News / Technology / Apple Wonderlust Event: Is this the ‘Action’ button on iPhone 15 Pro?

Apple Wonderlust Event: Is this the ‘Action’ button on iPhone 15 Pro?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 12, 2023 05:05 PM IST

According to reports, the button will replace the mute switch on the device. The iPhone 15 series is likely to be unveiled at Tuesday's Wonderlust event.

Ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event, slated to commence at 10:30pm IST on Tuesday, an image of what is said to be the much-publicised ‘Action’ button, which will replace the mute switch in the upcoming iPhone 15 series, has gone viral on social media.

The 'Action' button on iPhone 15 (Image courtesy: Spigen)
The 'Action' button on iPhone 15 (Image courtesy: Spigen)

Click here for live updates on Apple's Wonderlust event

The image was first uploaded by well-known smartphone cover maker Spigen on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The photo shows an orange phone case, believed to be iPhone 15 Pro, with a third button above the volume rocker; this third button is the expected ‘Action’ button.

“something's different,” Spigen said in its post on X.

What does the Action button do?

As per various reports, it will perform functions such as: switch on the silent mode or switch it off, turn on the flashlight or turn it off, run a shortcut, start a voice memo, launch camera app, and enable/disable focus mode.

Apple Wonderlust 2023

The tech giant's annual flagship event has been dubbed as ‘Wonderlust’ this year; it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater, named after the company's iconic late co-founder, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. It will open with a keynote speech from CEO Tim Cook.

While the iPhone 15 series will highlight the launch, some other products too are likely to be unveiled.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

