Amazon Wedding Fest Live! Min 40% off air fryers, coffee makers, mixer grinders for friends, siblings as wedding gifts

Amazon Wedding Fest live is an easy way to sort wedding gifts without overthinking. With min 40% off on air fryers, coffee makers, mixer grinders, garment steamers and electric kettles, you can put together a solid kitchen bundle instead of another showpiece that gathers dust after the ceremony. The focus stays on gifts couples can actually use once they start setting up their home. Sort wedding gifts early with Amazon Wedding Fest, min 40% off air fryers, coffee makers, mixer grinders and garment steamers.

This Amazon Wedding Fest line up works well for friends, cousins or siblings who will be setting up a new place right after the wedding. Readers can look at key details such as capacity, presets, warranty, noise levels and how easy each appliance is to clean before adding anything to the cart. The idea is simple and clear: pick small kitchen appliances that fit into the couple’s daily routine and the way they like to cook.

At Amazon Wedding Fest, the Inalsa tasty fry DW5.5 air fryer is at 62% off, a handy wedding gift for couples setting up a new kitchen. The 5.5 litre basket, visible window and internal light let them watch snacks without opening the drawer.

This 1600 watt 6 in 1 air fryer has eight preset menus, a digital display and Smart AirCrisp Technology for even cooking, from fries and cutlets to basic grilling.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 L Power 1600 W Technology Smart AirCrisp Functions 6 in 1 Presets 8 Controls Digital display Features Visible window, internal light

For coffee loving couples, this BLACK+DECKER espresso machine fits well as a wedding gift in the Amazon Wedding Fest line up. The 1100 watt motor, 15 bar pressure and 10 cup capacity suit rushed mornings or slow weekend coffees, while the 1.5 litre water tank reduces constant refilling.

At 55% off in Amazon Wedding Fest, it adds anti drip brewing, auto keep warm function and a clear control panel in black and grey. A 2 year warranty supports new households as they settle into a daily coffee routine.

Specifications Type Espresso coffee maker Power 1100 W Pressure 15 bar Capacity 10 cup Water tank 1.5 L Special Features Auto Shut-Off, Milk Frother, Removable Tank, Timer

During Amazon Wedding Fest, the Inalsa Prism Inox electric kettle is an easy add on for a new kitchen. Its 1.8 litre capacity and 1350 watt heating handle tea, coffee, soups or instant meals, while the borosilicate glass body and LED illumination keep the water level clearly visible.

At 60% off in the Amazon Wedding Fest sale, this multipurpose kettle suits couples, roommates or hostel students who want one reliable option for hot water through the day.

Specifications Type Electric kettle Capacity 1.8 L Power 1350 W Body Borosilicate glass, stainless steel Features LED illumination, multipurpose use

Hamilton Beach Durathon 3 in 1 garment steamer works as a steamer, steam iron and dry iron for wedding ready wardrobes. In Amazon Wedding Fest offers, it brings a ceramic soleplate that can manage outfits.

It has one touch High, Medium and Delicate modes, auto shut off and a ten year soleplate warranty. At 50% off in Amazon Wedding Fest, it suits shirts, sarees and suits for touch ups.

Specifications Type Garment steamer, steam iron, dry iron Soleplate Durathon ceramic soleplate Modes High, Medium, Delicate Controls One touch settings Safety Auto shut off

Usha Ichef Smart Air Fryer is a tidy pick for couples who want easy snacks and baked dishes without deep frying. During the Amazon Wedding Fest, this 4.5 litre air fryer with digital display, touch panel, transparent window and illuminated chamber can handle fries, tikkis and basic bakes in one basket.

At 49% off in the Amazon Wedding Fest line up, its 10 in 1 functions and 10 preset menus suit new households figuring out quick meals after work.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 L Power 1350 W Functions 10 in 1 Controls Digital display, touch panel Chamber Transparent window, illuminated Technology Turbo air circulation

Milton Go Electric Kettle suits shared homes and new couples who want quick tea or coffee rounds through the day. Amazon Wedding Fest turns it into an easy add on for a kitchen gift.

