Best atomberg fans: Make your summers cooler with these top picks with BLDC motor,smart remote and high air delivery

If you're looking for the best fans, atomberg is a strong contender. With user-friendly remote controls, adjustable settings, and thoughtful features like sleep and boost modes, these fans offer a personalised cooling experience. atomberg fans are transforming home cooling with their cutting-edge BLDC motor technology, emphasising energy efficiency without sacrificing performance. Picture a fan that dramatically lowers your electricity bills while delivering robust, quiet airflow. These fans are crafted for modern living, seamlessly blending sleek aesthetics with intelligent features. Explore the best Atomberg fans for modern homes

Available in various sizes and colours, the best atomberg fans bring innovation, convenience, and reliability to every space. Explore the range to find the perfect match for your home. Let’s explore some of the best ceiling fans by the brand and choose from top-rated models available on Amazon.

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan combines energy efficiency with modern design. Its BLDC motor ensures high air delivery of 225 CMM at 350 RPM while consuming only 28W, reducing electricity costs by up to 65%. The smart IR remote offers easy control with speed adjustment, boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Its powder-coated glossy finish enhances any room’s decor. Designed for consistent speed during voltage fluctuations, it also runs 3X longer on inverter batteries, making it reliable during power cuts.

Specifications Dimensions 55D x 29W x 19H cm Colour Gloss White Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Energy-efficient BLDC motor saves up to 65% electricity Smart IR remote for easy control without pairing Reasons to avoid Installation service may not be available in all areas Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the fan’s quality, efficiency, and design but have mixed views on speed, noise, airflow, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Saves energy, delivers strong airflow, works well during power cuts, and adds a stylish touch with its modern glossy finish.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a ceiling fan that combines efficiency with style, check out the Atomberg Efficio Alpha. It offers fast air circulation while keeping energy use low, thanks to its BLDC motor that can save you up to 65% on electricity. The handy remote control lets you adjust speeds and use features like boost, sleep, and timer modes effortlessly. Its classic look is enhanced by a modern LED speed indicator, making it a great fit for any room. Plus, the durable powder-coated finish keeps it looking sharp.

Specifications Dimensions 58D x 20W x 15H cm Colour Brown and Black Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Powder-coated glossy finish for durability Runs 3x longer on inverter battery Reasons to avoid Remote requires a direct line of sight Click Here to Buy atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, efficiency, and design but have mixed views on speed, noise, and remote control performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this fan if you need energy savings, consistent performance, and remote-controlled convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

Atomberg Renesa Smart is a tech-driven ceiling fan that blends modern aesthetics with smart functionality. Equipped with an IoT-enabled BLDC motor, it allows voice commands through Alexa and Google Home. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, controlling speed and modes is effortless. The sleek LED-lit design enhances your interiors, while its energy-efficient operation ensures lower electricity bills.

Specifications Dimensions 58D x 20W x 15H cm Colour Brown and Black Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy IoT-enabled control via mobile app, Alexa, and Google Home Sleek design with LED speed indicators Reasons to avoid Requires a stable Wi-Fi connection for smart features Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The fan’s style, performance, and quality impress buyers, yet opinions differ on speed, noise, value for money, and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for advanced smart control, voice integration, and an energy-efficient motor.

Loading Suggestions...

This Atomberg fan comes with classy oakwood finish and smart controls that connect to the Internet of Things. You can easily manage it through the Atomberg Home App, Alexa, or Google Home thanks to its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Plus, its energy-efficient BLDC motor delivers top-notch performance while only using 28W at speed 5. The remote control makes it super convenient, letting you switch between sleep, boost, and timer modes effortlessly.

Specifications Dimensions 58D x 20W x 15H cm Colour Golden Oakwood Wattage 28 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Aesthetic oakwood finish for a premium look 28W BLDC motor for low power consumption Reasons to avoid Slightly premium pricing compared to standard models Click Here to Buy Atomberg Renesa Smart + 1200mm 28W BLDC Motor with Remote Energy Saving Ceiling Fan (Oak Wood)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s performance, design, and remote, but opinions vary on quality, speed, noise, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want an elegant design, smart connectivity, and efficient performance.

Loading Suggestions...

This Atomberg Renesa pedestal fan isn't your average fan. It's a silent powerhouse, whipping up a high-speed airflow that'll banish even the stickiest summer days. Imagine, a fan that actually saves you money! Its clever BLDC motor sips just 35W, yet spins at a dizzying 1500 RPM. The remote lets you dance through six speeds, set it to sway with its oscillation feature, or program it to turn off when you want. Plus, it's built to last, crafted from lightweight yet sturdy ABS.

