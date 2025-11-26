Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring discounts on water purifiers from top brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 08:00 am IST

Amazon Prime shopping days bring strong discounts on top water purifier brands including Pureit, Aquaguard, and Kent. Upgrade to cleaner, safer drinking water with smart deals and trusted filtration.

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Water Purifier I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | With Mega Sediment filter View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details checkDetails

₹25,199

Livpure Allura Prime Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline | 2 Year No Service Cost- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7 Ltr View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details checkDetails

₹20,599

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Amazon Prime shopping days feel like a small festival for anyone planning a home upgrade, and water purifiers have stepped into the spotlight this time. Pureit, Aquaguard, Kent, and several other trusted brands are offering tempting discounts that make clean drinking water far easier to bring home. Rising concerns about tap quality, tankers, and seasonal impurities have pushed many households to rethink their purifier setup. Prime deals arrive as a convenient moment to switch to safer, smarter filtration without straining the budget. If you have been debating an upgrade, this sale gives you every reason to make the move.

Get discounts on water purifiers during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days.
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver feels like the sensible upgrade for homes tired of constant filter changes and water wastage. The 60 percent recovery rate makes you feel slightly smug each time the tank fills. Nine-stage purification gives a steady sense of safety during dodgy water days. Ideal for families juggling borewell, tanker, or mixed supply. A purifier that works quietly in the background while acting like a tiny water guardian.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+UF+MC
Stages
9-stage filtration
Recovery Rate
60 percent higher water recovery
Filter Life
2 years
Extras
Mega sediment filter included
KENT Grand takes the classic RO route and adds its TDS control magic to keep water tasting steady. It suits homes switching between borewell and tanker supply far too often. The UV LED tank feels reassuring for late-night fills. With high flow rates and a big service network, it works best for families wanting predictable, fuss-free clean water each day.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED
Flow Rate
20 LPH
Tank Capacity
8 litres
Suitable For
Borewell, tanker, municipal
Support
Largest service network
Pureit Eco Water Saver feels like a practical, good-looking workhorse. It saves up to 60 percent water while keeping taste balanced through mineral enrichment. The 10-litre tank suits families who constantly refill bottles through the day. It handles any water source calmly, and the table-top or wall mount flexibility makes setup painless. A smart pick for anyone wanting efficiency without too much drama.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+MF+Mineral
Stages
7-stage purification
Tank Capacity
10 litres
Savings
Up to 60 percent water saving
Installation
Table top or wall mount
Aquaguard Ritz Pro brings stainless steel swagger to the purifier world. Copper infusion, TDS display, filter life tracking, and water intake stats make it feel like a tiny tech gadget on the wall. With a two-year filter life and a trusted RO+UV core, it suits families wanting both purity and polish. A purifier that looks expensive and behaves reliably.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+Copper
Tank
Stainless steel
Filter Life
2 years
Smart Features
TDS display, consumption tracking
Extras
Mega sediment filter
AO Smith Z9 Pro is the one you choose when you want your kitchen to feel fancy. Instant hot water, copper, alkaline balance, and an eight-stage purification process make it feel serious about health. The stainless steel hot tank is a lovely touch for winters. A great fit for families who love warm drinks, baby bottles, and consistent, premium tasting water.

Specifications

Purification
RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech
Tank Capacity
10 litres
Hot Water
Instant hot dispensing
Stages
8-stage purification
Build
Stainless steel tank
Livpure Allura Prime feels like a feature buffet for the price. Ten stages, copper, alkaline, UV in-tank sterilisation, and a two-year no-service-cost promise make it a strong value pick. The 7-litre tank suits small to mid-sized families. A reliable match for homes dealing with changing water quality and wanting top-tier filtration without repair worries.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline
Stages
10-stage advanced filtration
Tank Capacity
7 litres
Extras
In-tank UV sterilisation
Service
Two years no service cost
AO Smith Z2+ hides elegantly under the counter and delivers crisp RO water without taking over your kitchen wall. MIN-TECH keeps taste balanced, and the five-litre tank works well for couples or compact homes. It suits users who like clean counters and quiet performance. A neat, unobtrusive upgrade for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Purification
100 percent RO with MIN-TECH
Tank Capacity
5 litres
Stages
6-stage purification
Placement
Under the counter
Build
Streamlined compact design
This Pureit model feels like the polished, copper-infused sibling in the range. Seven stages handle everything from murky tanker water to metallic borewell supply. The copper enrichment adds a soft finish to the taste. Great for families who want a clean aesthetic, balanced flavour, and a tank big enough for daily bottle filling. A dependable, no-nonsense purifier for mixed water sources.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral
Stages
7-stage filtration
Tank Capacity
8 litres
Installation
Table top or wall mount
Suitable For
Borewell, tanker, municipal

Which purifier suits homes with constantly changing water sources?

Pick models such as Pureit Eco Water Saver or KENT Grand, since both handle borewell, tanker, and municipal supply without fuss and keep taste consistent.

Which option is best for families wanting long filter life?

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver and Aquaguard Ritz Pro offer two-year filter life, making them ideal for people who dislike frequent replacements and want predictable yearly maintenance.

Who should choose a purifier with copper or alkaline features?

Families focused on taste, wellness, and winter comfort gain the most from AO Smith Z9 Pro, Pureit Copper, or Livpure Allura Prime with balanced mineral support.

Which purifier suits compact kitchens or minimal setups?

Choose AO Smith Z2+, since it tucks under the counter and frees wall space while still delivering crisp RO water for small homes and modern kitchens.

  • Do these purifiers work well with borewell water?

    Yes. Models with strong RO membranes such as KENT Grand, Pureit Eco, and Aquaguard Delight handle high TDS levels and mixed supply safely.

  • How often should filters be changed?

    Most filters last 8 to 24 months depending on usage and water quality. Aquaguard models promise longer life, making yearly maintenance simpler for busy households.

  • Do copper or alkaline systems improve taste?

    Yes. These systems polish the final flavour and balance minerals, giving water a smoother finish that many families enjoy, especially when shifting from tanker supply.

  • Is a stainless steel tank worth choosing?

    A stainless steel tank, such as the one in Aquaguard Ritz Pro, resists odour, staining, and chemical reactions, giving cleaner storage and easier long-term care.

  • Can these purifiers handle frequent power cuts?

    Most models with larger tanks, such as Pureit Eco and AO Smith Z9 Pro, store enough water for the day, keeping the household covered during short outages.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

