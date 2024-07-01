Amazon sale on smart TVs: Up to 56% off on choicest smart TVs from mega brands like Mi, VW, LG, Redmi, Sony and Samsung

Amazon sale on smart TV is currently on. We understand your television set is not that old; that it is also a smart TV. Even so, we will make a strong pitch as to why you should get your TV exchanged with a brand new one. Also, now would be the best time to do so as the Amazon sale on smart TVs is live! Amazon Sale on smart TVs: Check out the best discounts on TVs. (Pexels)

Best TVs on Amazon come from a host of leading brands - OnePlus, Samsung, Sony Bravia, Mi, Redmi, VW and LG - to name a few. Lets try and understand what smart TVs do and why upgrading to newer one is always a good idea. So how is a smart TV different from the older versions of television? Smart TVs offer 4K resolution, amazing displays, many come with AI upscaling and voice assistants for an immersive viewing experience.



Let's expand of these points a bit more - smart TVs incorporate the latest technologies such as 4K and 8K resolution, OLED and QLED displays, and HDR (High Dynamic Range) for stunning picture quality. They offer seamless streaming with built-in Wi-Fi, voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and smart home integration. Advanced processors ensure smooth performance, while AI upscaling enhances lower-resolution content. Features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide immersive audiovisual experiences, transforming home entertainment into a cinema-like experience.

We have shortlisted a bunch of best smart TVs just for you. Check them out here and if you like any, you can add them to our cart right away.

1) VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) boasts a sleek, modern design with its frameless display. It offers HD Ready resolution, delivering clear and vibrant visuals. Powered by Android, it provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Built-in Wi-Fi enables easy connectivity, while the LED panel ensures energy-efficient performance. The TV also includes multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity options. Voice control support and pre-installed popular apps enhance the user experience, making it an excellent choice for smart entertainment. Get a cool 56% discount on this TV.

Specifications of VW 80 cm Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

32 inches HD Ready display

Frameless design

Android OS

Built-in Wi-Fi

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek frameless design for a modern look HD Ready resolution may not be sufficient for those preferring Full HD or higher Android OS offers a wide range of apps and streaming services Limited to 32 inches, which might be small for larger rooms

2) VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black) offers a sleek, frameless design for an immersive viewing experience. It features an HD Ready resolution that provides clear and vibrant visuals. The Android OS allows seamless access to a variety of apps and streaming services. Built-in Wi-Fi ensures easy connectivity, and multiple HDMI and USB ports offer versatile connection options. Voice control compatibility and pre-installed popular apps enhance user convenience and entertainment options. Avail 50% off on this TV.

Specifications of VW 80 cm Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

32 inches HD Ready display

Frameless design

Android OS

Built-in Wi-Fi

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek frameless design for a modern look HD Ready resolution may not be sufficient for those preferring Full HD or higher Android OS offers a wide range of apps and streaming services Limited to 32 inches, which might be small for larger rooms

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black) delivers a superior viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and vivid display. Equipped with LG’s WebOS, it offers seamless access to popular streaming services and apps. Built-in Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure versatile connectivity options. The TV’s advanced picture processing enhances colour and clarity, while its slim design fits effortlessly into any space. Voice control support and an intuitive interface make it a user-friendly choice for smart entertainment. This TV can be yours at a discount of 45%.

Specifications of LG 80 cm Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

32 inches HD Ready display

WebOS for smart functionality

Built-in Wi-Fi

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Advanced picture processing technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid WebOS offers easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps HD Ready resolution may not meet the expectations of viewers seeking Full HD or higher Advanced picture processing enhances colour and clarity for a better viewing experience The 32-inch screen size may be too small for larger rooms or viewers desiring a bigger display

Also read: Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

4) Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black) offers an impressive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering stunning clarity and vibrant colours. Integrated with Fire TV OS, it provides seamless access to popular streaming services and apps. The TV features built-in Alexa for voice control, ensuring a hands-free experience. Multiple HDMI and USB ports enable versatile connectivity, while Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. Its sleek design complements any living space, making it a great choice for smart entertainment. There is a 40% discount.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black)

43 inches 4K Ultra HD display

Fire TV OS

Built-in Alexa voice control

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution offers stunning picture quality Fire TV interface may require some users to adapt if they are not familiar with it Fire TV OS provides easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps Limited to 43 inches, which might be small for viewers desiring a larger screen for a more immersive experience

5) MI 80 cm A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) delivers a captivating viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to a plethora of apps and streaming services. The TV features built-in Chromecast for easy content casting from mobile devices, while its sleek design enhances any room's aesthetics. Equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, it ensures versatile connectivity. Additionally, Google Assistant integration allows for convenient voice control. Take this TV home after availing a discount of 44%.



