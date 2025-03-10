Apple MacBook Air M3 and M2 discontinued, but you can still buy them—should you?

If you have been waiting all this while to buy the MacBook Air M3 or the MacBook Air M2 from Apple, there is some bad news for you, as both models have been officially discontinued by the company following the launch of the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. This essentially means you can no longer buy the MacBook Air with the M3 or M2 chipset from Apple’s own India website or its offline retail stores. However, there is still a way for you to source these models. The new Apple MacBook Air offers support for up to two external displays, comes with 16 GB of starting unified memory, and macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence.(Apple)

MacBook Air M3 And M2: How To Still Buy Them?

If you are wondering how to buy the MacBook Air M3 or M2 even after discontinuation, while these laptops have disappeared from Apple’s official retail channels, including its India website and offline stores such as Apple BKC and Apple Saket, you can still source the MacBook Air M3 or M2 models, or even older models such as the M1, from offline stores and online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

At present, the MacBook Air M3 with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 13-inch display is listed for ₹1,09,999.

Similarly, the MacBook Air M2 is available for ₹78,990 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD variant. Prices will vary, so you will need to search for the best possible deal if you are looking to buy either of these models.

Why Pay Over ₹ 1 Lakh For An M3 Model When You Can Get The M4 For Much Less?

Apple has officially cut the price of the MacBook Air with the launch of the latest M4 model, which now starts at ₹99,900. For this price, you get 16GB RAM, the Apple M4 chipset and 256GB storage in the base model. The effective price can be even lower with bank offers, bringing the cost down by ₹10,000, meaning you can get the MacBook Air M4 for ₹89,900. A similar ₹89,900 price is also available if you purchase the MacBook Air M4 with student discounts via Apple.

The MacBook Air M4 comes in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, and both models share the same internals, featuring the Apple M4 chipset with a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM in the base model and 256GB SSD storage.

The 13-inch model has a 13.6-inch display, while the 15-inch model features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, both supporting up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

Other features include Touch ID for biometrics, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 12MP front-facing camera supports Centre Stage, and the device now offers 6K external display support while simultaneously powering the built-in display.

Apple Intelligence is also supported, like the rest of the M-series processors. And, a brand-new colour option called Sky Blue has also been introduced, alongside existing colours such as Silver, Starlight, Space Grey and Midnight.

