Thursday, May 15, 2025
Best 1 Ton 3 star AC: Top 10 energy efficient models from brands like Samsung, Lloyd and more for every budget

ByAmit Rahi
May 15, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Explore the best 1 Ton 3 Star ACs for 2025, offering top-notch energy efficiency, performance, and value from trusted brands like LG, Voltas, and Samsung

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details checkDetails

₹27,490

Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,490

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BN-INV,White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,450

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

Choosing the right air conditioner can be a challenge, especially with so many models and features on offer. If you're looking for the perfect balance between cooling efficiency and power savings, a 1 Ton 3 Star AC is an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms. These units are designed to deliver effective cooling without driving up your electricity bill.

Discover the top 1 Ton 3 Star ACs that blend efficiency, performance and value
In this list, we've handpicked the top 10 best 1 Ton 3 Star ACs available in 2025. From trusted brands like LG, Voltas, Samsung, and Daikin, these models cater to a range of budgets while ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Samsung’s AC offers reliable cooling even at 58°C, featuring 5-step convertible modes to manage energy usage. Its digital inverter ensures efficient operation, while the anti-bacterial filter and auto-clean feature support healthier indoor air.

The unit is ideal for small rooms, backed by a strong warranty and durable copper condenser coil. Though not smart-enabled, it provides excellent value for those prioritising cooling performance, hygiene, and energy efficiency in high temperatures.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.5 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
41 dB
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
ISEER Rating
4.32
Annual Energy Consumption
681.29 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Cools even at 58°C

affiliate-tick

5-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No smart connectivity

affiliate-cross

Slightly pricier for its class

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the efficiency and size. Cooling speed, noise, installation service, and lack of horizontal swing receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Good for small rooms with efficient cooling and value, but be aware of inconsistent noise levels, service, and limited swing functionality.

Lloyd’s AC delivers fast, flexible cooling with 5-in-1 modes and anti-viral filtration, making it well-suited for health-conscious users. It features a 100% copper condenser with Golden Fins, ensuring durability. The stabiliser-free operation and intelligent diagnostics enhance convenience.

While it lacks app control, this model is a great fit for compact urban homes needing dependable cooling, air purification, and minimal maintenance—without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.55 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
42 dB
Condenser Coil
Copper with Golden Fins
ISEER Rating
3.93
Annual Energy Consumption
758.62 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Advanced filtration

affiliate-tick

Works without external stabiliser

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher energy use

affiliate-cross

Lacks app control

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC's cooling, efficiency, and design. However, some report compressor issues despite smooth installation and silent operation.

Why choose this product?

Energy-efficient with fast cooling, sleek design, and low noise, though some users faced compressor-related functionality concerns.

Cruise combines energy efficiency with advanced air purification, offering 4-in-1 convertible cooling and a 7-stage filtration system. Designed with Rust-O-Shield copper coils, it resists corrosion and is ideal for polluted or coastal areas.

Though slightly noisier than others, it compensates with reliable performance and robust construction. This AC is best for users who value indoor air quality and long-term durability over smart features or ultra-silent operation.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.45 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
44 dB
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
ISEER Rating
3.90
Annual Energy Consumption
735.5 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

7-layer filtration

affiliate-tick

Anti-corrosion build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher indoor noise

affiliate-cross

No Wi-Fi feature

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the cooling, energy efficiency, and installation, though opinions on noise and build quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

It offers excellent cooling, a 7-stage filter, energy savings, and professional installation, but build quality and noise may vary.

Whirlpool’s Magicool AC blends fast cooling with 4-in-1 convertible modes and Intellisense Inverter technology. It adapts to varying ambient conditions for efficient cooling and features an HD dust filter for cleaner air.

Designed to operate in temperatures up to 52°C, it’s ideal for Indian summers. Though its noise levels are slightly higher, the AC offers good performance and aesthetics, making it a dependable option for small households.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.3 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
43 dB
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
ISEER Rating
3.92
Annual Energy Consumption
758.62 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast cooling even at 52°C

affiliate-tick

Sleek and modern look

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Shorter warranty

affiliate-cross

Slightly noisier operation

Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 10T 3S INV CNV S5K1PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it energy-efficient and value for money, but report mixed cooling, noise, installation, and poor service experiences.

