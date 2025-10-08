Search
Amazon Sale is still on, and you can get top offers on small kitchen appliances like air fryer, mixer grinder and more

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 01:06 pm IST

Grab the best deals on small kitchen appliances during the Amazon Sale. Save big on air fryers, mixer grinders, kettles, and more before the offers end.

KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black

₹2,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven for Home Kitchen, 1800W OTG Air Fryer Oven 12 Litre with 12 Presets, 6 Accessories, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat, AirFryer OTG, XX-Large, Recipe E-book, 1 Year Warranty, Black

₹7,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16

₹9,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazon Basics 3.5L Electric Air Fryer | 1200 W | Temp. Settings Up to 200°C | 7 Pre-set Options | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Non-Stick Coated | Touch Control Display | 1 Year Warranty (Green)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large

₹6,870

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)

₹3,198

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

₹3,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty

₹1,398

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Ameo 500W Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology, Robust design (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Blue and Black)

₹1,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata MG01 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM| Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black)

₹5,365

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|2 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder Jar| (White)

₹5,568

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen 2200W Infrared Cooktop Stove with Stainless Steel Grill Rack Touch Control, Polished Crystal Glass Plate, Digital Display, 3 Preset Cooking Modes, 4.5KV Surge Protection (SA-3074IR22)

₹2,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IBELL IBL RAPID PLUS 3500W Induction Cooktop, Toughened Glass Top, Strong Metal Body, Auto-Off Protection, Timer Function, Heavy-Duty for Home and Commercial Purpose(Silver)

₹11,615

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips Viva Collection Hd4938/01 2100-Watt Glass Induction Cooktop With Sensor Touch & Full Crystal Glass (Black)

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

₹2,370

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Induction Cooktop |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Whistle Counter | Feather Touch Buttons | Keep Warm Function |Dual Heat Sensor| Black

₹3,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Longway Infralite Pro ICT 2200 W Infrared Induction Cooktop with Free Stainless Steel Grill | Auto Shut Off & Overheat Protection (Black, Touch Control)

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (703 CT VETRO BLK)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haute Kitchen Evoque series 4Burner Manual Stove | 2MM thick Stainless Steel | 1 Jumbo 1 Medium 2 Small |Door Step Service | 2 year warranty (Lifetime warranty on Body) By Haute Home

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

₹15,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

₹6,569

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Sale is still live, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your kitchen game. From compact air fryers that make guilt-free fries to mixer grinders that handle tough batters with ease, there’s something for every home chef.

Grab big discounts on small kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

You’ll also find great deals on electric kettles, toasters, and other essentials that simplify cooking. If your kitchen needs a refresh, this is the time to grab those small appliances at unbeatable prices.

Best deals on air fryers during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time. Top brands like Philips, KENT, and Instant Pot are offering massive discounts on their best-selling models.

Whether you need a compact fryer for snacks or a digital one with preset menus, there’s a deal waiting for you. Cook crispy fries, grilled veggies, or baked treats with minimal oil while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on air purifiers during Amazon sale 2025

Mixer grinders see big price drop during Amazon Diwali sale

If your old mixer grinder is giving up, now’s the time to upgrade. The Amazon Diwali Sale is offering steep discounts on top mixer grinder brands like Philips, Sujata, and Bajaj.

You can grab models with multiple jars, high-speed motors, and durable blades at much lower prices. From chutneys to smoothies, these powerful appliances make every prep job easier. Don’t miss these limited-time deals before stocks run out.

Top deals on mixer grinders during Amazon sale 2025

Get an induction cook top during Amazon sale and engage in gas-less cooking

Switch to smarter, cleaner cooking this festive season with the latest induction cooktops available at big discounts during the Amazon Sale. These modern appliances heat up faster, save energy, and eliminate the need for gas altogether.

Top brands like Philips, Prestige, and Havells are offering feature-packed models with precise temperature control and easy maintenance. Whether you’re cooking daily meals or quick snacks, these induction cooktops make it faster and more convenient.

Top deals on induction cook top during Amazon sale 2025

Gas stoves are important in every kitchen; Buy one during Amazon Diwali sale

Every kitchen needs a reliable gas stove, and the Amazon Diwali Sale is the perfect time to upgrade yours. Top brands like Prestige, Butterfly, and Elica are offering big discounts on both stainless steel and glass-top models. From two-burner options for compact kitchens to four-burner stoves for families, there’s something for every home. Don’t miss this chance to bring home efficiency and style while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on gas stoves during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

  • What should I look for when buying an air fryer?

    Check the capacity, power (at least 1400W), presets, and cleaning ease. Also ensure it supports even heat circulation and suits your cooking habits.

  • Are mixer grinders safe for heavy-duty grinding?

    Yes, most modern mixer grinders come with overload protection and powerful motors. Choose 750W or higher models for grinding tough ingredients like spices and batters.

  • How energy-efficient are induction cooktops?

    Induction cooktops are highly efficient as they transfer heat directly to cookware. They’re faster, safer, and use 30–40% less electricity compared to traditional electric or gas stoves.

  • Can gas stoves be easily maintained?

    Yes. Regular cleaning with mild detergent and checking burners for blockages helps. Stainless steel and toughened glass-top stoves are easier to maintain and look modern.

  • Which appliance is best for small kitchens?

    An air fryer or induction cooktop is ideal. Both save space, offer multiple cooking options, and reduce the need for bulky, traditional cooking setups.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
