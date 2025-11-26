Amazon Prime Shopping Days bring discounts on water purifiers from top brands
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 08:00 am IST
Amazon Prime shopping days bring strong discounts on top water purifier brands including Pureit, Aquaguard, and Kent. Upgrade to cleaner, safer drinking water with smart deals and trusted filtration.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Water Purifier I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | With Mega Sediment filter View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details
|
₹25,199
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Prime Water Purifier RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alkaline | 2 Year No Service Cost- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7 Ltr View Details
|
₹13,490
|
|
|
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details
|
₹20,599
|
|
|
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
