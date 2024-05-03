Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 82% off on RO water purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, V Guard and more, top 10 deals

Amazon summer sale 2024 is now live! Quench your thirst for savings with discounts of up to 82% on top-tier RO water purifiers from renowned brands like Kent, Aquaguard, V Guard, HUL Pureit and many more. Whether you seek the unrivaled filtration prowess of Kent, the trusted reliability of Aquaguard, or the precision engineering of V Guard, this sale promises unparalleled value. Hurry grab the best offers on water purifiers for maximum savings during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Save big and safeguard your health with top-tier offers on water purifiers.

Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Don't miss out these exciting deals on water purifiers

KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service| Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow

With a multiple purification process combining RO, UF, and TDS Control, the KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier eliminates dissolved impurities like arsenic and pesticides while retaining essential minerals. Enjoy 4 years of free service, compact design, and automatic operation. Limited time offer, get it at 40% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2024!

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF helps you save up to 60% water with advanced technology. Enjoy 100% RO water enriched with essential minerals like Calcium & Magnesium. Efficient UV sterilization kills 99.9% of bacteria, while Smartsense indicators ensure safe water. With a 10L capacity and longer filter life, never run out of pure, safe water.

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier is also known as a powerhouse of purification with 10-stage filtration. Remove 95-98% of TDS for natural, healthy water. With automatic shut-off and elegant design, it's perfect for home use. Enjoy the goodness of copper-infused water with alkaline technology for balanced pH levels. Grab it at 82% off on the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024!

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier features a 7-stage advanced filtration system. Designed for Indian water conditions, it tackles TDS up to 2000 ppm. Enjoy peace of mind with a one-year warranty covering filters, RO membranes, and electrical parts. Plus, immersive LED indicators and a large 7L storage tank make it perfect for large families.

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

With superior purification technology and certifications, Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier offers 99.9999% bacteria reduction and removes contaminants like lead and pesticides. Smart LED indicators keep you informed, ensuring optimal performance at all times. Enjoy a free service plan worth ₹2000, including installation and maintenance during the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Kinsco Aqua Punch 15-litre copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier is your go-to solution for pure and healthy drinking water. With its unique combination of copper, RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjustment technologies, it ensures safe and delicious water from any source. Say goodbye to impurities and hello to refreshing hydration!

HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted/counter top water Purifier, Black

The HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF Water Purifier is your trusted companion for clean drinking water. With its 6-stage purification process, it ensures 100% RO water, suitable for multiple water sources. Featuring a smart auto-shutoff, power-saving mode, and voltage fluctuation guard, it's designed for convenience and reliability.

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 9-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

With patented Active Copper Technology, Aquaguard Marvel NXT 9-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier infuses the right amount of copper for enhanced health benefits. Enjoy up to 60% water savings with advanced RO technology and adjust the taste to your liking with the Taste Adjuster feature. With superior 9-stage purification and smart service alerts, it ensures safe and clean drinking water for your entire family.

Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier for Home | Needs No Service For 2 Yrs | 10-Stage Filtration | With Copper & Alkaline | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)

Native by UC M1 Copper RO+UV+UF+MTDS Water Purifier has a 2-year filter life and 10-stage purification process, including UV, UF, and TDS Control It ensures that water is enriched with copper, minerals, and alkaline for your well-being. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year unconditional warranty covering all parts changes. With in-tank UV and 8-litre storage capacity, it provides continuous germ-free water for your family's health. Plus, get free installation by Urban Company for added convenience with exclusive deals on Amazon Sale 2024.

V-Guard RequPro High Recovery RO UV UF Minerals Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black

With its True High Recovery technology, V-Guard RequPro High Recovery RO UV UF Minerals Water Purifier saves 3X more water and boasts a 60% RO water recovery rate, ensuring clean and safe water even in high TDS conditions. The stainless steel tank ensures freshness and purity, while the 8-stage purification process guarantees optimal performance. Plus, enjoy the convenience of long-lasting filters and a one-year comprehensive warranty.

