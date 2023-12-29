Apple Vision Pro 2 already in development, to be ‘brighter’ than predecessor: Reports

Vision Pro, Apple's maiden virtual reality (VR) headset announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June is yet to launch, and the company is likely to release it by February next year. According to reports, Apple has, however, not stopped planning on what it wants for a second generation Vision Pro, the previously reported Vision Pro 2. Apple announced Vision Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (Image courtesy: Apple)

Vision Pro 2 to be ‘brighter’?

As per a MacRumours report, the second generation headset will feature the RGB OLEDoS display, an upgrade over the WOLED with colour filter used in the predecessor. This, in turn, will result in a significantly higher brightness in Vision Pro 2; this is because the RGB OLEDoS technology produces light and colours directly from the nearby RGB sub-pixels on a single layer, thus eliminating the need for a colour filter.

WOLED – as well as OLEDoS displays with colour filters – on the other hand, are dependent on filtering white light through an RGB colour layer. In addition to this, the RGB OLEDoS display is markedly more efficient than WOLED.

Samsung likely supplier

In case the Tim Cook-led tech giant opts to upgrade displays on the Vision Pro successor, the iPhone maker will have to purchase the displays from Samsung, its longtime rival. This is because only Samsung is capable of supplying RGB OLEDoS, due to its acquisition of eMagin earlier this year.

Likely launch

The device is said to be under development under codename ‘Project Alaska,’ with a 2026-2027 launch time frame.