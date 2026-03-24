Apple WWDC 2026: iOS 27 expected to fix core iPhone issues, bring smarter AI

Apple has officially confirmed the dates for WWDC 2026, and it is already shaping up to be a big one. The event kicks off from June 8 to June 12, mostly online, with a live audience at Apple Park on day one. As always, the focus will be on software, but this year feels bigger, faster, and far more AI-driven. Expect the full lineup, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27, and HomePodOS 27, along with new AI tools, dev kits, and maybe even a tease of upcoming M5-powered Macs. WWDC 2026 will bring Apple’s next big software leap into focus By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Performance Boost Apple is cleaning things up at the core level, removing older code and fixing the messy issues users faced in iOS 26, like overheating and random crashes. This is not about flashy changes; it is about making everything feel tighter and faster. Apps should open quicker, animations look smoother, and overall responsiveness gets a noticeable lift.

Battery life is also getting a serious upgrade, especially for older iPhones. With smarter power management working quietly in the background, users could see up to 20% better battery performance. It feels like Apple is aiming for that classic refinement phase, where stability and speed matter more than anything else.

Siri 2.0 Chatbot Siri is finally getting the upgrade people have been waiting for. With iOS 27, it moves closer to a proper chatbot experience, powered by Gemini. This means Siri can understand what is on your screen, process files, and respond in a more natural, conversational way.

It is no longer just voice-based either. You can type your queries, jump between apps like Mail and Photos, and have Siri keep up with context. The experience is starting to feel similar to tools like ChatGPT, but deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem. Underneath, Apple is shifting to a new CoreAI system, replacing older machine learning frameworks and opening the door for smarter interactions without obvious limits.

Foldable Ready Apple is clearly preparing for what comes next. iOS 27 is expected to bring features designed for a foldable iPhone, which could arrive later in 2026. The focus here is on flexibility, literally. Users will get side-by-side app support, improved multitasking, and layouts that adjust smoothly as the screen changes shape.

There is also a push towards better connectivity. Satellite features are expanding, making it easier to stay connected in remote areas where networks are weak or unavailable. It is a small change on paper, but a big step for real-world usability.

Health AI Push Health is getting smarter with Apple Intelligence. The new update is expected to introduce a more personalised coaching system that goes beyond simple tracking. Users can get custom fitness and nutrition plans that adapt over time, helping them stay consistent without extra effort.

The interface is also getting a refresh, with sharper visuals and smarter search. It becomes more proactive, suggesting what you need before you even look for it. The goal is simple: make health tracking feel less like a task and more like a natural part of your day.