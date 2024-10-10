Amazon Sale 2024 is still on: Grab top deals on inverters, batteries, and combos; up to 75% off

Amazon Sale 2024 is currently live, providing incredible offers on a wide range of products, including inverters, batteries, and combos. With discounts reaching up to 75%, this is the perfect opportunity to enhance your power backup system at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for reliable inverters to ensure uninterrupted power or high-quality batteries for longer-lasting performance, the sale offers excellent options to fit your needs. Amazon Sale 2024: Save up to 75% on inverters, batteries, and combo deals—grab these power solutions now!

These deals are ideal for those planning to upgrade their home or office power systems, offering both cost savings and reliability. Don’t miss out on this chance to shop during the Amazon Sale 2024 and enjoy significant savings on essential products that ensure consistent power when you need it most.

Best deals on batteries, inverters, and combos at the Great Indian Festival on Amazon:

The V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter is a reliable power solution for homes, offices, and shops. It offers a pure sine wave output, making it suitable for running sensitive electronics like TVs, refrigerators, and lighting. With its 1000VA capacity and compatibility with various batteries, this inverter provides a steady power backup. Ideal for those seeking energy-efficient solutions, it includes features like battery water topping reminders for hassle-free maintenance. The perfect pick at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave Inverter



Inverter type: Pure sine wave

Running load: 1 fridge, 3 fans, 3 tube lights

Special features: Battery water topping reminder, High-performance selection switch

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter available at the Amazon Sale 2024, provides a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a 900VA capacity and pure sinewave output, it ensures safe, uninterrupted power for sensitive devices like computers and appliances. The LCD allows easy monitoring of battery status and load levels. Designed for efficiency, this inverter helps reduce energy consumption, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for long-term reliability and energy savings.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter



Inverter type: Pure sinewave

Capacity: 900VA/12V

Special features: LCD, High efficiency

The Okaya Inverter Smart Wave 1500 is a dependable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With its 1250VA capacity and quasi-sinewave output, it ensures a smooth power flow, making it suitable for running essential appliances during outages. The inverter supports a wide range of batteries and includes advanced protections like short-circuit and overload alarms, providing peace of mind. Ideal for those looking for reliable and safe power management.

Specifications of Okaya Inverter Smart Wave 1500



Inverter type: Quasi sine wave

Capacity: 1250VA/12V

Special features: In-built alarm management, Advanced protections

The Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is a versatile power solution for home, office, or solar use. With a 220Ah capacity and fast charging capabilities, it’s designed to last through frequent power cuts. This battery is compatible with any inverter and includes automatic warranty registration for added convenience. Its long-lasting design makes it ideal for ensuring reliable power backup over extended periods.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery



Battery type: Tall tubular

Capacity: 220Ah

Special features: Automatic warranty registration, Preventive maintenance plans

The Microtek DuraSmart MTK1502121JT Inverter Battery offers a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With its 150Ah capacity and advanced Dura Core Technology, it ensures longer battery life and quick recharging for uninterrupted performance. Designed for versatile usage, it suits various environments, while its 42-month warranty provides added security. This battery is ideal for those seeking efficient, long-lasting power support with minimal downtime. The perfect choice at the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Microtek DuraSmart MTK1502121JT Inverter Battery



Battery type: 150Ah/12V

Technology: Advanced Dura Core

Special features: Faster recharge, Extended backup

The Livguard IT 1636STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery is designed for reliable backup in homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 160Ah, this battery supports heavy-duty applications and ensures excellent performance. Its leak-proof PPCP design enhances durability and minimises maintenance. Featuring water level indicators and compatibility with all inverter types, this battery is ideal for a consistent power supply. Enjoy peace of mind with a 36-month warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of Livguard IT 1636STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery



Battery type: Short tubular jumbo

Capacity: 160Ah/12V

Special features: Leak-proof design, Water level indicators

The Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo includes the Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter and the PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah battery, perfect for homes, offices, and shops. The inverter features quasi-sine wave technology, ensuring safe operation for your appliances. With a capacity of 925VA, it supports a single 12V battery. The battery boasts a rugged design, low maintenance, and water level indicators, providing a reliable power backup solution. Enjoy peace of mind with nationwide service support.

Specifications of Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo



Inverter type: Quasi sine wave

Battery type: Jumbo tubular

Special features: Certified backup hour, ultra-low maintenance

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo features the LGS1700 sine wave inverter with a capacity of 1500 VA/24V and the IT 1636STJ 160Ah short tubular jumbo battery. This combo is ideal for homes, offices, and shops, ensuring reliable backup during power outages. With a total warranty of 36 months, the battery includes water level indicators for easy maintenance. Designed for various appliances, it supports low maintenance and dual mode (UPS and ECO), making it a smart choice for sensitive devices.

Specifications of Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo



Inverter type: Sine wave

Battery type: Short tubular jumbo

Special features: Water level indicators, Dual mode support

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo is a reliable power solution for homes, offices, and shops. Featuring the Power Sine 800 pure sine wave inverter with a capacity of 700VA and the RC18000ST 150Ah short tubular battery, this combo ensures stable and efficient performance. With a warranty of 24 months for the inverter and 36 months for the battery, you can trust its longevity. Ideal for running essential appliances, this setup is perfect for those seeking dependable energy backup.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo



Inverter type: Pure sine wave

Battery type: Short tubular

Special features: Warranty coverage, Package inclusion

More options for you to pick from the top deals at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: FAQs 1. What types of inverters are available during the sale? You can find a variety of inverters, including pure sine wave, quasi sine wave, and short tubular models from popular brands like V-Guard, Luminous, and Okaya. These inverters cater to different power needs and applications for homes, offices, and shops.

2. Are there any special offers on inverter batteries? Yes, during the sale, various inverter batteries, including tubular and short tubular options, will be available at discounted prices. Many products will also include extended warranties, ensuring better support for your investment.

3. Can I buy an inverter and battery combo? Absolutely! The sale features numerous inverter and battery combos that provide a comprehensive power solution for your home or office. These packages typically include a compatible inverter and battery, often at a reduced price.

4. How can I ensure compatibility between my inverter and battery? When purchasing a combo, compatibility is usually guaranteed. However, if buying separately, check the specifications, particularly the voltage (e.g., 12V) and capacity (Ah) to ensure they match.

5. What is the warranty on inverters and batteries? Most inverters come with a warranty of 2 to 3 years, while batteries typically offer warranties ranging from 18 months to 5 years, depending on the model and brand. Always check the product details for specific warranty information.

