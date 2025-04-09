Menu Explore
Amazon Summer Fest! Up to 40% off on a range of air coolers and fans from Crompton, Bajaj and more

Aishwarya Faraswal
Apr 09, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Get up to 40% discount on a range of desert coolers, personal coolers, ceiling fans, tower fans and much more from biggest brands during the Amazon Summer Fest.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
₹5,999

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Bronze Gold)
₹2,930

₹2,930

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black)
₹2,599

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill
₹11,449

₹11,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex Prime with 5 Years warranty by Orient | Strong & Decorative Ceiling Fan for Home| 1200mm BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Anti-Rust & Long-lasting | Smoke Brown
₹2,099

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)
₹5,989

₹5,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Polycab Superia SP02 Star Rated Premium BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan for home with Remote | Energy Saving, Clip-On Underlights, 100% Copper | 2-yr Warranty【Copper Rosewood】
₹11,349

₹11,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Small Desk Fan, Portable 3 Speeds Wind Mini Desktop Table Cooling Fan in USB Single Button, Adjustment Mini Personal Fan for Home Desktop Office Car Outdoor (Black)
₹597

₹597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16" Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor
₹8,399

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads
₹13,499

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control
₹13,399

₹13,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White
₹9,299

₹9,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler For Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High-Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR Signature Zello HC 70 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility |1 Year Warranty by RR

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】
₹5,999

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Blower, Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (40L, Light Grey)
₹6,491

₹6,491

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Surebreeze Personal Air Cooler-45L;Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads.

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RR SIGNATURE MINI DESERT AIR COOLER ZELLO HC 45LTR | ICE CHAMBER | HONEY COMB PADS | VERTICAL AUTO SWING | HIGH AIR DELIVERY | 1 Year Warranty By RR
₹5,249

₹5,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White).
₹6,599

₹6,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindware Smart Appliances | Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey
₹5,499

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White)
₹5,791

₹5,791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible
₹8,000

₹8,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler with Remote | 54 Litre Water Tank | Honeycomb Pads | Submersible Pump| Personal Air Cooler | 545x465x1325 mm | White and Grey | 2 Yr Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar LITTLE HC 40 Personal Desert Air Water Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers, (40L, 135 Watts) GREY
₹5,790

₹5,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)
₹5,989

₹5,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Optimus Neo 35 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump
₹8,699

₹8,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatibility | Honeycomb Cooling Pads | 30-Ft Air Throw | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】
₹11,599

₹11,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| Grey

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenstar Auster 60 Window Air Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Wood Wool Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers (60L, 210 Watts)
₹7,400

₹7,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Arctic Circle 100 Desert Air Cooler | 3-Side Honeycomb Pads | i-Pure + Technology | CFD Technology | Powerful Air Throw with +Air Fan | 190W | Auto Louver Movement | 1-Year Warranty
₹16,490

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symphony Maxwind 80XL+ Desert Air Cooler | CFD Technology | 3-Side Honeycomb Pads | 80L | 165W | Easy-Fill Tank | Powerful Air Throw | Compact Design with Wheel | Easy Mobility | 1Year Warranty
₹13,290

₹13,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Power Guard Jetmax Turbo 130 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler With 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw & Auto Swing | 15 Years Warranty (130L, White Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown
₹2,499

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Misty Teal)
₹3,899

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1
₹2,999

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】
₹3,299

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
₹2,699

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)
₹6,990

₹6,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Teak
₹5,999

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Dune Gold
₹11,299

₹11,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200mm 5-Star BLDC Fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, Works with Alexa, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly Launched in 2025 (Pearl White - Smart)
₹4,599

₹4,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Pedestal Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350 RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Anti - Rust Protection | Copper Motor | Light Blue
₹2,799

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan | Versatile 2-In-1 Operation | 1350 RPM Motor | Customisable Tilt And Oscillation Control | Red Black | 40 cm (400mm)
₹2,649

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black)
₹2,599

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IBELL CHROME10 5 Leaf Pedestal Fan with Timer. High Speed motor - Black
₹2,299

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control | Three Fan Speed Modes | 100% Copper Synchronous 1300 RPM Motor | CRNO Lamination For Optimum Energy Use | Orange Black | 40 cm (400mm)
₹3,299

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gaiatop Small Desk Fan, Portable 3 Speeds Wind Mini Desktop Table Cooling Fan in USB Single Button, Adjustment Mini Personal Fan for Home Desktop Office Car Outdoor (Black)
₹597

₹597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton High Flo Waveplus wall mount fan-KD white
₹2,138

₹2,138

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Pygmy Mini Fan 110MM | USB Charging | Multi-Clip Function | Rechargeable | 4-Hr Back-up | Silent Operation | Longer Battery Life | Energy Efficient | Portable 【Blue】
₹1,114

₹1,114

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Wave Star 400MM High Speed Table Fan | High Air Delivery|

₹1,883.95

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USHA Maxx Air Ultra Table Fan | 400MM Sweep Size | 1350_RPM | Aerodynamic Blade Design for High Air Delivery | Corrosion Protection with Plastic Blades | 3 Speed Settings | Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 2 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Multi Purpose Spinny Pro Personal Fan | Table Cum Wall Fan | 353 m³/min Air Delivery | 2100 RPM | Compact and Powerful | Orange Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Summer Fest is your go-to event for smart shopping and cooler living. This Amazon sale is offering up to 40% off on a wide range of air coolers and fans from top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more. From powerful desert coolers and compact personal coolers to high-speed ceiling fans and sleek tower fans, this sale has it all.

