Amazon Republic Day Sale: Maximize comfort with kitchen geysers on up to 64% off

Discover unparalleled deals at the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024. Elevate your culinary haven with a transformative touch as premium kitchen geysers are now available at up to 64% off. Embrace the perfect blend of enhanced cooking experiences, unmatched convenience, and substantial savings. It's your opportunity to redefine comfort in the heart of your home. Don't miss out on this exclusive chance to upgrade your kitchen during the Republic Day Sale where every purchase brings a promise of both luxury and practicality. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Redefine comfort, enhanced cooking, and enjoy unbeatable convenience with instant kitchen geysers.

1. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount

Experience unmatched efficiency with the Havells Instanio 3-Litre instant geyser in white/blue. Crafted with precision, this wall-mounted geyser boasts a rust-proof ABS outer body for longevity. The stainless steel inner tank of 304 grade ensures durability, while the LED indicator transitions from blue to amber, signaling water temperature. With a fire-retardant power cord and ISI certification, safety is paramount. Operating at 0.65 MPa bar pressure, it suits high-rise buildings and pressure pump setups.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount

Brand: Havells

Special feature: Rust proof

Colour: Blue

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 L

2. Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White

The Bajaj Splendora 3 Litre instant water heater in elegant white is a perfect addition to your kitchen. This compact electric geyser with a 3 KW copper heating element ensures efficient and enduring performance. The ABS outer body, coupled with an SS tank, guarantees durability, while the unique Weldfree joint enhances the outer metal body. With a 3-liter capacity and suitability for 6 bar pressure, it brings instant warmth to your space. The inclusion of a fire-retardant cable and neon indicator for heating adds to the safety features.

Brand: Bajaj

Special feature: LED indicator

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 L

3. ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),Wall

The ACTIVA Instant Geyser, a 3-liter powerhouse is available at a massive 50% discount during the Amazon sale 2024. It is designed for an exceptional hot water experience. With a 3000-watt copper heating element, enjoy rapid water heating at any time. Boasting four-way protection safety features, including an automatic thermostat and pressure release valve, this geyser ensures longevity and user safety. The jointless 304L stainless steel tank guarantees durability and reduces leakage risks. The rust and shock-proof ABS plastic body, coupled with a seven-tank processed sheet metal body, offer a robust shield against corrosion.

Brand: Activa

Special feature: Fast heating

Colour: Green and black

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 L

4. Lifelong Instant Geyser 3 litre - Instant Water Heater for Home - 3000 W Electric Mini Geyser Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom- Small Geyser with 6.5 Bar Pressure Wall Mounted (LLWH106)

With its vertical wall-mounted structure, the Lifelong instant kitchen geyser ensures optimal heat retention and energy efficiency. Boasting advanced safety features, including an automated thermostat, thermal cutout, and fusible plug, it guarantees secure and durable operation. The superior copper heating element offers resistance to oxidation and corrosion, ensuring exceptional heating performance. Shock-proof and splash-proof, this geyser prioritizes safety while providing hot water for your daily needs. Compatible with high-pressure systems, it's a perfect fit for various kitchen.

Brand: Lifelong

Special feature: Auto restart

Colour: Ivory

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 L

5. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White)

Introducing the Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater, a sophisticated addition to your home. This sleek white geyser combines form and function with a 3000W fast heating system, providing 3 liters of hot water at 6.5 bar pressure. Crafted with a rust-free PP body and weldless tank design, it resists corrosion, ensuring a durable, long-lasting appliance. The advanced safety features include a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, offering a secure and worry-free experience.

Brand: Crompton

Special feature: Pressure release valve

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Capacity: 3 L