In the Amazon Wedding Fest sale, this kettle stands out for its 3X protection system. Dry boil protection, auto shut off and overheat cut off help prevent everyday slips. It works well for hot water, green tea, instant noodles or soup cups when nobody wants to wait long. At 50% off, it fits both daily use and gifting.

Specifications Capacity 2 L Power 1500 W Body Stainless steel Protection 3X protection, dry boil, auto shut off, overheat Base 360° power base Special Features Automatic Shut-Off, Temperature Control

Wipro's standing garment steamer manages daily outfits and heavier weddingwear easily. Its 2.2 litre tank and 2000 watt heating support longer sessions for sarees, suits and layered clothes in current Amazon Wedding Fest offers.

At 47% off in the Amazon Wedding Fest sale, the adjustable iron board, ten heat settings and flexible steam flow help press clothes horizontally or vertically with 42 g per minute steam output.

Specifications Type Standing garment steamer Water tank 2.2 L Power 2000 W Heat settings 10 Steam flow Adjustable Iron board Adjustable

Bajaj GX 1 mixer grinder covers daily chutneys, dry masalas and light batters for small kitchens. A 500 watt Titan motor with stainless steel blades keeps grinding consistent for families that cook simple meals.

In Amazon Wedding Fest, this 2 in 1 mixer with stainless steel jars handles dry grinding and mixing. At 44% off in the Amazon Wedding Fest sale, it suits wedding or housewarming gifting with a one year Bajaj warranty.

Specifications Type Mixer grinder Power 500 W Motor Titan motor Jars 3 stainless steel jars Functions 2 in 1 dry grinding and mixing

Morphy Richards Europa espresso and cappuccino maker suits couples who want cafe style drinks at home. With 800 watt power and 4 cup capacity, it handles quick coffee rounds. At 41% discount in Amazon Wedding Fest, it is easier to plan as a shared kitchen gift.

A coffee strength selector, milk frothing nozzle and removable drip tray help set up simple espresso or cappuccino routines, with Amazon Wedding Fest placing it firmly in daily use territory.

Specifications Type Espresso and cappuccino coffee maker Power 800 W Capacity 4 cup Special Features Heat resistant carafe and lid, Permanent Filter, Steam control knob Functions Espresso, cappuccino, latte style drinks

Bosch Pro 1000W mixer grinder suits kitchens that cook Indian food every day. Its 1000 watt motor can take dry masalas, idli dosa batter and chutneys in longer runs without feeling underpowered.

At 41% off in the ongoing Amazon Wedding Fest offers, this Bosch mixer grinder in black works as a useful wedding or housewarming gift. Multi purpose jars and strong build keep it relevant as the household’s main grinder for years.

Specifications Model Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN Type Mixer grinder Power 1000 W Special Feature Overload Protection

Similar stories for you:

Best stainless steel electric kettles to prep for winter in India for quick tea, coffee, and soups

Top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025 for crispy meals in minutes with less oil and less mess

5 coffee makers that will instantly elevate your kitchen

How to choose the perfect air fryer for your kitchen: A complete buying guide for healthier, hassle-free cooking at home

Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

FAQs on Amazon Wedding Fest is live with deals on mixer grinders, coffee makers, air fryers What is the Amazon Wedding Fest? Amazon Wedding Fest is a limited period sale with min 40% off on mixer grinders, coffee makers, air fryers and other small kitchen appliances.

What kind of coffee makers are on sale at the Amazon Wedding Fest? You will find drip, espresso and cappuccino coffee makers in Amazon Wedding Fest, with deals for both beginners and coffee lovers.

Are air fryers part of Amazon Wedding Fest deals? Yes, Amazon Wedding Fest lists multiple air fryers with different capacities, presets and wattage options at reduced prices.

Can I buy wedding gifts like kettles and garment steamers in this sale? Amazon Wedding Fest also covers electric kettles, garment steamers and other small appliances that work well as wedding gifts.

Are these Amazon Wedding Fest deals good for newlywed couples setting up a kitchen? Amazon Wedding Fest focuses on useful kitchen and home appliances that help newlyweds build a starter kitchen.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.