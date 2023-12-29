close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Apple Vision Pro 2 already in development, to be ‘brighter’ than predecessor: Reports

Apple Vision Pro 2 already in development, to be ‘brighter’ than predecessor: Reports

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 29, 2023 08:34 PM IST

The second generation to the yet-to-be-released Vision Pro VR headset, the device could launch around 2026-27.

Vision Pro, Apple's maiden virtual reality (VR) headset announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June is yet to launch, and the company is likely to release it by February next year. According to reports, Apple has, however, not stopped planning on what it wants for a second generation Vision Pro, the previously reported Vision Pro 2.

Apple announced Vision Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (Image courtesy: Apple)
Apple announced Vision Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (Image courtesy: Apple)

Vision Pro 2 to be ‘brighter’?

As per a MacRumours report, the second generation headset will feature the RGB OLEDoS display, an upgrade over the WOLED with colour filter used in the predecessor. This, in turn, will result in a significantly higher brightness in Vision Pro 2; this is because the RGB OLEDoS technology produces light and colours directly from the nearby RGB sub-pixels on a single layer, thus eliminating the need for a colour filter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

WOLED – as well as OLEDoS displays with colour filters – on the other hand, are dependent on filtering white light through an RGB colour layer. In addition to this, the RGB OLEDoS display is markedly more efficient than WOLED.

Samsung likely supplier

In case the Tim Cook-led tech giant opts to upgrade displays on the Vision Pro successor, the iPhone maker will have to purchase the displays from Samsung, its longtime rival. This is because only Samsung is capable of supplying RGB OLEDoS, due to its acquisition of eMagin earlier this year.

Likely launch

The device is said to be under development under codename ‘Project Alaska,’ with a 2026-2027 launch time frame.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out