Apple iPhone 16 event: Key announcements so far

Sept 9 - Apple on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence focused-iPhone 16 lineup, a sleeker Apple Watch, AirPods 4, and said new AI features will be added to its devices next month. HT Image

Here are some products tech behemoth Apple launched at the event:

NEW IPHONE LINEUP

The iPhone 16, starting at $799, comes in two sizes 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The phones are powered by the new A18 chips, which feature a 16-core neural engine designed for generative AI-linked tasks and Apple Intelligence.

The phones also come with a customizable action button, allowing users to perform a variety of functions such as recording voice memo, identifying songs, and translating phrases.

PLE WATCH UPGRADES

Apple unveiled its latest Watch Series 10 starting at $399, which the company claims is its thinnest and fastest charging watch ever.

The Series 10 will be powered by Apple's new S10 chip, which includes a four-core neural engine that will allow machine learning activities and power features such as double tapping on device, Siri dictation, along with crash and fall detection.

Apple also highlighted the health-linked features of its watch, such as sleep apnea detection. The watch will monitor a new metric during sleep called breathing disturbances and will notify users if they display signs of sleep apnea.

AIRPOD MODELS

Apple's AirPods 4, powered by a new custom H2 chip, start at $129 and come with improved audio quality and personalized spatial audio.

Users can also interact with Siri while using the AirPods by nodding "yes" or shaking their head to say "no" in response to Siri announcements. The charging case has USB-C ports.

The company also said that its AirPods Pro 2 can now be "transformed" into a personalized hearing aid via an upcoming software update, boosting the specific sounds in real time, like parts of speech or elements within a user's environment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.