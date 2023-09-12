Apple Wonderlust Event: Is this the ‘Action’ button on iPhone 15 Pro?

Ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event, slated to commence at 10:30pm IST on Tuesday, an image of what is said to be the much-publicised ‘Action’ button, which will replace the mute switch in the upcoming iPhone 15 series, has gone viral on social media. The 'Action' button on iPhone 15 (Image courtesy: Spigen)

The image was first uploaded by well-known smartphone cover maker Spigen on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The photo shows an orange phone case, believed to be iPhone 15 Pro, with a third button above the volume rocker; this third button is the expected ‘Action’ button.

“something's different,” Spigen said in its post on X.

What does the Action button do?

As per various reports, it will perform functions such as: switch on the silent mode or switch it off, turn on the flashlight or turn it off, run a shortcut, start a voice memo, launch camera app, and enable/disable focus mode.

Apple Wonderlust 2023

The tech giant's annual flagship event has been dubbed as ‘Wonderlust’ this year; it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater, named after the company's iconic late co-founder, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. It will open with a keynote speech from CEO Tim Cook.

While the iPhone 15 series will highlight the launch, some other products too are likely to be unveiled.