MI 80 cm A Series Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

32 inches HD Ready display

Google TV OS

Built-in Chromecast

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Google Assistant integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV provides a vast array of apps and streaming services HD Ready resolution may not satisfy viewers preferring Full HD or higher Built-in Chromecast enables easy content casting from mobile devices The 32-inch size might be inadequate for larger rooms or those seeking a bigger screen experience

Also read: Best smart TVs in 2024: Transform your home and experience great visual quality with our top 10 picks

6) Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) offers an exceptional viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering stunning clarity and vivid colours. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. The TV features built-in Google Assistant for easy voice control and smart home integration. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance picture and sound quality, ensuring an immersive experience. Its sleek design and narrow bezels complement any living space. This TV can be yours at a discount of 42%.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

55 inches 4K Ultra HD display

Google TV OS

Built-in Google Assistant

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution provides exceptional picture quality Higher price point compared to other brands with similar features Google TV offers extensive app and streaming service access Requires a stable internet connection for optimal performance

7) Mi 108 cm X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black) delivers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing crystal-clear picture quality. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to a vast range of apps and streaming services. Built-in Chromecast enables easy casting from mobile devices, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio enhance the viewing and listening experience. The TV's sleek design and multiple connectivity options make it a versatile addition to any home entertainment setup. Get a discount of 35% on this product.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

43 inches 4K Ultra HD display

Google TV OS

Built-in Chromecast

Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers exceptional picture quality Limited to 43 inches, which may be small for larger rooms Google TV provides extensive app and streaming service access Requires a stable internet connection for optimal performance

8) LG 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) offers a vibrant viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution, ensuring clear and sharp visuals. It features LG’s WebOS for seamless access to popular streaming services and apps, enhancing entertainment options. Built-in Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI and USB ports provide flexible connectivity. The TV’s slim design and Dark Iron Gray finish blend well with any decor, complementing modern living spaces. This TV has a discount of 30%.

LG 80 cm Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

32 inches HD Ready display

WebOS for smart functionality

Built-in Wi-Fi

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Slim design in Dark Iron Gray

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid WebOS offers easy access to a variety of streaming services and apps HD Ready resolution may not satisfy viewers preferring Full HD or higher Compact size suitable for smaller rooms or spaces Limited screen size may not be ideal for larger viewing areas

9) Samsung 108 cm Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) delivers crisp and detailed visuals with its Full HD resolution, offering immersive viewing experiences. It features Samsung's Tizen OS, providing seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Built-in Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity options. The TV supports HDR for enhanced contrast and colours, enhancing picture quality. Its sleek design and slim bezels complement any modern living space. Avail a discount of 33% on this TV.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

43 inches Full HD display

Tizen OS for smart functionality

Built-in Wi-Fi

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

HDR support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution provides sharp and clear picture quality Not 4K resolution, which may not satisfy viewers seeking higher resolution Tizen OS offers a user-friendly interface with extensive app support Limited to Full HD, which may not appeal to those looking for Ultra HD content

10) OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)



The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) offers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, ensuring vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a wide array of apps and streaming services. The TV features built-in Chromecast for seamless content casting from mobile devices and supports voice control via Google Assistant. Multiple HDMI and USB ports offer versatile connectivity options. Its sleek design and slim bezels enhance any living room setup. Get a discount of 25% on this product.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

43 inches 4K Ultra HD display

Android TV OS

Built-in Chromecast

Google Assistant voice control

Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers exceptional picture quality Some users may find the remote control interface slightly complex Android TV provides extensive app and streaming service access Audio quality may not match the high standards of the display

Top 3 features of best smart TVs in India as part of Amazon sale

Best smart TVs Display Technology Resolution Refresh Rate VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) LED HD Ready 60 Hz VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black) LED HD Ready 60 Hz LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black) LED HD Ready 50 Hz Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black) LED HD Ready 60 Hz Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) LED HD Ready 50 Hz Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) LED Full HD 60 Hz OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) LED 4K Ultra HD 60 Hz

Best value for money smart TV in India

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN (Black) stands out for its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Fire TV OS for seamless streaming, built-in Alexa, and affordable pricing, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall smart TV in India

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black) excels as a top-tier TV with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV for extensive app access, built-in Chromecast, and sleek design. It combines superior picture quality, smart functionality, and seamless integration, making it an exceptional choice for any home entertainment setup.

FAQs on best smart TVs:

What is the advantage of a smart TV over a regular TV?

Smart TVs offer built-in internet connectivity and support for apps and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. This allows users to access a wide range of content directly on the TV without additional devices.

How do I choose between different smart TV platforms like Android TV, WebOS, and Tizen?

Consider the ecosystem compatibility with your existing devices and preferred apps. Android TV offers Google Assistant and Chromecast, while WebOS by LG emphasizes ease of use. Samsung's Tizen integrates seamlessly with Samsung devices and offers a diverse app store.

What resolution should I look for in a smart TV?

For sharp and detailed images, consider Full HD (1080p) or 4K Ultra HD resolutions. Full HD is sufficient for smaller screens, while 4K is ideal for larger screens or if you're close to the TV. Higher resolutions offer better clarity, especially for watching 4K content.

Can I control a smart TV with voice commands?

Many smart TVs support voice control through integrated virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, or Samsung's Bixby. This feature allows you to change channels, search for content, adjust volume, and control smart home devices hands-free.

