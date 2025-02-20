Apple iPhone 16e has only one camera. Is it a dealbreaker?

The iPhone 16e, which had so far been referred to as the iPhone SE 4 in leaks and various reports, was finally launched by Apple yesterday, on 19 February. It starts at ₹59,900 in India and features top-end performance, thanks to the Apple A18 chipset (also seen in iPhone 16 and 16 Plus), and Apple’s C1 5G modem, which is the company’s first in-house 5G modem. iPhone 16e made a surprise debut as the tech enthusiasts were waiting for iPhone SE 4 launch.(Apple)

While the performance is certainly flagship-level, one aspect that might not feel flagship-tier to many is the camera experience. Why? Because the iPhone 16e comes with just a single camera. Yes, you read that right—just one camera in 2025. However, we believe this wouldn’t be a deal-breaker. You will certainly feel the lack of an ultra-wide lens, but here’s the bigger picture.

A single powerful camera is better than two mediocre ones

We have seen certain Android OEMs offer dual-camera systems on their mid-range devices, but often, the secondary camera is either a depth sensor or a mediocre ultra-wide-angle lens. To accommodate these extra lenses, manufacturers often have to compromise on the primary shooter to keep costs down.

In contrast, despite having a single camera setup, the iPhone 16e is more capable than these implementations. That’s because it features a 2-in-1 48MP “Fusion camera”—similar to the camera found in the iPhone 16. This allows for 2x optical-quality telephoto shots, effectively giving you the equivalent of two cameras in one.

With this setup, you can get closer to your subject and better frame your shots with up to a 2x focal length. While this zoom is digital, Apple’s software magic certainly results in detailed shots, and based on our experience with other iPhone 16 models, the quality is much better than what traditional 2x digital zoom offers.

Ultra-wide lens will be missed

That being said, you will certainly miss out on an ultra-wide-angle lens—especially considering that Apple’s ultra-wide cameras are reliable, if not the best. So, while you can zoom in, you can’t zoom out, which might be a drawback if you frequently use ultra-wide photography for landscapes. However, for those who don’t rely on ultra-wide lenses, aren’t heavily into photography, and mainly need a good primary camera for portraits and everyday shots, the single-camera setup of the iPhone 16e should be just fine.

It’s also worth noting that, just like the iPhone 16 series, the default photo output of the iPhone 16e is 24MP, but you can also capture images in full 48MP resolution.

Some video features are missing, too

When it comes to video, some features are missing, and the most notable omission is the lack of Cinematic mode, like on the iPhone 16. If you are not aware, both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, as well as the Pro models, support Cinematic mode, which essentially mimics a professional camera by simulating background blur (bokeh) to create a more cinematic, professional-looking image. However, when checking the iPhone 16’s specifications page, this feature is noticeably absent.

That said, you still get similar video capabilities to the iPhone 16, including the ability to shoot 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 60 FPS and slow-motion video at up to 240 FPS.

Additionally, other modes are available, just like on the iPhone 16, including Night mode Time-lapse, and the ability to take photos while recording video.

Apple’s audio features are also present, including noise reduction and the audio mix feature.