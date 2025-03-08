Amazon special discounts! 70% off on mixer grinder, vacuum cleaner, air fryer, water purifier, air purifier
Mar 08, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Enjoy special discounts on different appliances like mixer grinders, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, water purifiers, electric cycles, air coolers and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Snowcrest Froid 24L Inverter Compatible Personal Air Cooler with Humidity Controller & Ice Chamber (White) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details
|
₹1,696
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown View Details
|
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details
|
₹11,292
|
|
|
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled View Details
|
|
|
|
LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj DC 55 DLX 54 Litre Desert Air Cooler for home | DuraMarine Pump | 1 Year Warranty | Hexacool & TurboFan Technology | 70-Feet Powerful Air Throw | 3-Speed Control | Cooler for room 【White】 View Details
|
₹10,599
|
|
|
Kenstar Wave 56 Litres Woodwool Tower Window Cooler (Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Optimus 65 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details
|
₹12,999.99
|
|
|
Bajaj DMH90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for Home|For Larger Room|BIG ICE Chamber|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Pads|High-Speed |Invertor ready|90Ft Air Throw|3-Yr Product 2-Yr Pump 1-Yr Motor Warranty【White】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers and Closable Louvers (55L, White) View Details
|
₹12,991
|
|
|
Symphony Sumo 40 XL Personal Cooler-40L, Light Grey View Details
|
₹9,048
|
|
|
Symphony Winter 80XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with 4-Side Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Technology and Whisper-Quiet Performance (80L, Grey) View Details
|
₹16,299
|
|
|
Hindware Smart Appliances Snowcrest Froid 24L Inverter Compatible Personal Air Cooler with Humidity Controller & Ice Chamber (White) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler | 25 Litre | Air Delivery- 1300 M3/H |Two Years ManufacturerS Warranty On Motor & Pump, White View Details
|
₹8,790
|
|
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, White View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. View Details
|
₹6,480
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details
|
|
|
|
AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer-Digital- 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power, 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer - AMI-AFD-65LDx-Digital- Free recipe book-Black & Steel View Details
|
₹6,879
|
|
|
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer Oven With 23L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs |Digital Display and Touch Control| Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty-Aero Smart23 View Details
|
₹10,994
|
|
|
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
|
|
|
|
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details
|
|
|
|
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
|
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Purifier | Stainless Steel Tank | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Water Quality Indication | Filter Life Monitoring | 3-in-1 Active Copper View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | Input & Output TDS Indicator | 2.5L Storage Tank | 8-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura 2X Life, Needs No Service for 2 Years | Unconditional Warranty for 2 Years (Filters included) | 8-Stage Purification | RO+UV+Active Copper+Taste Adjuster |Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
|
|
|
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23) View Details
|
|
|
|
ACTIVA Easy Mix Nutri 2 Jar Mixer Grinder Powerful 500 Watt Motor | Long Lasting Shock Proof Abs Body | Heavy Duty Motor With Nano - Grinding Technology, Black come with 2 year warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj 【Black】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Wet Grinding (1.5 litres) + Dry Grinding Jar (0.5 litre) + Chutney Jar (0.4 litre)Stainless steel), Blue/White View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj 【Black】 View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars and 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Green) (AMEO-4JARS) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black View Details
|
|
|
|
iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details
|
₹1,696
|
|
|
Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 8 Preset Menus and Auto-Shut Off features (Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop|Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Protection against insects|1 year warranty|Black View Details
|
₹2,890
|
|
|
iBELL IBL30YO Induction Cooktop with Crystal Glass Top, 2000W, Auto Shut Off and Overheat Protection, BIS Certified (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Induction Cooktop |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Whistle Counter | Feather Touch Buttons | Keep Warm Function |Dual Heat Sensor| Black View Details
|
₹4,290
|
|
|
