Amazon Summer Fest! Up to 40% off on a range of air coolers and fans from Crompton, Bajaj and more

The Amazon Summer Fest is your go-to event for smart shopping and cooler living. This Amazon sale is offering up to 40% off on a wide range of air coolers and fans from top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells and more. From powerful desert coolers and compact personal coolers to high-speed ceiling fans and sleek tower fans, this sale has it all. Maximise your savings by shopping from the Amazon Summer Fest.

If you're searching for Amazon deals on air coolers or want to grab the best Amazon deals on fans, this is your chance. There are exciting offers on coolers and fans, including top-rated models with high air delivery, energy-saving performance, and stylish designs to suit every room.

Check out the best deals here and explore the range, compare features, and bring home the cooling solution that fits your needs before the offers melt away!

Best deals on coolers and fans during Amazon Summer Fest you don't want to miss!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Find the best deals on coolers on Amazon Summer Fest here!

Desert cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 50% off

Looking for powerful cooling this summer? Check out the desert cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest with up to 50% off on top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Symphony, Havells, and Kenstar. Desert coolers are ideal for dry regions and large spaces, offering high air delivery, big water tanks (up to 100L), and durable build. Many models also come with features like honeycomb cooling pads, ice chambers, inverter compatibility, and castor wheels for easy movement. These Amazon deals on desert coolers bring comfort and savings together.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Personal cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest, up to 60% off

Stay cool and comfortable this summer with unbeatable personal cooler deals on Amazon Summer Fest, offering up to 60% off on compact and efficient models. Ideal for small rooms, offices, or personal use, these coolers are lightweight, energy-efficient, and easy to move around. You’ll find top picks from brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and more. Most models feature honeycomb pads for better cooling, water tanks ranging from 10L to 30L, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted use during power cuts. These Amazon deals on air coolers are perfect if you need targeted cooling in tight spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Fest deals on tower coolers, up to 50% off

Looking for a space-saving cooling solution? Don’t miss the Amazon Summer Fest deals on tower coolers, with up to 50% off on stylish and efficient models. Designed for compact spaces, tower coolers offer a powerful air throw, sleek design, and silent performance, perfect for bedrooms, offices, or small living areas. Choose from leading brands like Havells, Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and more. Many models come with features like honeycomb cooling pads, remote control, multiple speed settings, and water tanks ranging from 20L to 50L. These Amazon deals on air coolers bring the right mix of style and performance at budget-friendly prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Tent coolers at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

Beat the heat in open or semi-open spaces with powerful tent coolers, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. Built for larger areas like terraces, workshops, outdoor gatherings, and events, these coolers deliver strong airflow and high cooling efficiency. Top brands like Symphony, and Orient offer heavy-duty models with large water tanks (up to 100L), robust build, powerful motors, and wide air coverage. Designed for continuous cooling, they also come with inverter compatibility and easy mobility features like castor wheels.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Fest hottest deals on fans!

BLDC and smart fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

This summer, bring home energy-saving and intelligent cooling with BLDC and smart fans, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. BLDC fans consume up to 60% less power than regular fans, helping you save on electricity bills. Smart fans come with a remote control, app connectivity, voice assistant support, and timer functions for added convenience. Choose from leading brands like Atomberg, Orient, Crompton, Havells, and more. These fans offer silent operation, stylish designs, and advanced features that suit modern homes.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Fest deals on pedestal fans, up to 40% off

Get powerful cooling with the flexibility to move it anywhere with pedestal fans, now available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. Perfect for homes, offices, and shops, these fans offer high-speed airflow, adjustable height, and oscillation for better air circulation. Top brands like Usha, Crompton, and others bring feature-rich models with silent operation, remote control, and multiple speed settings. Some fans also come with energy-efficient motors and stylish designs that fit well in any space.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Table and wall fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Summer Fest

If you're browsing for Amazon deals on fans, this is a great chance to bring home reliable cooling at a pocket-friendly price. Stay cool in every corner of your home with table and wall fans, now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Fest. These compact and efficient fans are ideal for personal spaces, kitchens, workstations, and smaller rooms where you need focused airflow. Grab powerful models with powerful motors, adjustable tilt, multiple speed settings, and sturdy designs. Wall fans save floor space, while table fans offer portability and convenience wherever you need them.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles you may like

Room coolers to beat the heat: 7 worthy options to pick from

Your comfort, elevated: Here are the best premium ceiling fans

Best air coolers for living room: Top 10 high-performance options for efficient and refreshing cooling at home

Premium ceiling fans to keep your room cooler and fresher: Top 10 fans on Amazon in 2025

Best air coolers under ₹5000: Top 9 energy efficient models from Hindware, Crompton, Havells, Kenstar for small rooms

Best atomberg fans: Make your summers cooler with these top picks with BLDC motor,smart remote and high air delivery

Amazon Summer Fest Which is better for cooling—an air cooler or a fan? An air cooler provides cooler air by using water evaporation, while a fan circulates existing air. Coolers are better for reducing room temperature, especially in dry regions.

What is a BLDC fan and why should I buy one? BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans consume less electricity, operate quietly, and are more efficient than traditional fans, making them a good long-term investment.

Do air coolers work well in humid weather? Air coolers are most effective in dry climates. In humid areas, their cooling efficiency may reduce as the air is already saturated with moisture.

What size air cooler should I buy? For small rooms, personal coolers (10-30L) are ideal. Medium rooms need tower coolers (30-50L), and large areas work best with desert or tent coolers (50L+).

Can air coolers run on inverters? Yes, many modern air coolers are inverter-compatible and can run during power cuts, making them ideal for areas with electricity issues.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.