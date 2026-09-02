Keralam CM challenges Islamic cleric who called for women's confinement to homes: ‘Doesn’t suit progressive state'

Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday challenged Sunni Islamic scholar Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad's remarks on keeping women confined to their homes, calling it a "misinterpretation" of Islamic history. Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan says Islamic cleric Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad's view goes against the state's progressive tradition. (Agencies)

The cleric, who holds the title of the Grand Mufti of India, had reportedly sparked outrage after he said women should not be allowed into the public sphere as it would lead to destruction.

The Keralam chief minister rejected the scholar's remarks saying his view does not align with the "progressive" tradition of the south Indian state, news agency PTI reported.

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Addressing a press conference after the state Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said, "We have absolutely no agreement with that statement. It is not a position that suits progressive Keralam. We cannot agree with it in any manner."

The Islamic scholar, also known as Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, had cited the Quran to back his belief that women should stay confined to their homes and must not appear in the public sphere.

Opposing this view, Keralam CM Satheesan said women were not meant to be confined to their homes and should take part, even play a central role, in all spheres of life and society. "That is our progressive position, without any doubt," he said.