Havells Induction Cooktop (Electric Stove) Et-X Ceramic Plate |1900W | Indian Menu Option | Voltage Surge Protector | Auto Shutoff | Over Heat Protection | 2 Years Coil Manufacturing Warranty (Grey) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Marble White) View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Aris 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Marble White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown View Details
|
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1 View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48) stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE 1 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty White View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Seasand Ivory) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | BLUE View Details
|
|
|
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | 5 Zone Support for Back Pain Relief | 10 Year Warranty | King Size Firm Bed Mattress 78x72x6 View Details
|
₹33,900
|
|
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch Queen Size 78x60x6 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹11,298
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 8-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x72x8 inches (King Size Mattress) View Details
|
₹12,000
|
|
|
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Bed Mattress 78x72x6 View Details
|
₹24,263
|
|
|
SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | Medium Firm Feel for Balanced Comfort | 6 Inch |SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover | 10 Years Warranty (King Size,78x72x6 Inch) View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details
|
₹11,292
|
|
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹14,998
|
|
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 10-Inch 84x78x10 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹22,894
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details
|
₹9,270
|
|
|
Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Foam | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details
|
₹14,998
|
|
|
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled View Details
|
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible View Details
|
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control View Details
|
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details
|
₹30,995
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details
|
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop, 12000Pa Suction, Dual RGB Cameras, AI Avoidance, Adaptive Hot-Water Self Wash, Self-Emptying, Pet Hair, Quiet, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey, 0.54 Liter, Cartridge, 1 Count View Details
|
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
₹7,699
|
|
|
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel) View Details
|
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle with Front Suspension & Dual DISC Brake | Front LED Light and Horn (Li-Ion Removable Battery, 250W BLDC Motor)| 1 Year Warranty on Battery & Motor (Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle with 7.65Ah Removable Battery, 27.5 Wheel Size, Front Suspension, 250W BLDC Motor, Quick Acceleration, 90% Assembled (Ocean Blue) View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
EMotorad Doodle Pro Fat-Tire Foldable Electric Mountain Bike – 250W Rear Hub Motor, 12.75Ah Removable Li-ion Battery, C6+ Display, Front/Rear Lights with Side Indicators View Details
|
₹55,999
|
|
|
SS Bikes CargoX Heavy Duty Electric Cycle | 85+ KM Range | 36V/12.5AH Battery| 350W Motor | Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brakes | LED Display & Headlight | Top Speed 25 Km | 2 Years Warranty On Motor View Details
|
₹43,000
|
|
|
SS Bikes | Cosmos 26-Inches Mountain Electric Cycle-40 Km Range, 250W BLDC Motor, 36V/7.5Ah Battery, Dual Disc Brakes & Front Suspension, Pedal Assist, 90% Assembled, 2-Year Warranty on Battery/Motor View Details
|
₹26,000
|
|
|
NINETY ONE Electric Cycle Battery | Lithium-Ion |250 Watts | IP65 BLDC Motor | 85% pre-Assembled (Black Light Grey, ZX 10.4Ah) View Details
|
₹30,798
|
|
|
GOSPORTY Bronze Versatile Electric Cycle with 7.6AH Inbuilt Li-Ion Battery, Front Suspension, 3-Level Pedal-Assist, 85% Assembled, 18 High Tensile Steel Frame 250W BLDC Motor (Get Exciting Gifts) View Details
|
₹26,499
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
E MOTORAD - RIDE THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION Legend 07 MSD Edition|27.5 inch, Single Speed Unisex Electric Cycle, Frame (Black), Front, 18 Inch View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White View Details
|
|
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
|
|
|
|
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty, White View Details
|
|
|
|
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes & Offices Dual Purification ACTIVE Plasmacluster Technology,PASSIVE FILTER(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter)Captures 99.97% of Impurities Model:FP-F40E-T Brown View Details
|
|
|
|
Sharp Air Purifier FP-J30M-BK with Patented PCI Technology, HEPA Filter, Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs & Static charge, 4 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area Up To 250 Sq. Ft Black View Details
|
₹8,850
|
|
|
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA View Details
|
|
|
|
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White View Details
|
|
|
|
LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White View Details
|
|
|
View More Products