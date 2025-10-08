Amazon Sale is still on, and you can get top offers on small kitchen appliances like air fryer, mixer grinder and more

The Amazon Sale is still live, and it’s the perfect excuse to upgrade your kitchen game. From compact air fryers that make guilt-free fries to mixer grinders that handle tough batters with ease, there’s something for every home chef. Grab big discounts on small kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

You’ll also find great deals on electric kettles, toasters, and other essentials that simplify cooking. If your kitchen needs a refresh, this is the time to grab those small appliances at unbeatable prices.

Best deals on air fryers during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time. Top brands like Philips, KENT, and Instant Pot are offering massive discounts on their best-selling models.

Whether you need a compact fryer for snacks or a digital one with preset menus, there’s a deal waiting for you. Cook crispy fries, grilled veggies, or baked treats with minimal oil while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on air purifiers during Amazon sale 2025

Mixer grinders see big price drop during Amazon Diwali sale

If your old mixer grinder is giving up, now’s the time to upgrade. The Amazon Diwali Sale is offering steep discounts on top mixer grinder brands like Philips, Sujata, and Bajaj.

You can grab models with multiple jars, high-speed motors, and durable blades at much lower prices. From chutneys to smoothies, these powerful appliances make every prep job easier. Don’t miss these limited-time deals before stocks run out.

Top deals on mixer grinders during Amazon sale 2025

Get an induction cook top during Amazon sale and engage in gas-less cooking

Switch to smarter, cleaner cooking this festive season with the latest induction cooktops available at big discounts during the Amazon Sale. These modern appliances heat up faster, save energy, and eliminate the need for gas altogether.

Top brands like Philips, Prestige, and Havells are offering feature-packed models with precise temperature control and easy maintenance. Whether you’re cooking daily meals or quick snacks, these induction cooktops make it faster and more convenient.

Top deals on induction cook top during Amazon sale 2025

Gas stoves are important in every kitchen; Buy one during Amazon Diwali sale

Every kitchen needs a reliable gas stove, and the Amazon Diwali Sale is the perfect time to upgrade yours. Top brands like Prestige, Butterfly, and Elica are offering big discounts on both stainless steel and glass-top models. From two-burner options for compact kitchens to four-burner stoves for families, there’s something for every home. Don’t miss this chance to bring home efficiency and style while saving big this festive season.

Top deals on gas stoves during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

FAQs What should I look for when buying an air fryer? Check the capacity, power (at least 1400W), presets, and cleaning ease. Also ensure it supports even heat circulation and suits your cooking habits.

Are mixer grinders safe for heavy-duty grinding? Yes, most modern mixer grinders come with overload protection and powerful motors. Choose 750W or higher models for grinding tough ingredients like spices and batters.

How energy-efficient are induction cooktops? Induction cooktops are highly efficient as they transfer heat directly to cookware. They’re faster, safer, and use 30–40% less electricity compared to traditional electric or gas stoves.

Can gas stoves be easily maintained? Yes. Regular cleaning with mild detergent and checking burners for blockages helps. Stainless steel and toughened glass-top stoves are easier to maintain and look modern.

Which appliance is best for small kitchens? An air fryer or induction cooktop is ideal. Both save space, offer multiple cooking options, and reduce the need for bulky, traditional cooking setups.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.