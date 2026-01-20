Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ASUS to offer free laptop service at one-day service camp in Delhi - All details

    If you own an ASUS laptop, you could get it fixed for free, as the company is hosting a one-day service camp in the capital later this month. 

    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 5:02 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Discount

    27% OFF

    ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025), 13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6", 39.6 cm, Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg, X1504VA-D5321WS, Thin & Light Laptop

    ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025), 13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6", 39.6 cm, Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg, X1504VA-D5321WS, Thin & Light Laptop

    • CheckASUS Vivobook 15 (2025)
    • Check13th Gen
    • CheckIntel Core i3-1315U
    mazon

    ₹35850

    ₹48990

    Check Details

    Discount

    14% OFF

    HP Omen, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 8GB RTX 5060 (24GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.42kg, an0015TX, RGB, Gaming Laptop

    HP Omen, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 8GB RTX 5060 (24GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.42kg, an0015TX, RGB, Gaming Laptop

    • CheckHP Omen
    • CheckIntel Core Ultra 7 255H
    • Check8GB RTX 5060 (24GB DDR5
    mazon

    ₹144990

    ₹168617

    Check Details

    Discount

    20% OFF

    HP Omen, Intel Core i7-14650HX 14th Gen, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.43kg, am0241TX, RGB Gaming Laptop

    HP Omen, Intel Core i7-14650HX 14th Gen, 8GB RTX 5050, 24GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.43kg, am0241TX, RGB Gaming Laptop

    • CheckHP Omen
    • CheckIntel Core i7-14650HX 14th Gen
    • Check8GB RTX 5050
    mazon

    ₹129990

    ₹162996

    Check Details

    Discount

    24% OFF

    HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0500AU, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter Laptop

    HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0500AU, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter Laptop

    • CheckHP 15
    • CheckAMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB DDR4
    • Check512GB SSD) FHD
    mazon

    ₹33990

    ₹44783

    Check Details

    Discount

    19% OFF

    HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win 11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3134AX/3120ax, Gaming Laptop

    HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win 11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3134AX/3120ax, Gaming Laptop

    • CheckHP Smartchoice Victus
    • CheckAMD Ryzen 7 7445HS
    • Check6GB RTX 3050
    mazon

    ₹68990

    ₹84834

    Check Details

    ASUS is set to bring direct after-sales support to laptop users in the national capital with a one-day free service camp scheduled in New Delhi later this month. The initiative aims to give customers easy access to technical assistance and routine device checks without any service charges. The camp forms part of ASUS Assurance, a company programme focused on extending support beyond the point of sale and ensuring smoother device ownership over time.

    ASUS will host a free one-day laptop service camp in New Delhi on January 31. (Asus)
    ASUS will host a free one-day laptop service camp in New Delhi on January 31. (Asus)

    The service camp will take place on January 31 at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. ASUS has confirmed that the camp will remain open from 11 am to 6 pm and will welcome all eligible ASUS laptop users during these hours.

    Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 tipped to use dual glass display to tackle crease issue

    What Services Will Be Available at the Camp

    At the New Delhi camp, ASUS will focus on preventive care rather than only resolving existing complaints. Trained ASUS engineers, along with members from the company’s regional service leadership team, will be present at the venue to conduct free diagnostics and provide technical guidance. Users can bring their laptops for general health check-ups, system inspections, and performance-related evaluations.

    The company will also offer thermal checks to address heating issues that may arise due to dust accumulation. In addition, engineers will examine storage performance and overall system health. ASUS representatives will assist users with both software and hardware diagnostics and will guide them on using the MyASUS self-test application for basic checks and troubleshooting.

    Also read: Retired cop duped 2.40 lakh after a fake call on pension update

    ASUS is also positioning the service camp as an awareness-driven initiative. Alongside diagnostics, attendees will receive guidance on device upkeep, routine maintenance practices, and ways to manage software settings for steady performance. The aim is to help users understand how regular care can extend the working life of their devices.

    During the camp, ASUS will share details about its support programmes and service options available after purchase. This is intended to help customers stay informed about the resources they can access if they face issues in the future.

    Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

    ASUS Service Camp Details

    The service camp will be held on the second floor of Ambience Mall, S-203B, opposite Bahrisons Books, Vasant Kunj II, New Delhi. ASUS has also stated that participants attending the camp will receive souvenirs.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/ASUS To Offer Free Laptop Service At One-day Service Camp In Delhi - All Details
    News/Technology/ASUS To Offer Free Laptop Service At One-day Service Camp In Delhi - All Details
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes