efficiency. Its sleek white design complements modern interiors, making it a reliable and stylish addition to any home. Get a discount of 57% on this product.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.4 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ensuring energy efficiency and savings.

Technology: Inverter technology for consistent cooling and energy efficiency.

Features: 4-in-1 adjustable mode and anti-dust filter for improved air quality.

Design: Copper condenser for durability and efficient cooling, sleek white design.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (2023 Model, GLS18I3FWAGC) offers advanced cooling with its 5-in-1 convertible feature, allowing tailored comfort. Its copper condenser ensures durability and efficient performance. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, this AC enhances indoor air quality by reducing pollutants and allergens. With an energy-efficient 3-star rating, it provides substantial savings on electricity bills. The sleek white design, accented with a chrome deco strip, adds a touch of elegance to any room, making it a reliable and stylish cooling solution. Avail a discount of 42% on this product.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium to large rooms.

Energy Rating: 3 Star, providing energy efficiency and cost savings.

Technology: Inverter technology for precise temperature control and reduced energy consumption.

Features: 5-in-1 convertible mode, anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter for enhanced air quality.

Design: Copper condenser for durability, with a sleek white design and chrome deco strip for added elegance.

Best AC Capacity Cooling Power Special Feature Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC 1.4 Ton 173V CAE White 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, Copper Coil Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton Not specified 5 in 1 Convertible, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Copper Coil

The LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) combines efficiency and advanced technology. Featuring AI Direct Drive Technology, it optimises wash motions for superior fabric care. The 6 Motion Direct Drive and steam function ensure thorough cleaning and allergen removal. With Wi-Fi connectivity, users can control and monitor the machine remotely for added convenience. Its 5-star energy rating guarantees substantial energy savings. The sleek middle black design adds a modern touch, making it a stylish and intelligent addition to any household laundry setup. You can get a discount of 26% on this item.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 Kg, suitable for large households.

Energy Rating: 5 Star, ensuring maximum energy efficiency and savings.

Technology: AI Direct Drive Technology for optimised wash motions and fabric care.

Features: 6 Motion Direct Drive and steam function for thorough cleaning and allergen removal.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled for remote control and monitoring, offering convenience and smart home integration.

More large appliances on Amazon Sale

4) Samsung 9 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)

The Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL) in sleek black offers efficient and hygienic washing with its Hygiene Steam function and inbuilt heater. The digital inverter motor ensures reliable performance and energy efficiency, minimizing noise and extending the machine's lifespan. Its 9 kg capacity is ideal for large households, while the modern design complements any décor. The advanced features and user-friendly interface make this washing machine a practical and stylish choice for achieving spotless, sanitized laundry with minimal effort. This washing machine can be yours at a discount of 29%.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)

Capacity: 9 kg, suitable for large families.

Technology: Hygiene Steam with inbuilt heater for effective sanitation and stain removal.

Motor: Digital Inverter for energy efficiency, reduced noise, and durability.

Type: Fully-automatic front load for convenience and ease of use.

Design: Sleek black finish that adds a modern touch to any laundry room.





Best Washing Machines Capacity Colour Special Feature LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology 9 Kg Middle Black AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD, Wi-Fi Samsung 9 kg, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater 9 Kg Black Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter

5) Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (K-55S25B) offers an immersive viewing experience with stunning 4K resolution and vibrant LED display. Integrated with Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. The sleek black design complements modern interiors, while advanced features like voice control and smart connectivity enhance convenience. With superior picture quality and smart functionality, this TV is an excellent choice for a high-quality home entertainment setup. Get a discount of 39% on this TV.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches) for an expansive viewing experience.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for sharp and detailed picture quality.

Type: Smart LED Google TV with built-in streaming apps and services.

Design: Sleek black finish that complements modern décor.

Features: Integrated Google TV with voice control and smart connectivity.

6) Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L delivers exceptional visual quality with its 4K resolution and vibrant LED display. It features Google TV integration, providing access to a vast range of streaming services and apps for a personalised viewing experience. The sleek black design enhances any living space, while smart features like voice control and seamless connectivity add convenience. With its advanced picture and sound technology, this TV offers a superior entertainment experience for movies, shows, and more. Get a discount of 45% on this TV.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches) for an immersive viewing experience.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for detailed and vibrant picture quality.

Type: Smart LED Google TV with access to streaming services and apps.

Design: Sleek black finish that fits modern interiors.

Features: Google TV integration with voice control and smart connectivity.

