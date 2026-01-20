ASUS to offer free laptop service at one-day service camp in Delhi - All details
If you own an ASUS laptop, you could get it fixed for free, as the company is hosting a one-day service camp in the capital later this month.
You may be interested in
27% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025), 13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6", 39.6 cm, Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg, X1504VA-D5321WS, Thin & Light Laptop
- ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025)
- 13th Gen
- Intel Core i3-1315U
₹35850₹48990
Check Details
14% OFF
HP Omen, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 8GB RTX 5060 (24GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.42kg, an0015TX, RGB, Gaming Laptop
- HP Omen
- Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
- 8GB RTX 5060 (24GB DDR5
₹144990₹168617
Check Details
20% OFF
HP Omen, Intel Core i7-14650HX 14th Gen, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.43kg, am0241TX, RGB Gaming Laptop
- HP Omen
- Intel Core i7-14650HX 14th Gen
- 8GB RTX 5050
₹129990₹162996
Check Details
24% OFF
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0500AU, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter Laptop
- HP 15
- AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4
- 512GB SSD) FHD
₹33990₹44783
Check Details