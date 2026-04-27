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    Apple MacBook Ultra coming to top the Pro lineup in 2027, reports say

    MacBook Ultra is rumoured to bring OLED display, possible touch support, M6 chips, and a thinner design, positioning it above the MacBook Pro lineup.

    Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 3:25 PM IST
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    According to some reports on the internet, Apple is reportedly going to bring a new member to the MacBook series and it may be called MacBook Ultra. As you can expect from the name itself, it is expected to sit above the MacBook Pro series with more features and powerful hardware. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming MacBook Ultra, which is rumoured to make its debut in early 2027.

    Apple’s rumoured MacBook Ultra could push MacBooks into a new premium tier. (Apple)
    Apple’s rumoured MacBook Ultra could push MacBooks into a new premium tier. (Apple)
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Finally an OLED display and touch screen

    A wild rumour suggests that Apple may finally use OLED displays on the Ultra models. MacBooks have been shipping with LCD displays with mini LED backlights for years, and if this turns out to be true, it could be a dream come true for professionals. No matter how colour accurate Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display is, it cannot match the contrast ratio and colour accuracy of an OLED display.

    Another rumour suggests that this display could be a touch screen, so users may be able to use macOS using touch input for the first time. If this happens (which still seems very unlikely), it could change how we use MacBooks to a big extent.

    Apple M6 Pro and M6 Max chips

    This seems like an obvious expectation because Apple is likely to use its latest and most powerful chip in these Ultra models if it wants to position them above the Pro models. It is being rumoured that the upcoming M6 Pro and M6 Max chips could be built on TSMC’s 2nm fabrication process to improve both performance and efficiency.

    Thinner design and dynamic island

    This is an even wilder rumour about the MacBook Ultra: a Dynamic Island instead of the notch on the display. If this happens, Apple may keep it exclusive to the Ultra models for at least a few iterations. The thinner design rumour could still be believable because Apple tends to refine its design regularly, even if the changes are minor. Also, if an OLED display is introduced, it could help make the display section thinner, contributing to an overall slimmer form factor.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Apple MacBook Ultra Coming To Top The Pro Lineup In 2027, Reports Say
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