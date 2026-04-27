Apple MacBook Ultra coming to top the Pro lineup in 2027, reports say
MacBook Ultra is rumoured to bring OLED display, possible touch support, M6 chips, and a thinner design, positioning it above the MacBook Pro lineup.
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