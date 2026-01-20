ASUS to offer free laptop service at one-day service camp in Delhi - All details

ASUS is set to bring direct after-sales support to laptop users in the national capital with a one-day free service camp scheduled in New Delhi later this month. The initiative aims to give customers easy access to technical assistance and routine device checks without any service charges. The camp forms part of ASUS Assurance, a company programme focused on extending support beyond the point of sale and ensuring smoother device ownership over time. ASUS will host a free one-day laptop service camp in New Delhi on January 31. (Asus)

The service camp will take place on January 31 at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. ASUS has confirmed that the camp will remain open from 11 am to 6 pm and will welcome all eligible ASUS laptop users during these hours.

What Services Will Be Available at the Camp At the New Delhi camp, ASUS will focus on preventive care rather than only resolving existing complaints. Trained ASUS engineers, along with members from the company’s regional service leadership team, will be present at the venue to conduct free diagnostics and provide technical guidance. Users can bring their laptops for general health check-ups, system inspections, and performance-related evaluations.

The company will also offer thermal checks to address heating issues that may arise due to dust accumulation. In addition, engineers will examine storage performance and overall system health. ASUS representatives will assist users with both software and hardware diagnostics and will guide them on using the MyASUS self-test application for basic checks and troubleshooting.

ASUS is also positioning the service camp as an awareness-driven initiative. Alongside diagnostics, attendees will receive guidance on device upkeep, routine maintenance practices, and ways to manage software settings for steady performance. The aim is to help users understand how regular care can extend the working life of their devices.

During the camp, ASUS will share details about its support programmes and service options available after purchase. This is intended to help customers stay informed about the resources they can access if they face issues in the future.