Why choose this product?

It’s affordable and efficient, but be cautious of inconsistent cooling, noisy operation, and Whirlpool’s reportedly poor after-sales service.

Godrej offers smart, adaptive cooling with its 5-in-1 inverter technology and unique I-Sense feature, which detects room conditions for optimal comfort. With anti-corrosive blue-fin coating and robust copper coils, it handles heat up to 52°C with ease.

While it consumes more power than competitors, its 10-year compressor warranty adds long-term value. This AC is ideal for those seeking intelligent, responsive performance in hot climates, backed by a trusted Indian brand.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.3 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
40 dB
Condenser Coil
Copper with Anti-corrosive Coating
ISEER Rating
4.1
Annual Energy Consumption
905.6 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smart room-sensing tech

affiliate-tick

10-year compressor warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

High energy use

affiliate-cross

No convertible air direction modes

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the cooling for 12x12 rooms and value, but criticise high noise levels, poor service, and inconsistent installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

It offers good cooling and decent pricing, but potential issues with noise, reliability, and after-sales service may be a concern.

Carrier’s Flexicool AC stands out with 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes and AI-based performance adjustment. It features dual filtration for cleaner air and an auto-cleanser to prevent bacteria build-up. Though it lacks Wi-Fi control, its AI adaptability and cooling at high temperatures make it versatile.

With Aqua Clear Protection on copper coils, it’s suited for users who prioritise consistent performance and durability, especially in challenging weather conditions.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.53 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
42 dB
Condenser Coil
Copper with Aqua Clear Coating
ISEER Rating
3.88
Annual Energy Consumption
780.62 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

AI-powered cooling adjustment

affiliate-tick

Dual filters for cleaner air

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No built-in smart app support

affiliate-cross

Moderate ISEER

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quick cooling and energy efficiency, but opinions on installation, noise, and service quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

It delivers fast cooling and power savings, though build, noise, and service experiences may vary.

Blue Star’s AC offers powerful cooling with turbo mode and compatibility with voice assistants (via optional accessories). It includes Blue Fin copper coils for longevity and can handle high ambient temperatures efficiently.

Its simple design hides strong internal specs, although it lacks in-built smart functions. Best for users who value reliability, brand reputation, and the option to add smart control without needing it out of the box.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.52 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
43 dB
Condenser Coil
Copper with Blue Fins
ISEER Rating
3.85
Annual Energy Consumption
767.89 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Voice control compatible (add-on)

affiliate-tick

High ambient cooling (52°C)

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No convertible cooling

affiliate-cross

Smart functions cost extra

Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors,Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IE312YNU, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cooling, efficiency, and value, though some report high installation costs and inconsistent performance.

Why choose this product?

Efficient cooling, visible temperature display, and energy savings make it ideal for medium rooms, despite mixed installation experiences.

Haier’s AC features a 7-in-1 convertible system, frost self-cleaning, and long air throw, making it excellent for compact rooms needing broad, consistent cooling. Operating well up to 54°C, it’s designed for hot and dusty environments, aided by HD filters.

Though not app-connected, its versatility and hygienic functions make it a solid pick for households seeking dependable and hygienic cooling with minimal user input.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.5 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
42 dB
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
ISEER Rating
3.85
Annual Energy Consumption
740.1 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Frost self-clean function

affiliate-tick

Long air throw coverage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited app control

affiliate-cross

Periodic maintenance costs

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU11V-TMS3BN-INV,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the performance and installation but express concerns over poor cooling, functionality issues, and noise, with mixed opinions on build quality and value.

Why choose this product?

Good installation and energy efficiency, though cooling and noise levels vary. Some buyers report performance issues, making it a mixed choice for value.

Voltas delivers a solid, budget-friendly choice with 4-in-1 cooling modes, copper coils, and a multi-stage filtration system. Built to perform without a stabiliser, it’s ideal for areas with voltage fluctuations.