Specifications Dimensions 60D x 23W x 47H cm Colour Snow White Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Six-speed levels with remote-controlled oscillation Energy-efficient BLDC motor with 1500 RPM Reasons to avoid No smart connectivity features Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan for Home | Silent BLDC Stand Fan | LED Display | 6 Speeds | Remote with Oscillation, Timer, Sleep | 1+1 Year Warranty (Snow White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quiet operation, energy efficiency, and design, but opinions vary on speed, remote control, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Select this for a powerful, energy-efficient pedestal fan with remote-controlled oscillation.

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Renesa wall fan is a solid pick for staying cool. It’s energy-efficient, which means you’ll save some cash on your bills. It pushes out air quickly, so you’ll feel the chill in no time. Plus, you can adjust the speed and swing it side to side with a remote control. It even has a timer feature to turn off when you need it to. Made from durable plastic, it looks great too. You can easily mount it on the wall in your home or office. It’s user-friendly and perfect for keeping you comfortable.

Specifications Dimensions 48D x 25W x 48H cm Colour Midnight Black Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Remote-controlled speed, timer, and oscillation functions Wall-mount design saves floor space Reasons to avoid No smart home integration Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan | Wall Fans for Home | Silent BLDC Wall Fan | Remote with Timer & Sleep Control | 1+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s build, airflow, and technology, but opinions vary on noise, speed, quality, value for money, and functionality.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for an energy-efficient, space-saving fan with remote-controlled functions.

Loading Suggestions...

A perfect fit for compact spaces, the Atomberg Renesa 600mm ceiling fan blends energy efficiency with modern design. Its BLDC motor ensures superior air delivery while consuming just 28W at high speeds, reducing electricity costs by up to 65%. The smart IR remote offers effortless control with features like speed adjustment, boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. The sleek gloss white finish, LED indicators, and durable aluminium construction make it a stylish and practical choice.

Specifications Dimensions 46D x 26W x 24H cm Colour Gloss White Wattage 32 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations Durable construction with a sleek white finish Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large spaces Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s quality and remote but differ in views on airflow, noise, speed, price, and size.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need an energy-efficient, remote-controlled fan for compact spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

For those seeking a high-performance ceiling fan with modern aesthetics, the Atomberg Renesa 1400mm is a top choice. Featuring a BLDC motor, this energy-efficient fan delivers 270 CMM of air at 290 RPM while consuming only 28W at speed 5, helping you save up to 65% on electricity bills. The smart IR remote allows seamless operation with boost mode, sleep mode, and a timer. The powder-coated glossy finish and LED indicators enhance its premium look, making it a stylish addition to your home.

Specifications Dimensions 70D x 25W x 23H cm Colour Gloss White Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy High airflow of 270 CMM with a large 1400mm sweep 2+1 year warranty for extended durability Reasons to avoid May not be ideal for very compact rooms Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s build, look, and efficiency but have mixed views on speed, noise, functionality, airflow, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need a large, energy-efficient ceiling fan with powerful airflow, remote convenience, and a sleek design for your bedroom, living room, or dining area.

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Studio+ 1200mm in Onyx Black is an outstanding option for anyone in search of a premium ceiling fan that combines bold aesthetics with energy efficiency. Thanks to its BLDC technology, it achieves an airflow of 224 CMM at 360 RPM while consuming a mere 28W on speed 5, potentially reducing your electricity bills by up to 65%. The Smart IR remote provides seamless control, offering features such as boost mode, sleep mode, and a timer. Its sophisticated matte finish and modern design make it a captivating addition to any interior.

Specifications Dimensions 61D x 24W x 21H cm Colour Onyx Black Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy Energy-efficient BLDC motor Premium matte black finish for a stylish and modern look Reasons to avoid No smart home connectivity Click Here to Buy atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Onyx Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the fan’s build, modern look, and remote, though opinions vary on speed, noise level, airflow, and pricing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan if you want a sleek, high-performance ceiling fan that combines modern aesthetics, remote convenience, and power efficiency

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Renesa 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a compelling option for individuals requiring a compact and efficient cooling solution. Engineered with a BLDC motor, this fan achieves an air delivery rate of 180 CMM at 530 RPM, while operating at a power consumption of only 28W at speed level 5. This energy efficiency translates to a potential reduction in electricity expenditure of up to 65%. Operational convenience is enhanced through the inclusion of a Smart IR remote, facilitating control over speed settings, boost mode, sleep mode, and timer functionalities.