Best TV Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz

7) Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60cm Hood Primus Plus Energy IN HCSC BK 60 Kitchen Chimney combines efficiency and style. With a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, it ensures effective ventilation and eliminates kitchen odours. The autoclean feature and alarm keep maintenance hassle-free, while the mood light adds a touch of ambience. The baffle filter enhances performance by trapping grease and debris. Equipped with touch and gesture controls for easy operation, it comes with a 12-year warranty on the motor and 2 years comprehensive coverage by Faber, offering long-term reliability. You can avail a discount of 51% on this product.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm, suitable for standard kitchen setups.

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr for effective smoke and odor removal.

Features: Autoclean with alarm, mood light, and baffle filter for improved performance and convenience.

Controls: Touch and gesture controls for easy operation.

Warranty: 12 years on the motor and 2 years comprehensive coverage by Faber.

More large appliances on Amazon Sale

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO) offers a sleek black design and powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring effective ventilation and smoke removal. Its filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the autoclean feature enhances convenience. Equipped with touch and motion sensor controls, it provides intuitive operation and modern functionality. The chimney comes with an impressive 15-year warranty, reflecting Elica's commitment to durability and quality. Ideal for contemporary kitchens, it combines style with high performance and long-term reliability.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm, fits standard kitchen spaces.

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odour removal.

Design: Filterless with autoclean feature for easy maintenance.

Controls: Touch and motion sensor controls for convenient operation.

Warranty: 15 years, reflecting long-term reliability and durability.

Best Chimney Colour Special Feature Finish Type Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Black Autoclean Alarm, Mood Light, 12 Yr Warranty on Motor, Baffle Filter, Touch & Gesture

Black Finish Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Black Filterless, 15 Years Warranty, Touch + Motion Sensor Control Black

9) Samsung 653 L, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

The Samsung 653 L, 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt) combines modern design with advanced functionality. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows flexible usage, adapting to various storage needs. The digital inverter technology ensures efficient cooling and energy savings. AI-enabled smart features with WiFi connectivity enable remote monitoring and control for added convenience. With a spacious 653-litre capacity, it accommodates large families and provides ample storage. The sleek black matte finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. You can get a discount of 32% on this refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

Capacity: 653 liters, offering ample storage space.

Energy Rating: 3 Star, providing energy efficiency.

Type: Frost Free, double door, side-by-side design with 5-in-1 convertible mode.

Technology: Digital Inverter for efficient cooling and AI-enabled smart features with WiFi connectivity.

Design: Black matte finish for a sleek, modern look.

10) LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

The LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY) in Western Black combines functionality with a modern aesthetic. Its large 655-litre capacity provides ample space for family needs. The smart inverter technology ensures efficient cooling and energy savings. Features like Express Freezing quickly chill items, while Multi Air-Flow ensures even temperature distribution throughout the fridge. The sleek Western Black finish adds sophistication to any kitchen, and its advanced features offer convenience and enhanced preservation for a variety of foods. At an off of 41%, this refrigator can be yours.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

Capacity: 655 litres, ideal for large households.

Type: Frost Free, double door, side-by-side design.

Technology: Smart Inverter for efficient cooling and energy savings.

Features: Express Freezing for rapid cooling and Multi Air-Flow for even temperature distribution.

Design: Western Black finish for a modern look.

Top 3 features of best large appliances that are on sale

Best Refrigerator Capacity Configuration Annual Energy Consumption Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator 653 L Double Door, Side by Side 547 Kilowatt Hours Per Year LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator 655 L Double Door, Side by Side ‎395 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

FAQs on TVs, AC, washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys What is the difference between a split AC and a window AC? A split AC consists of two separate units (indoor and outdoor) and is generally quieter and more efficient, while a window AC is a single unit that fits into a window and is typically easier to install but can be noisier.

What is the advantage of a front-load washing machine over a top-load washing machine? Front-load washing machines are generally more energy and water-efficient, offer better cleaning performance, and have a higher spin speed, which reduces drying time compared to top-load machines.

What does 4K resolution mean in a television? 4K resolution, or Ultra HD, refers to a TV display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, providing four times the number of pixels as Full HD, which results in sharper and more detailed images.

How does a convertible refrigerator differ from a standard one? A convertible refrigerator allows you to switch between different modes, such as freezer or refrigerator, providing flexibility based on your needs, while a standard refrigerator has fixed compartments for freezer and refrigeration.

What is the benefit of a filterless kitchen chimney? Filterless kitchen chimneys use advanced technology to remove grease and odours without traditional filters, which means less maintenance and cleaning, and they offer more efficient suction.