Maximise your savings by shopping from the Amazon Summer Fest.
Maximise your savings by shopping from the Amazon Summer Fest.

If you're searching for Amazon deals on air coolers or want to grab the best Amazon deals on fans, this is your chance. There are exciting offers on coolers and fans, including top-rated models with high air delivery, energy-saving performance, and stylish designs to suit every room.

Check out the best deals here and explore the range, compare features, and bring home the cooling solution that fits your needs before the offers melt away!

Best deals on coolers and fans during Amazon Summer Fest you don't want to miss!

Find the best deals on coolers on Amazon Summer Fest here!
Find the best deals on coolers on Amazon Summer Fest here!

Desert cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 50% off

Looking for powerful cooling this summer? Check out the desert cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest with up to 50% off on top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Havells, and Kenstar. Desert coolers are ideal for dry regions and large spaces, offering high air delivery, big water tanks (up to 100L), and durable build. Many models also come with features like honeycomb cooling pads, ice chambers, inverter compatibility, and castor wheels for easy movement. These Amazon deals on desert coolers bring comfort and savings together.

Personal cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 60% off

Stay cool and comfortable this summer with unbeatable personal cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest, offering up to 60% off on compact and efficient models. Ideal for small rooms, offices, or personal use, these coolers are lightweight, energy-efficient, and easy to move around. You’ll find top picks from brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and more. Most models feature honeycomb pads for better cooling, water tanks ranging from 10L to 30L, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted use during power cuts. These Amazon deals on air coolers are perfect if you need targeted cooling in tight spaces.

Amazon Summer Fest deals on tower coolers, up to 50% off

Looking for a space-saving cooling solution? Don’t miss the Amazon Summer Fest deals on tower coolers, with up to 50% off on stylish and efficient models. Designed for compact spaces, tower coolers offer a powerful air throw, sleek design, and silent performance, perfect for bedrooms, offices, or small living areas. Choose from leading brands like Havells, Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and more. Many models come with features like honeycomb cooling pads, remote control, multiple speed settings, and water tanks ranging from 20L to 50L. These Amazon deals on air coolers bring the right mix of style and performance at budget-friendly prices.

Tent coolers at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

Beat the heat in open or semi-open spaces with powerful tent coolers, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. Built for larger areas like terraces, workshops, outdoor gatherings, and events, these coolers deliver strong airflow and high cooling efficiency. Top brands like Symphony, and Orient offer heavy-duty models with large water tanks (up to 100L), robust build, powerful motors, and wide air coverage. Designed for continuous cooling, they also come with inverter compatibility and easy mobility features like castor wheels.

Amazon Summer Fest hottest deals on fans!
Amazon Summer Fest hottest deals on fans!

BLDC and smart fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

This summer, bring home energy-saving and intelligent cooling with BLDC and smart fans, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. BLDC fans consume up to 60% less power than regular fans, helping you save on electricity bills. Smart fans come with a remote control, app connectivity, voice assistant support, and timer functions for added convenience. Choose from leading brands like Atomberg, Orient, Crompton, Havells, and more. These fans offer silent operation, stylish designs, and advanced features that suit modern homes.

Amazon Summer Fest deals on pedestal fans, up to 40% off

Get powerful cooling with the flexibility to move it anywhere with pedestal fans, now available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. Perfect for homes, offices, and shops, these fans offer high-speed airflow, adjustable height, and oscillation for better air circulation. Top brands like Usha, Crompton, and others bring feature-rich models with silent operation, remote control, and multiple speed settings. Some fans also come with energy-efficient motors and stylish designs that fit well in any space.

Table and wall fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

If you're browsing for Amazon deals on fans, this is a great chance to bring home reliable cooling at a pocket-friendly price. Stay cool in every corner of your home with table and wall fans, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. These compact and efficient fans are ideal for personal spaces, kitchens, workstations, and smaller rooms where you need focused airflow. Grab powerful models with powerful motors, adjustable tilt, multiple speed settings, and sturdy designs. Wall fans save floor space, while table fans offer portability and convenience wherever you need them.

Amazon Summer Fest

  • Which is better for cooling—an air cooler or a fan?

    An air cooler provides cooler air by using water evaporation, while a fan circulates existing air. Coolers are better for reducing room temperature, especially in dry regions.

  • What is a BLDC fan and why should I buy one?

    BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans consume less electricity, operate quietly, and are more efficient than traditional fans, making them a good long-term investment.

  • Do air coolers work well in humid weather?

    Air coolers are most effective in dry climates. In humid areas, their cooling efficiency may reduce as the air is already saturated with moisture.

  • What size air cooler should I buy?

    For small rooms, personal coolers (10-30L) are ideal. Medium rooms need tower coolers (30-50L), and large areas work best with desert or tent coolers (50L+).

  • Can air coolers run on inverters?

    Yes, many modern air coolers are inverter-compatible and can run during power cuts, making them ideal for areas with electricity issues.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