Specifications Dimensions 46D x 24W x 26H cm Colour White and Black Wattage 35 Watts Power Source Corded Electric Reasons to buy High-speed performance with 530 RPM for powerful airflow Powder Coated Glossy Finish Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large rooms Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (White & Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The fan’s sleek look and efficient airflow impress buyers, but some have concerns about size, noise, functionality, and overall cost.

Why choose this product?

Pick this fan if you need a compact, energy-efficient, and high-speed ceiling fan with modern aesthetics and remote convenience

What makes Atomberg fans energy-efficient?

Atomberg fans utilize BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motors, which consume significantly less power than traditional induction motors. This technology allows for efficient operation, reducing electricity consumption by up to 65%. This translates to lower energy bills and a smaller environmental footprint, making them a sustainable choice.

How does the remote control enhance the user experience?

The Smart IR remote included with Atomberg fans offers convenient control over various settings. Users can adjust speed, engage boost mode for rapid cooling, activate sleep mode for gradual speed reduction, and set timers for automated operation. This remote eliminates the need for manual adjustments, providing a seamless and personalized cooling experience.

Are Atomberg fans suitable for all room types?

A3: Yes, Atomberg fans are designed to suit various room types. They come in different sizes and mounting options, including ceiling, wall, and pedestal fans. The diverse range caters to different space requirements and aesthetic preferences, ensuring effective cooling in bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and other areas.

Factors to consider before buying the best Atomberg Fans:

Room Size : Match the fan's blade size and air delivery (CMM) to your room's dimensions. Larger rooms require fans with higher CMM.

: Match the fan's blade size and air delivery (CMM) to your room's dimensions. Larger rooms require fans with higher CMM. Durability : Look for fans made with high-quality materials and robust construction.

: Look for fans made with high-quality materials and robust construction. Energy Efficiency (BLDC Motor) : Ensure the fan uses a BLDC motor for optimal energy savings. Check the power consumption (watts).

: Ensure the fan uses a BLDC motor for optimal energy savings. Check the power consumption (watts). Air Delivery (CMM) and RPM : Higher CMM indicates stronger airflow. Consider the RPM for the fan's speed.

: Higher CMM indicates stronger airflow. Consider the RPM for the fan's speed. Remote Control Features : Evaluate the remote's functionalities, including speed control, boost mode, sleep mode, and timer settings.

: Evaluate the remote's functionalities, including speed control, boost mode, sleep mode, and timer settings. Mounting Type : Decide between ceiling, wall, or pedestal fans based on your space and preference.

: Decide between ceiling, wall, or pedestal fans based on your space and preference. Design : Choose a design that complements your interior décor. Consider color, finish, and LED indicators.

: Choose a design that complements your interior décor. Consider color, finish, and LED indicators. Noise Levels: Atomberg fans are known for silent operation, but check reviews for specific models.

Top 3 features of the best Atomberg fans

Best Atomberg fans Material Controller Type Number of speed atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control 6 atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control 6 atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control, App Control, Button Control, Voice Control 6 Atomberg Renesa Smart + Aluminium Remote Control, Button Control, Voice Control 6 atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Fan Stainless Steel Remote Control, Button Control 6 atomberg Renesa 400mm Wall Mount Fan Plastic Remote Control 5 atomberg Renesa 600mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control 6 atomberg Renesa 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control 6 atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control 6 atomberg Renesa 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium Remote Control 5

Similar articles for you

BLDC ceiling fan: Top 8 picks that are perfect for summers ahead

Best Bajaj ceiling fan: Top 6 highly efficient options that fit seamlessly into your living space

Ceiling fan buying guide: Know all about ceiling fans, types, our top 6 picks, and more before making a purchase

Best Havells ceiling fan: Top 8 picks with advanced features ensuring longevity and robust performance

Ceiling fans vs tower fans: An in-depth guide covering every detail you need to know before making your choice

Orient ceiling fan: Top 7 picks for a summer friendly, comfortable home

FAQs on Best Atomberg fans What is the lifespan of an Atomberg BLDC motor? BLDC motors are known for their durability and long lifespan, typically lasting significantly longer than traditional induction motors.

Can Atomberg fans be used in areas with voltage fluctuations? Atomberg fans are designed to operate within a wide voltage range, but it's advisable to use a voltage stabilizer in areas with severe voltage fluctuations.

Are Atomberg fans compatible with smart home systems? Some newer Atomberg models offer smart features and app connectivity, allowing integration with certain smart home systems. Check specific model details for compatibility.

Do Atomberg fans come with installation services? Installation services may vary depending on the retailer. It's best to check with the seller or Atomberg's official website for information on installation assistance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.