Though light on modern features like smart control, it compensates with reliability and easy servicing. A great pick for users prioritising brand trust, low maintenance, and practical cooling performance in Indian conditions.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.3 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
43 dB
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
ISEER Rating
3.80
Annual Energy Consumption
768.92 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Trusted brand with service network

affiliate-tick

Easy-to-use remote and self-diagnosis

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Basic design

affiliate-cross

No convertible airflow or app control

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC's durability, fast cooling, and low noise, but experiences with installation and remote control functionality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Reliable brand, efficient cooling, and quiet operation, though installation and remote control functionality may vary. Good value for money.

Daikin’s AC excels in silent operation (only 30 dB) and features Dew Clean self-maintenance, PM 2.5 filters, and 3D airflow for even cooling. Built with advanced copper coil protection, it ensures longevity and clean air delivery.

While it lacks convertible modes or smart features, it’s perfect for bedrooms or study areas where quiet, high-quality air and dependable performance matter most. A premium choice for peace and comfort seekers.

Specifications

Cooling Capacity
3.4 kW
Noise Level (Indoor)
30 dB
Condenser Coil
Copper with DNNS Protection
ISEER Rating
3.85
Annual Energy Consumption
740.3 kWh

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quietest operation (30 dB)

affiliate-tick

Dew Clean + PM 2.5 filtration

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No convertible modes

affiliate-cross

Not app-enabled

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC's quiet operation and efficiency, but mixed reviews on its cooling performance and installation experiences, with some facing service issues.

Why choose this product?

Efficient and quiet, good for medium-sized rooms, but be mindful of potential installation issues and cooling performance concerns. Value for money with some risks.

Factors to consider when buying a 1 ton 3 star AC

  • Room Size: Ensure the AC’s cooling capacity matches your room size (up to 120 sq. ft. for 1 ton).
  • Energy Efficiency: A 3 Star rating offers a good balance between performance and power savings.
  • Compressor Type: Inverter compressors provide better efficiency and quieter operation.
  • Brand & After-Sales Service: Choose reputed brands with reliable customer support and service centres.
  • Additional Features: Look for features like air purification, dehumidification, and smart connectivity for added convenience.

Is a 1 Ton 3 Star AC suitable for all room sizes?

No, a 1 Ton 3 Star AC is ideal for rooms up to 120 sq. ft. Using it in larger spaces reduces efficiency, increases power consumption, and may result in uneven or insufficient cooling.

How much electricity does a 1 Ton 3 Star AC consume annually?

On average, a 1 Ton 3 Star AC consumes around 700–800 units annually, depending on usage. While not the most energy-efficient, it offers a balanced performance for moderate use without significantly impacting your electricity bill.

Are inverter 1 Ton 3 Star ACs better than non-inverter models?

Yes, inverter models are more energy-efficient, quieter, and maintain consistent temperatures. Although slightly costlier, they adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, leading to better long-term savings and performance compared to fixed-speed non-inverter ACs.

Top 3 features of best 1 Ton 3 star AC

Model

Cooling Capacity

Inverter Technology

Filter Type

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 WDigital InverterAnti-Bacterial, Dust Filter
Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 WVariable InverterAnti-Viral, HD Filter
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 WInverter Technology7-Stage, Anti-Bacterial
Whirlpool 1 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter AC3500 WIntellisense InverterHD Dust Filter
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 W5-in-1 InverterAnti-Bacterial, Dust Filter
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter AC3500 WAI Flexicool InverterDual Filtration, Anti-Bacterial
Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 WInverter TechnologyDust Filter, Blue Fin
Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 W7-in-1 InverterHD Filters, Self-Cleaning
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 WInverter TechnologyMulti-Stage, Dust Filter
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3500 WInverter TechnologyPM 2.5 Filter, Dew Clean

FAQs on best 1 Ton 3 star AC

  • What does a 3 Star rating mean in ACs?

    It indicates moderate energy efficiency, offering a balance between performance and power savings.

  • Is a 1 Ton AC enough for a bedroom?

    Yes, it’s suitable for rooms up to 120 sq. ft., ideal for small bedrooms or offices.

  • Which brands offer the best 1 Ton 3 Star ACs?

    Top brands include LG, Voltas, Samsung, Daikin, and Panasonic.

  • Do 1 Ton 3 Star ACs come with inverter technology?

    Yes, many models now include inverter compressors for better efficiency and quieter operation.

  • How often should I service my AC?

    It’s recommended to service your AC twice a year for optimal performance and longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On