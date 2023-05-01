Home / Technology / Bard could have debuted before ChatGPT, says former Google employee

Bard could have debuted before ChatGPT, says former Google employee

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2023 10:15 AM IST

While ChatGPTmade its debut in November last year, Bard was launched around three months later, in February.

ChatGPT rival Bard, Google's AI-powered chatbot which debuted in February, could have arrived months before its eventual launch, possibly around the same time as ChatGPT, or before it, an engineer sacked by the tech giant in July last year has revealed.

In this file photo taken on January 31, 2023 the logo of Google internet giant is seen on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) audiovisual and systems integration exhibition in Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
In this file photo taken on January 31, 2023 the logo of Google internet giant is seen on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) audiovisual and systems integration exhibition in Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Also Read: Meet ‘Bard’, Google's ChatGPT-like conversational AI chatbot

In fact, the product that eventually became Bard began development in mid-2021, said Blake Lemoine.

“It was not called Bard then, but they were working on it, and they were trying to figure out whether it would be safe to release it. They were on the verge of releasing something in the fall of 2022…so it would have come out right around the same time as ChatGPT, or right before it,” Lemoine told Futurism.

A former member of Google's artificial intelligence team, he added that the chatbot's initial launch was halted in part due to some of the safety concerns raised by him.

Lemoine continued: “Bard could have come 2 years ago, but the company was making sure it doesn’t make up things too often, making sure it does not have racial or gender biases, or political biases…things like that.”

Google, he said, has ‘far more advanced technology' that it hasn’t released yet.

ChatGPT, meanwhile, was introduced in November 2022.

Why did Google fire Lemoine?

Internally, Lemoine had raised alarms regarding LaMDA, Google's powerful large language model (LLM). The company, however, did not agree with his claims. He then went to the press, and the organsiation responded by sacking him.

Lemoine joined Google in February 2015 as a software engineer, his LinkedIn profile shows.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
google artificial intelligence
google artificial intelligence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out