Best stainless steel electric kettles to prep for winter in India for quick tea, coffee, and soups
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 03:46 pm IST
A clear guide to the best stainless steel electric kettles in India, with top brands shortlisted to help readers prep before the winter season across regions.
Double Wall Keep Warm
1350W Quick Boil
InstaCuppa Gooseneck
Borosil Cool Touch
Temperature gauge kettle
Rapid Heating Unit
Analogue Temp display
Product
Rating
Price
|
Double Wall Keep Warm: Philips Double walled electric kettle with Keep Warm function, 1.5L, 1300W, Auto shut off, 2yrs Warranty (HD9378/80)
|
₹2,549
|
|
|
Wonderchef Cool Touch Electric Kettle 1500W with Stainless Steel Interior | 1.8L Capacity | 1 Years Warranty | Black
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
1350W Quick Boil: Prestige 1.0L PKSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle |1350 Watts | Cool Touch handle |Single Touch Lid Locking | Automatic Cut Off | Silver
|
₹1,635
|
|
|
InstaCuppa Gooseneck: InstaCuppa Electric Gooseneck Kettle 1L | 40-100°C Temp Control | Built-in Timer | Stay Warm | Auto Shut-Off | 1200W Fast Heating | Stainless Steel Infuser | Matte Black – Perfect for Busy Moms
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Borosil Cool Touch: Borosil Cooltouch Electric Kettle, Stainless Steel Inner Body, Boil Water For Tea, Coffee, Soup, 1 L, Silver, 1200 Watts
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Temperature gauge kettle: AGARO Regency Vintage Kettle 1.8L with Temperature Gauge, Hot Water Boiler & Tea Heater with Curved Handle, Visible Water Level Line, Led Light, Auto Shut-Off&Boil-Dry Protection,Green
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Rapid Heating Unit: ZYNTO Electric Water Kettle 8 Liter Kettle with Temperature Settings, Safety Lock, Stainless Steel, Automatic Shut-Off And Dry-Boil Protection, Rapid Heating For Tea, Coffee And Instant Meals.
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
Analogue Temp display: Hafele Dome Plus 2200W, 240V Electric Stainless Steel Kettle with Spout Cover with Analogue Temperature Display, Detachable Micro-Mesh Filter for Lime Scale Filtering, Easy Cleaning (1.7 L, Red)
|
₹3,980
|
|
|
Westinghouse 1.7L 2200W Retro Series Electric Kettle | Fast Boil, Water Boiler For Hot Drinks, Quiet Boil & Detachable Filter | Temperature & Water Level Indicator | 2 Years Warranty (White)
|
₹6,549
|
|
