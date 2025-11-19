Amazon Wedding Fest Live! Min 40% off air fryers, coffee makers, mixer grinders for friends, siblings as wedding gifts
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Amazon Wedding Fest brings a minimum 40% discount on air fryers, coffee makers and mixer grinders, so you can gift useful kitchen appliances to newlyweds.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details
|
₹4,994
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER BXCM1001IN 1100W 10-Cup 15 Bar Expresso Coffee Maker | 1.5L Water Tank Capacity | Anti-Drip Feature | Auto Keep-Warm Function | 2-year Warranty -(Black+Grey) View Details
|
₹6,254.72
|
|
|
INALSA Electric Kettle for Hot Water |1.8 L Capacity| LED Illumination & Borosilicate Glass Body| 2 Year Warranty|Multipurpose Electric Kettle| Water Boiler (Prism Inox),1350 Watts View Details
|
₹1,195
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Patented Durathon 3-in-1 Garment Steamer, 10 year Soleplate warranty, Garment Steamer for Clothes, Steam Iron & Dry Iron for Clothes, One-Touch High/Medium/Delicate, Auto Shut off View Details
|
₹4,290
|
|
|
USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350W View Details
|
₹4,299
|
|
|
MILTON Appliances Go Electric Kettle 2 Litre I 3X Protection - Dry Boil, Auto Shut Off, Overheat I 1500 Watt I Super Fast Boiling I Stainless Steel I 360° Power Base I 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Wipro Elato GST 204 Standing Garment Steamer | 2.2L Water Tank | 10 Heat Settings | Adjustable Steam FLow | Adjustable Iron Board | Horizontal And vertical Ironing | SteamOutput 42 g/min|2000 Watts View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W | Superior Mixie For Kitchen | 2-In-1 For Dry Grinding | Blade Function With Titan Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars | 1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj 【Black】 View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino Coffee Maker | Capacity 4-Cup|Coffee Strength Selector|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Removable Drip Tray for Easy Cleaning|2 Year Product Warranty| Black View Details
|
₹5,890
|
|
|
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details
|
₹6,293
|
|
View More Products